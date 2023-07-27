HVAC Filters Market Witness Robust Expansion in Coming Years | Reach At a CAGR of 7.7% by 2028

Upskilling of technologies at home for proper maintenance of HVAC systems is expected to create opportunities for the HVAC filters industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HVAC filters market size is expected to reach $11.0 billion in 2028 from $6.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, North Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 34% share of the global HVAC filters market.

In order to supply outlets of cleaner and healthier air, HVAC filters are used to filter contaminants in the air such as pollution, pollen, and dust in enclosed places. HVAC filters are used in HVAC systems to capture pollutants in the air flow and prevent serious equipment damage. Depending on their use in homes, businesses, and industries, HVAC filters often use a variety of air filtration methods, including as HEPA, activated carbon, and ultraviolet filtration.

Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the HVAC filters market. High adoption and awareness in the U.S. as well as stringent government policies regarding maintenance of indoor air quality (IAQ) has influenced growth of the HVAC filters market. In addition, degrading air quality in urban areas, especially in countries such as India, China, and Mexico is anticipated to boost demand for HVAC systems and filters in the future.

According to technology, the HEPA filters segment is the largest contributor toward growth in demand for HVAC filters. This is mainly attributed to high efficiency and low cost of HEPA filters as compared to other counter parts.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By material, the synthetic polymer segment dominated the HVAC filters market share in 2020.

• By technology, the HEPA filtration segment is expected to generate highest revenue, globally.

• By end user industry, the construction segment garnered major share of the HVAC filters market in 2020.

• By region, North America dominated the market in 2020.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major players operating in the HVAC industry include 3M Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Camfil AB, Mann+Hummel, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg Group, and Sogefi Group.