New Securitization Fuels Growth for Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC

The company’s fourth securitization represents $98.6 million of litigation finance receivables

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC announced Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a rating to three classes of notes from PEAR 2023-1, LLC – a $98.6 million litigation finance asset-backed security (ABS) transaction. The PEAR 2023-1, LLC transaction represents Golden Pear’s fourth-rated security collateralized by litigation finance receivables.

"Golden Pear is consistently expanding, further strengthening our leadership status in the consumer litigation finance industry. We are thrilled to continue fueling our growth & profitability driven by innovation. With this latest milestone, we look forward to serving our clients and partners even more efficiently," says Gary Amos, CEO at Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC.

“Our continued access to the securitization market demonstrates our ability to leverage the fundamentals of our strong balance sheet. The liquidity will continue to support our consistent financial performance in this next stage of growth,” says Daniel Amsellem, CFO at Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC.

The offering was oversubscribed, which represents a recognition of Golden Pear’s strong fundamentals, as well as a desire by institutional investors to invest in the growing litigation finance industry.

Golden Pear has funded over $1.0 billion in aggregate advances to more than 70,000 clients nationwide since its inception in 2008. The company’s growth and differentiation in the consumer litigation marketplace have been achieved by industry-leading innovation, supporting industry professionalization, and a focus on service for both attorneys and their clients.

About Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC: Golden Pear is one of the largest specialty finance companies in the United States, funding legal matters and purchasing medical receivables from physicians and medical centers. The company empowers its clients to navigate the legal system and provides them with financial solutions that work. Golden Pear is backed by a partnership of several private equity firms that allow for the firm's stability and continued institutional growth.

Gary Amos, CEO
Golden Pear Funding
+1 (347) 682-2816
investorrelations@gpfco.com 


