JPMORGAN ETFS (IRELAND) ICAV: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
DUBLIN, Ireland, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMORGAN ETFS (IRELAND) ICAV
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
The directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 26 July 2023 at 16:30 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution as set out in a circular dated 3 July 2023, was passed.
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116
