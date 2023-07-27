Vietnamese President meets with Mayor of Rome

VIETNAM, July 27 -

ROME — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng had a meeting with Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri on July 26 afternoon (local time) as part of his State visit to Italy.

Gualtieri expressed his admiration for the Vietnamese people’s struggle for independence in the past and impression at the country’s socio-economic achievements at present. He highly valued the positive development of the relationship between the two countries in general as well as between Rome and Hà Nội in particular.

President Thưởng said he was delighted at the growth of the Việt Nam-Italy strategic partnership across all fields. He proposed Rome strengthen the cooperation between the Lazio region and Rome, and Hà Nội, thus contributing to deepening the all-round ties between the two countries.

The State leader suggested the two sides increase joint activities in the field of cultural heritage to promote the culture of each country and city, promoting people-to-people exchange and mutual understanding.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader, Gualtieri said that Rome and Hà Nội have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation which also covers heritage preservation.

The Mayor said he hoped to work closely with the Vietnamese side to organise activities to mark the anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, while continuing to collaborate with Hà Nội and other Vietnamese localities in areas where Rome has strengths such as economy-trade, tourism, education-training, cultural heritage preservation, energy transition, digital transformation, and innovation.

On this occasion, President Thưởng invited Mayor Gualtieri to visit Việt Nam. — VNS