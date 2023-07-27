SurgePays & ParichuteConnect to Partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America Native Services

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that its distribution partner, ParichuteConnect, has signed a partnership agreement with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Native Services. BGCA Native Services is a dedicated group of leaders that works tirelessly to provide culturally relevant support to Boys & Girls Clubs on Native Lands. They are committed to addressing the challenges and issues unique to Native communities while celebrating their unique strengths.



The partnership agreement allows ParichuteConnect to launch an Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) enrollment process using SurgePays’ platform for Boys & Girls Clubs members on Native Lands.

Carla Knapp, National VP of Native Services for Boys and Girls Clubs on Native Lands, stated, “I don’t know that there is a more important role of our Native Services than to be certain our 120,000 members and 250 clubs are fully connected and informed about the world around us. We chose Parichute and SurgePays because they offered superior customer service and enrollment procedures.”

Vy Bui, President and CEO of ParichuteConnect added, “We are able to offer this gateway to the ACP and superior internet carriage and service because of our wireless partner, SurgePays. We are absolutely thrilled to be connecting Native Lands’ Clubs.”

ACP eligibility is open to households that benefit from government programs like the free school lunch program, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

“Partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a great privilege. Their tradition of providing much-needed financial and lifestyle solutions to our country’s youth is one that SurgePays is proud to be affiliated with and doesn’t take lightly,” said Jeremy Gies, President of SurgePays Fintech. “Bringing essential wireless services to an establishment that embodies the fabric of what our great nation represents is a core mission for SurgePays and forging this relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs brings us one step further towards achieving that goal.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About ParichuteConnect

ParichuteConnect (PAR) was birthed from Mastar Capital, a New York Merchant Bank and social impact investor. In addition to their business pursuits, PAR’s founding partners were former chairs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and members of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Advisory Board. PAR developed a Crowdfunding Platform that utilizes luminaries, sports stars, celebrities, etc., who migrate to Social Media sites to encourage donations for worthy causes. PAR has mounted recent campaigns for the Boys & Girls Clubs in connection with the Men’s World Cup, using some of the leading world soccer players as sponsors of the campaign. In addition, PAR is mounting a similar campaign for the Women’s World Cup this summer.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone and Torch Wireless provide subsidized mobile broadband to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

