NEORide & OpenGov Team Up to Automate Procurement for Transit Authorities, Reducing Workloads & Growing Supplier Pools
With this collaboration, NEORide members will be able to enhance procurement capabilities and drive greater efficiency in their operations.UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEORide, a Council of Governments representing 29 members across 7 states is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with OpenGov, the premier provider of eProcurement and contract management software for transit authorities. With this collaboration, NEORide members will be able to enhance procurement capabilities and drive greater efficiency in their operations thanks to expanded vendor pools and proactive preparation for triennial audits.
As part of this exciting partnership, NEORide members will gain access to exclusive pricing on OpenGov’s purpose-built eProcurement software. It will enable NEORide members to develop solicitations faster, improve supplier engagement, streamline evaluations and awards, and proactively manage contracts, ultimately resulting in cost savings, larger supplier pools, and increased operational effectiveness.
NEORide, representing a diverse group of transit agencies across the region, has always been committed to fostering collaboration and innovation within the transit industry. By partnering with OpenGov, NEORide aims to empower its members with state-of-the-art technology that simplifies and modernizes procurement operations.
OpenGov Procurement offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline the procurement lifecycle. With intuitive interfaces, robust analytics, and automated workflows, the software's user-friendly design ensures seamless integration and quick adoption, allowing transit agencies to start realizing the benefits without extensive training or disruption to current processes. In addition, it increases transparency and accessibility for both internal and external stakeholders.
"We are thrilled to partner with OpenGov and bring this exclusive offering to our members," said Katherine Cornad, Director of NEORide. "By leveraging OpenGov’s software, our members will have access to powerful tools that will transform their procurement processes, resulting in increased vendor responses and easier audits."
Currently, there are five NEORide members, and NEORide itself, already utilizing OpenGov, including:
- Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
- Butler County Regional Transit Authority
- Western Reserve Transit Authority
- METRO RTA
- NEORide
About NEORide
NEORide is a Council of Governments representing 29 transit agencies across Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. Members work collaboratively to strengthen public transit across county borders and ensure more equitable transportation options.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
