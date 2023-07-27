Oceanic Counseling Group LLC Announces Melissa Muzzupappa's Promotion to Clinical Director
Melissa Will Provide Oversight to Clinical Staff in SC Offices, Telehealth, and Therapeutic Texting Divisions
Melissa has consistently displayed exceptional leadership abilities and a deep commitment to providing compassionate care to our clients.”MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanic Counseling Group LLC, a leading provider of mental health services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa Muzzupappa to the position of Clinical Director. In her new role, Melissa will provide strategic leadership and oversight to the clinical staff across Oceanic Counseling Group's offices in South Carolina, as well as its expanding telehealth and therapeutic texting divisions.
— David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group
Melissa Muzzupappa has been an integral part of Oceanic Counseling Group's team, serving as a Clinical Manager and demonstrating exceptional leadership, dedication, and expertise in the field of mental health. With her promotion to Clinical Director, Melissa will play a pivotal role in further advancing the organization's mission to provide high-quality and accessible mental health care services.
David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for Melissa's promotion, stating, "Melissa has consistently displayed exceptional leadership abilities and a deep commitment to providing compassionate care to our clients. Her expertise and dedication will be invaluable as she oversees our clinical staff and helps shape the future of Oceanic Counseling Group."
Kenza Haddock, President of Oceanic Counseling Group LLC, shared similar sentiments, saying, "Melissa has consistently demonstrated a strong understanding of our organization's vision and values. Her promotion to Clinical Director is a testament to her outstanding work and commitment to the well-being of our clients. I am confident that Melissa will continue to excel in her new role."
As Clinical Director, Melissa Muzzupappa will be responsible for overseeing the clinical staff, ensuring the delivery of high-quality and evidence-based therapeutic services to clients. Her role will involve strategic planning, staff supervision, program development, and fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for the clinical team.
With Oceanic Counseling Group's expansion into telehealth and therapeutic texting divisions, Melissa's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that these innovative services maintain the highest standards of care and meet the evolving needs of clients seeking accessible and convenient mental health support.
Oceanic Counseling Group LLC remains committed to providing comprehensive mental health care, and Melissa's promotion to Clinical Director further strengthens the organization's leadership team. Through her guidance and expertise, the clinical staff will continue to provide compassionate, effective, and client-centered care to individuals and families in South Carolina and beyond.
About Oceanic Counseling Group LLC:
Oceanic Counseling Group LLC is a leading provider of mental health services, offering comprehensive counseling, therapy, and support to individuals, couples, and families. With a team of licensed professionals and a commitment to excellence, Oceanic Counseling Group LLC aims to improve the lives of clients by promoting mental wellness, personal growth, and lasting positive change. In an effort to offer a comprehensive mental health support system, Oceanic Counseling Group established a teletherapy division called SimpleCounselor™, and TherapySMS™, which allows users to text a therapist throughout the week, as needed!
