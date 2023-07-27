Hemp, Inc. Reports: Hemp Seed and Hemp Fiber Set to Flourish on a Global Scale

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) reports today that the global hemp seed market is on the verge of a significant surge, with a projected value of $2.2 billion by 2030 from its current valuation of $1.2 billion, according to a comprehensive market analysis recently released. This particular market analysis provides an all-encompassing understanding of the global hemp seed market, delving into the market size, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape which industry professionals and stakeholders find invaluable in not only tapping into the immense potential of this dynamic market but for making informed decisions of the best companies to partner or work with. ( Source )

These vital insights into market dynamics present a significant advantage to Hemp, Inc. According to the analysis, the global hemp seed market's rapid expansion is attributed to two key driving forces. First, the growing demand for plant-based products has led consumers to seek healthier and sustainable alternatives. Hemp seeds, known for their nutritional value and versatility, have gained popularity as a powerhouse ingredient in a variety of plant-based food products. Second, the rising health consciousness among consumers has driven the adoption of hemp seeds as a nutritious and natural supplement, bolstering the market's growth prospects. This increasing demand for plant-based products and the rising health consciousness among consumers can provide lucrative opportunities for Hemp, Inc. to strategically align its hemp seed products with these growing consumer preferences.

Moreover, with a clear segmentation of the market based on source, form, packaging, application, and distribution channels, Hemp, Inc. gains the ability to optimize its already stellar lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products . These products specifically include a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (an impressive, THC-free 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG for a whopping total of 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and, CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules. Armed with detailed profiles of key players, including potential competitors and collaborators, Hemp, Inc. can refine its market positioning and forge strategic partnerships to enhance not only its domestic reach but global reach too.

With its strong foothold in the market and invaluable roster of manufacturers and vendors across the country and abroad, Hemp, Inc. has the capability to make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hemp-based products such as hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bio-plastics, and more. The Company also discovered its grounded kenaf hemp blend makes the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms. Both of these are gaining unprecedented, meteoric growth curves and trending on an international scale.

In a parallel development, FashionUnited reported that Textile Exchange released a groundbreaking report titled "Growing Hemp for the Future: A Global Fiber Guide" which underscores the unique potential for sustainable fiber hemp production systems and offers recommendations for a resilient future in the textile industry. It recognizes hemp's ability to enhance soil health, promote biodiversity, and achieve higher yields with minimal inputs. This report also emphasizes the importance of establishing hemp fiber standards from the ground up and highlights the need for comprehensive data to support sustainability claims and urges the sector to avoid hazardous pesticides and seek certification to organic and regenerative standards. Read more on this report here .

Hemp, Inc. is committed to promoting eco-friendly practices and sustainability. The emphasis on enhancing soil health and promoting biodiversity aligns with Hemp, Inc.'s mission to prioritize environmentally responsible practices, resonating with consumers and investors who value sustainability. Moreover, the report's recommendation for establishing hemp fiber standards provides Hemp, Inc. with an opportunity to contribute to industry-wide best practices and set the bar for responsible hemp cultivation. By avoiding hazardous pesticides and seeking organic and regenerative certifications, Hemp, Inc. can demonstrate its commitment to producing high-quality, environmentally friendly hemp fiber products.

More on Hemp, Inc.’s Current Product Line

The product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.’s products, click here . Catch up on Hemp, Inc.’s latest news below.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 14 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

