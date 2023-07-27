In Times of Crisis, Minnesota Farm Advocates Provide Help and Support

Minnesota farmers are facing several challenges, from drought to dairy supply chain issues, that can put a financial strain on the family. However, producers can find help through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Farm Advocate Program.

Trained advisors, or advocates, offer one-on-one assistance and advice to farmers facing crises caused by natural disasters or financial problems. There is no charge or fee for the assistance.

“If you are struggling in your farm operation for whatever reasons and are not sure of what to do, feel free to call one of our Farm Advocates to arrange a visit,” said Minnesota Farm Advocate Bruce Lubitz. “Advocates will come to your farm and help you analyze any potential problems and provide suggestions and assistance on remedying them. All visits are free and confidential.”

Farm Advocates can provide help with financial planning and lender negotiations. They are also able to provide referrals and assistance with federal and state farm programs, legal service, and social and human services.

“Our Farm Advocates can provide farmers with an entire network of professional help,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Attorneys, accountants, human service professionals, educators, and government officials all work with the program to help Advocates help producers make informed decisions. This is an important program, and we want Minnesota farmers to know they’re not alone when facing difficult times.”

The Farm Advocate Program has been supported by the MDA since 1984 and was born out of the 1980s farm crisis. Advocates have helped hundreds of farmers over the decades.

For more information and to find the closest Farm Advocate, visit the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/farmadvocates.

