NJ Top Docs Has Approved Four Physicians of Premier Pain Center Based On Merit For 2023

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Kulbir Walia, Dr. Sean Li, Dr. John Mak, and Dr. Bimal Patel of Premier Pain Center for 2023. At Premier Pain Center, every doctor has a common goal of providing patients with the most advanced diagnostic procedures and non-surgical treatments available for acute and chronic pain relief.Kulbir Singh Walia, MD specializes in interventional pain management and strives to develop treatment plans that blend measures such as physical therapy and conservative medication management with minimally invasive procedures when necessary. Additionally, his interest is in using Platelet rich plasma therapy as a form of Regenerative medicine.John Mak, MD employs a multi-disciplinary approach to pain management by utilizing a full complement of tools including physical therapy, medications, ultrasound guided injections and advanced interventional procedures to treat pain.Sean Li, MD specializes in interventional pain management. His clinical interest is in neuromodulation therapy such as spinal cord stimulation, high-frequency stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation and peripheral nerve stimulation.Bimal Patel, DO is trained in general, acute pain and regional anesthesiology and interventional and chronic pain. He effectively treats patients' pain sources allowing him to make a significant impact on their lives and functions.