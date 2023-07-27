Special Mission Aircraft market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Special Mission Aircraft Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Point of Sale (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket Sale), by Aircraft Type (ISR Aircraft, MPA Aircraft, AEW&C Aircraft, SAR Aircraft, Refuelling Aircraft, Other), by Platform Type (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Research & Survey Aviation, Protection & Rescue Aviation, Other), by Payload Type (Sensors Suit, Communication Suite, Protection Suite, Combat Suite, Other), by Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance, Security Missions, Infrastructure Planning & Monitoring, Mining & Exploration Missions, Scientific Research and Geological Surveys, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global special mission aircraft market was valued at US$15.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Rise in Natural Disasters Globally Is a Significant Driver for the Special Mission Aircraft Market

The rise in natural disasters globally is a significant driver for the special mission aircraft market. These aircraft play a crucial role in disaster response and recovery operations, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuations. Let's explore this market driver in more detail with examples. Special mission aircraft have been essential in combating wildfires, particularly in regions prone to such disasters. In 2022, the United States experienced severe wildfires across several states. Special mission aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules equipped with firefighting systems, were deployed to drop fire retardant and water to contain and extinguish the fires. These aircraft played a vital role in suppressing the spread of wildfires and protecting affected communities.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Special Mission Aircraft Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the special mission aircraft market, both positive and negative. On one hand, the pandemic has posed challenges to the market, resulting in disruptions in the supply chain, delays in manufacturing, and decreased defence budgets in some countries. These factors have led to a temporary slowdown in the market growth.

However, on the positive side, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of special mission aircraft in crisis response and management. Governments and security agencies have recognized the need for enhanced surveillance, monitoring, and disaster management capabilities, leading to increased investments in special mission aircraft. These aircraft have been instrumental in supporting efforts such as border control, public health monitoring, and emergency response during the pandemic. Moreover, the shift towards remote work and virtual collaboration has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies in special mission aircraft. Increased demand for remote sensing, data analytics, and communication systems has opened up new opportunities for manufacturers and operators to provide innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers.

As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic and economies regain momentum, the special mission aircraft market is expected to rebound. The increasing focus on border security, disaster management, and technological advancements will continue to drive the demand for specialized aircraft. Manufacturers and operators in the market need to adapt to the changing landscape, innovate their offerings, and collaborate with government agencies and industry stakeholders to capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Technological Advancements in Avionics, Sensors, Communication Systems, and Unmanned Technologies

Technological advancements in avionics, sensors, communication systems, and unmanned technologies are driving the growth of the special mission aircraft market. These advancements enhance the performance and capabilities of special mission aircraft, enabling them to gather and transmit real-time data, conduct precise surveillance, and operate in diverse environments. Let's delve into this market driver in more detail with examples.

Technological advancements in sensor technology have significantly enhanced the capabilities of special mission aircraft. High-resolution cameras, thermal imaging sensors, and other advanced sensors enable accurate and real-time data collection, even in challenging conditions. For example, in 2022, special mission aircraft equipped with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors were utilized in military operations to conduct surveillance, gather intelligence, and monitor enemy activities. The improved sensor technology allowed for precise target identification and enhanced situational awareness.

The Increasing Need for Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

The increasing need for intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance is a significant driver for the special mission aircraft market. Military, defence, and security organizations rely on specialized aircraft to monitor activities, gather vital intelligence, and maintain situational awareness. Let's explore this market driver in more detail with examples.

Special mission aircraft are extensively used for border security and surveillance operations. They play a vital role in monitoring borders, identifying unauthorized crossings, and detecting smuggling activities. In 2022, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) deployed special mission aircraft along the India-Pakistan border to enhance surveillance capabilities. Equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, these aircraft provided real-time monitoring, enabling timely response to potential security threats and ensuring border integrity.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Increasing Demand for Border Security and Surveillance Presents a Significant Market Opportunity

In recent years, the need to enhance border protection and combat cross-border threats, such as terrorism, smuggling, human trafficking, and drug trafficking, has gained significant attention worldwide. Governments and security agencies are allocating substantial budgets to strengthen border security measures, driving the demand for advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Special mission aircraft, equipped with sophisticated sensors, radar systems, and surveillance technologies, offer a powerful solution for monitoring and safeguarding borders. These aircraft possess the capability to cover vast stretches of land, coastlines, and maritime regions, providing real-time intelligence and situational awareness. They enable security agencies to detect and track unauthorized activities, identify potential threats, and respond effectively to border incursions.

The Rise in Environmental Monitoring and Research Activities

As the importance of environmental preservation and sustainable practices grows, there is a growing emphasis on understanding and mitigating the impact of climate change, ecological degradation, and natural disasters. Special mission aircraft equipped with specialized sensor suites, remote sensing technologies, and data collection capabilities play a crucial role in these environmental monitoring and research activities.

Environmental monitoring requires the collection of accurate and comprehensive data to assess the state of the environment, track changes over time, and identify potential risks. Special mission aircraft are well-suited for this task as they can cover large geographical areas and access remote or hard-to-reach locations. These aircraft can capture high-resolution imagery, collect atmospheric and oceanic data, measure environmental parameters, and monitor biodiversity.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the special mission aircraft market are AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC, Bombardier Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Textron Aviation Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

30 May 2023, To develop Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) connection, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Aviation and Missile Centre (AvMC) inked a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). In accordance with this CRADA, Lockheed Martin and AvMC will work together to design and test defence systems that can be used in space.

28 March 2023, The U.S. Army has selected Shield AI and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to compete in Increment 2 of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) competition to replace the venerable RQ-7B Shadow tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS). The Northrop Grumman-led team develop the modular open-system architecture of an improved V-BAT aircraft, including the integration of cutting-edge surveillance and electronic warfare (EW) payloads, under a seven-week base period contract.

