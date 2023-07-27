Submit Release
Oceanic Counseling Group LLC Announces Kimberly Stuart's Promotion to Operations Manager

— Kenza Haddock, President of Oceanic Counseling Group
SURFSIDE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanic Counseling Group LLC, a leading provider of mental health services, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Kimberly Stuart from Billing Manager to Operations Manager. In her new role, Kimberly will be responsible for overseeing the administrative staff and working collaboratively with our esteemed upper management team to lead the company towards continued success and growth.

Having served as the Billing Manager at Oceanic Counseling Group, Kimberly Stuart has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Her outstanding organizational skills, dedication to teamwork, and innovative approach to problem-solving have made a significant impact on the company's operational efficiency.

As the new Operations Manager, Kimberly will take on a pivotal role in streamlining processes and ensuring the smooth day-to-day functioning of our organization. She will be instrumental in fostering a positive work environment, driving performance, and maintaining the high standards of care that Oceanic Counseling Group is renowned for.

Kenza Haddock, President of Oceanic Counseling Group, expressed her enthusiasm about the promotion, stating, "We are so excited for Kimbely! She brings a teamwork approach and valuable expertise in both general operations and billing!"

David Haddock, Chief Executive Officer, added, "From the beginning, Kimberly has shown her leadership and problem-solving skills in the billing department, and we are excited to have her join our upper management team!"

Under Kimberly's leadership, Oceanic Counseling Group LLC aims to strengthen its position as a leading mental health services provider, expanding its reach and making a positive impact on the lives of even more individuals seeking compassionate and effective support.

About Oceanic Counseling Group LLC:

Oceanic Counseling Group LLC is a highly respected mental health services provider, offering a comprehensive range of counseling and therapy services to individuals of all ages. Since its inception, Oceanic Counseling Group has been dedicated to promoting mental wellness and empowering clients to lead fulfilling lives. The group offers three distinctive divisions that offer unique solutions for clients. In addition to the in-person therapy, Oceanic Counseling offers a teletherapy division known as SimpleCounselor™ and a text-based therapeutic support system known as TherapySMS™. Start your free trial today at www.TherapySMS.com/subscribe!

