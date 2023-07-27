President meets Italian lower house speaker in Rome

VIETNAM, July 27 -

ROME — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng met President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana in Rome on July 26, during which he affirmed Việt Nam considers Italy as its important partner in Europe and is willing to work together with Italy to take the bilateral strategic partnership to a new height.

Highlighting the mutual support to help each other overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thưởng said that it is a vivid manifestation for the two nations’ solidarity.

Appreciating cooperation between the two parliaments, Fontana agreed with the Vietnamese leader’s proposal of intensifying collaboration between the two legislative bodies, including stepping up the exchange of delegations, and supporting Việt Nam's role as a bridge to promote relations between the Italian Parliament and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

In order to consolidate trust and create a favourable foundation for the bilateral relationship, President Thưởng suggested the two sides increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high level, via the State, Government and Parliament channels, step up economic and trade cooperation, expand cultural-educational ties, and promote local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, the host said that the Italian Parliament's ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) on the occasion of the Vietnamese President's visit will contribute to facilitating investment ties between the two sides.

They also agreed to continue promoting collaboration in potential fields such as defence - security, and science - technology.

Fontana affirmed that Italy will send a delegation of young parliamentarians to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians hosted by Việt Nam in September. He expressed his hope for a closer cooperation agreement with the National Assembly of Việt Nam.

On this occasion, Thưởng conveyed an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ inviting Lorenzo Fontana to visit Việt Nam. The President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS