Riding Towards Sustainable Future with Zero Fuel & Minimum Emissions: Electric Bike Market Projected to Reach US$ 150 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The electric bike market is experiencing remarkable growth, primarily driven by the numerous benefits that e-bikes offer. These bikes are gaining popularity due to their convenience, adaptability, eco-friendliness, and stylish appeal. Increasingly, customers are considering e-bikes as superior alternatives to scooters, cars, and public transit options. As a result, businesses in the electric bike industry can expect a surge in demand throughout the forecast period. Our report is designed to cater specifically to your business's unique needs and objectives. By understanding the significant advantages of electric bikes, we will help you make calculated decisions to position your business for sustained success.

Newark, Del, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Bike Market is anticipated to thrive at a steady CAGR of 10.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 150.01 Billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 56.79 Billion in 2023.



The revolution of e-bikes, e-cycles, and electric cars is around the corner and is experienced not only in first-world countries but also the emerging economies. The recent addition of E-bikes run on electric batteries.

Higher sales of e-bikes are due to the no-fuel prices, minimum carbon emissions, and government subsidies. Alongside this, citizens are also adopting environmentally friendly ways of transportation.

New e-bike launches with high mileage, improved power, advanced transmission, and better design are also gaining traction in the market. The battery performance and acceleration being the center of the deal, companies are now using high-power batteries in the bike.

Local governments around the world, especially in population-dense countries in the east like China and India, are introducing community e-bike programs. These programs charge the minimum while delivering the maximum benefits.

The growing electric vehicle infrastructure is also flourishing with the expansion of charging spots and stations around the world. These stations also offer service, repair, and replacement of the electric bike.



Accelerating Towards a Cleaner Tomorrow: Explore the Latest Innovations in E-Bike Technologies! Download your sample report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4683

Key Points:

The United States market leads the North American electric bike market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 22.1% in 2022. The factors are attributed to leading two-wheel vehicle brands, government support for sustainable industries, and aware citizens. The German electric bike market held a market share of 6.9% in 2022. The market growth is caused by Germany being the automotive hub and extended research and development facilities. These facilities are advancing the battery performance while the German government target to limit the carbon footprint by the end of the forecast period. The Indian market thrives at a steady CAGR of 10.0% between 2023 and 2033. The government focuses on the energy transition from fossil and petroleum sources to alternative sources like electric and solar, garnering regional performance in the global market. The market in China is also expected to thrive at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Based on product type, the pedelecs segment leads the market as it held a market share of 47.3% in 2022. Its health benefits, lower power consumption, and regenerative braking options are expected to help the segment keep its lead during the forecast period. Based on battery type, the lead-based battery segment strives as it accumulated a revenue share of 85.7% in the global market in 2022.

Gain a competitive edge by customizing your report with targeted insights. Save Up To 30%! Specify Your Scope Now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4683

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on durability, high battery life, and improved performance. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

The top Players are:

ECCITY Motorcycles Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited Gogoro Inc. GOVECS GmbH Vmoto Limited Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Piaggio & C. SpA Terra Motors Corp. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd. Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd. Emotion Bikes USA Pedego Electric Bikes Volt Energica Motor Company S.p.A. Zero Motorcycles, Inc. Mahindra Genze Derby Cycle Accell Group.



Recent Market Developments in this Market:

Pedego Electric Bikes has introduced several e-bikes, including Avenue – Electric Commuter Bike, City Commuter: Lite Edition, City Commuter Mid Drive Edition, and City Commuter: Platinum Edition.

Vespa has introduced the electric mobility vehicle named Elettrica with integrated smart technology and a TFT dashboard.

Purchase the E-Bike Market Report to ride towards a Sustainable Tomorrow: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4683

Key Segmentation:

By Product type:

Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycles

Pedelec



By Battery type:

Li-Ion

NiMH

Lead-based



By Technology:

Plug-In

Battery

Key Regions Covered:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Old Source: Electric Bike Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 122.1 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 10% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Future Market Insights (FMI) Automotive Landscape:

Electric Cargo Bike Market Share: Is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Electric Scooters Market Size: Is predicted to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2032.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Growth: Is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Electric Two Wheelers MRO Market Demand: Is anticipated to reach US$ 1,414.9 million by 2033.

Electric Motor Horn Market Trends: Is expected to reach US$ 56.3 Billion by 2032.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Share: Is projected to reach US$ 37.1 Billion by 2032.

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Market Growth: Is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 3,80,665.9 Million by the year 2032.

Electric Utility Vehicles Market Demand: Is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 38,550.2 million by 2033. The market is projected to grow at a sturdy CAGR of 15.4% during the period 2023 to 2033.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Size: Is projected to be valued at US$ 2.24 billion in 2023. Off-highway electric vehicle sales are expected to reach US$ 8.36 billion by 2033.

EV Charging Cables Market Outlook: Is projected to witness double-digit growth at a CAGR of 22.2% by the year 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities to favor market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next ten years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com