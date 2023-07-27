Victor Navarro: 39 years of dedication to The Army and Air Force Exchange Service
From Hardships to Heroism: Victor Navarro’s Remarkable Life with the Army and Air Force Exchange ServiceETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This book is all about the triumphs, sacrifices, and hard-earned success of working with the armed forces for 39 years. Cecilio N. Navarro, Jr., or better known as Victor Navarro, is a Filipino retired field accountant from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Navarro comes from a simple and average family, aiming to make ends meet and survive day-to-day.
A little backstory: Navarro’s source of inspiration was his father, who managed to become a teacher and the base’s post-exchange manager despite finishing sixth-grade education only. A huge turning point happened in Navarro’s personal life and career when his father passed away.
Cecillio Navarro continued to chase success for a better life for himself and his family. In fact, he was one of the first employees from the Philippines Exchange to receive special immigrant status. This was granted to him due to his exemplary work.
Michelle, an Amazon reader, was deeply moved by this book, as she says “Providential Endowment: Working With the Army and Air Force Exchange Service” is a detailed memoir about Cecilio creating opportunities for him and his family while keeping a positive attitude. This was a very inspirational read, and hats off to the author for everything! The positive attitude he kept throughout is amazing!”
A book that will take readers to the emotional route, inspiring them to never give up on their dreams in life. Providential Endowment by Victor Navarro Is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms, both in paperback and hardcover.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other