Revelstoke Security Announces Steven Sayman as Vice President of Sales, North America: A Proven Sales Executive with 18 Years of G2M Expertise

Campbell, California, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelstoke Security (Revelstoke), creators of the first Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer, today announced it has promoted Steven Sayman as its Vice President of Sales, North America, continuing to broaden a skilled and forward-thinking leadership roster.

Steven brings over 18 years of G2M experience with him and is a seasoned sales executive with a track record and reputation for growing revenue, market share, and customer satisfaction. Steven has been with Revelstoke Security since initially joining as a member of its founding sales team, and was promoted to Vice President in 2023. Prior to Revelstoke, Steven's experience includes senior sales roles at Malwarebytes and GuardSight (recently acquired by Iron Bow Technologies).

“I’m honored to be recognized by this amazing team, and excited to accelerate Revelstoke sales to the next level,” stated Sayman. “I’ve seen the challenges SOC teams face first hand, and Revelstoke delivers massive impact right away. With Revelstoke, you really can integrate anything and automate everything – and in this new role, I’m going to make sure SOC teams discover the benefits of this awesome security automation platform.”

“Steve is a proven sales leader, who’s already made a massive impact on Revelstoke’s growth,” Stated Bob Kruse, Revelstoke Co-Founder and CEO. “With Steve leading our sales team, the sky really is the limit of what we can accomplish.”

Steve graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, CT. He lives in the Boston, MA, area with his wife, two daughters, and a dog. He enjoys downtime with his family, grilling on his Traeger, running, and golfing.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-level Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise. Learn more at http://www.revelstoke.io.

