Global Lottery Market set to surpass US$357 billion by 2027
The global lottery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$357.041 billion in 2027.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Global Lottery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$357.041 billion by 2027.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the global lottery market growth include its increasing popularity and acceptance, technological advancements, increasing internet accessibility, jackpot sizes and attractive prices, and popularity and acceptance.
A lottery system is a game of chance in which participants choose numbers at random and then compare their numbers to a set of winning numbers. The participant whose numbers match the winning numbers wins the prize. They encompass various aspects, such as ticket sales, prize distribution, drawing processes, and revenue management. These systems typically involve the use of technology, including computer software and hardware, to facilitate the entire lottery operation efficiently and securely. Lottery systems are often used to raise money for charitable causes or government programs.
Various collaboration and advancements are being witnessed in the market for instance in June 2023, the New York Lottery and McCann New York collaborated on a unique campaign that brought New Yorkers' wildest fantasies to life using AI-generated images. This socially-driven campaign targeted lottery players, showcasing imaginative dreams and demonstrating that no dream is too big or too small. It was a first-of-its-kind campaign for McCann New York and the New York Lottery, capturing people's aspirations through AI-generated visuals.
Based on type, the global lottery market is divided into terminal-based games, scratch-off games and sports lotteries. Of these three types of lottery games, scratch-off games are growing significantly due to a number of factors, including the convenience of playing scratch-off games, the low cost of entry, and the instant gratification of winning. The scratch-off games are a type of lottery game that players scratch off to reveal their numbers. While terminal-based games are played on machines in retail stores, and players choose their numbers by entering them into the machine. Whereas, Sports lotteries are a type of lottery game that is based on the outcome of sporting events. Players choose their numbers by predicting the outcome of a sporting event.
Based on the mode, the global lottery market is segmented as online and offline mode. Of these, online mode is growing significantly due to a number of factors, including the convenience of playing online, the availability of a wider range of games, and the ability to play from anywhere in the world. Online mode is a newer way of playing the lottery. Players can purchase tickets and participate in draws through online lottery operators. The draws are held online, and players can check their tickets for winning numbers on the operator's website or app. While in offline mode the players purchase tickets from retail stores or government-authorized vendors. The draws are held at designated times, and players can check their tickets for winning numbers.
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to possess a significant share of the global lottery market in upcoming years. The region has a large and growing population, a long history of gambling, and a growing middle class. These factors, along with the rise of mobile gaming and online lottery, are likely to drive growth in the lottery market in APAC. Moreover, the APAC region is home to some of the world's largest lottery operators, such as the China Welfare Lottery and the Singapore Pools. These large operators have the resources to invest in marketing and promotion, which will help to drive growth in the lottery market.
As a part of the study, the major players operating in the global lottery market that have been covered include Camelot Group, China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Lotterywest, California State Lottery, Intralot SA, and Française des Jeux among other significant market players.
The market research study segments the global lottery market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Terminal-based games
o Scratch-off games
o Sports lotteries
• By Mode
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Others
