Indonesia Animal Feed Market projected to reach US$10.6 billion by 2027

The Indonesian animal feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$10,654.506 million in 2027.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Indonesia Animal Feed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$10,654.506 million by 2027.
The Indonesia animal feed market growth is primarily driven by the increasing livestock population, heightened meat consumption, and escalating concerns regarding animal health. The expanding livestock industry necessitates a proportionate rise in animal feed, aligning with the escalating demand.
Animal feed refers to the food provided to domestic animals and contributes to their source of energy and essential nutrients. It constitutes a crucial part of livestock care and contributes significantly to the Indonesian animal's overall health, productivity, and well-being. Animal feed supplements, when administered correctly and timely, can significantly enhance the productivity of farm animals. These supplements not only boost the production capacity but also effectively augment the fertility of animals, thereby providing notable benefits for livestock management.
While the Indonesia animal feed market has several growth drivers, it also faces a few challenges or restraining factors that can affect the market such as livestock disease outbreaks can profoundly impact the animal feed market due to the subsequent reduction in feed demand brought on by mass culling of the infected animals. For instance, in September 2022, the Indonesian government reported a significant Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak that had permeated 24 of the country's 34 provinces, presenting a potential setback for the nation's animal feed market.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations, product launches, and initiatives to propel animal feed demand & usage. For instance, in September 2022, DBS Bank Indonesia, Blibli, and Magalarva partnered for a sustainability campaign, 'More sustainability actions, less waste', supporting eco-friendly practices in Indonesia. The partnership involves Magalarva converting expired food from Blibli's warehouses into animal feed. Also, in November 2022, De Heus inaugurated its fourth animal feed facility in Indonesia. Spanning across five hectares in PIER Pasuruan, East Java, the feed mill boasts an annual production capacity of 300,000 metric tons.
Additionally, in January 2021, in a collaborative endeavor, Bioproton and PT Agroveta Husada Dharma orchestrated a product launch event in Indonesia to introduce Natupro, a heat-resilient probiotic developed specifically for use in animal feed.
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/indonesia-animal-feed-market
Based on type, the Indonesian animal feed market is segmented into fodder & forage, and compound feed. These classifications represent the primary forms of animal feed utilized in the Indonesian livestock industry.
The Indonesian animal feed market is segmented into five key categories based on the type of livestock. These include feed for pork, aquatic animals, cattle, poultry, and a category for other types of animals. Each segment represents a unique and significant portion of the overall market.
The Indonesian animal feed market can be classified into three main categories based on the type of raw materials used, which include soya, corn, and a category encompassing other types of raw materials. Each of these raw materials plays a significant role in shaping the landscape of the animal feed market.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the Indonesia animal feed market have been covered and analyzed. These include Kemin Industries, Inc, Novus International, BASF SE, Novozymes, Simplot Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Royal DSM N.V. among others.
The market research study segments the Indonesia animal feed market as follows:
• By Type
o Fodder & Forage
o Compound Feed
• By Livestock
o Pork
o Aquatic Animals
o Cattle
o Poultry
o Others
• By Raw Materials
o Soya
o Corn
o Others
