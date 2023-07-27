Submit Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.5 Million or $0.16 per Diluted Share for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023  

RENTON, Washington, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $1.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $2.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $3.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2022.

“The Bank first opened for business in July 1923, and we are honoring our 100 years of service to the community in several ways. We hosted events with customers, prospects and business associates and held community events at designated branches during the quarter. We expanded our social media outreach to highlight our exceptional history of delivering personalized financial services that provide unique, innovative solutions to our customers, including a video interview spotlighting H. A. “Harry” Blencoe, who served as Chairman of the Board and CEO from 1961 to 2005 and who celebrated his 99th birthday earlier this year. We also distributed tokens of our appreciation to our largest loan and deposit customers, as well as to each of our employees, as a special thank you for their continued support during the Bank’s 100-year anniversary,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO.

“Our financial results were affected during the quarter as a result of recognizing $419,200 in legal, accounting and other fees related to the unsuccessful negotiation of a potential business combination with another financial institution. Despite our best efforts, the parties were unable to come to a mutual agreement on the terms of merger,” stated Kiley.

“Credit quality at June 30, 2023, remained strong, with nonperforming assets totaling just $201,000 and additional loan delinquencies of only $175,000 on total loans receivable of $1.2 billion. A reduction in loans receivable during the quarter and a credit upgrade to a $2.1 million commercial real estate loan allowed the Company to recognize a $400,000 recapture of its provision for credit losses during the quarter,” continued Kiley.

“Competition for deposits continues to adversely impact our cost of funds. We continue to work to grow deposits throughout our branch network and are thankful for our loyal customer base. Our level of uninsured deposits was reduced to 21.5% at quarter end, down from 23.6% of deposits at March 31, 2023 and 27.4% at the end of 2022. I am truly appreciative of the efforts of our employees in assisting customers to maximize the coverage on their deposits,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

  • The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.13 per share.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.0% and 15.8% at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.2% and 15.6% at March 31, 2023, and 10.5% and 15.5% at June 30, 2022, respectively.
  • Credit quality remained strong with nonperforming assets of $201,000, or 0.01% of total assets.
  • Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) at June 30, 2023, the Company recognized a $400,000 recapture of provision for credit losses during the quarter.

Deposits totaled $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2023, and $1.18 billion at June 30, 2022. Total deposits decreased $2.2 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We continued to see customers shift funds from money market accounts into retail certificates of deposit, with the $16.5 million decrease in money market balances more than offset by the $27.0 million increase in retail certificates of deposit. The primary reason for the slight reduction in deposits during the quarter was our decision to reduce our balances of brokered deposits by $15.0 million. At June 30, 2023, the Company held $43.0 million in interest-earning deposits that can be used to fund loan growth or further reduce brokered deposits and/or other wholesale liabilities in future periods, compared to $71.0 million at March 31, 2023, and $26.2 million at June 30, 2022.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 111,768   $ 110,780   $ 127,808   $ 988     $ (16,040 )
Interest-bearing demand   89,080     86,183     107,478     2,897       (18,398 )
Savings   20,364     21,871     23,525     (1,507 )     (3,161 )
Money market   467,411     483,945     596,515     (16,534 )     (129,104 )
Certificates of deposit, retail   359,919     332,935     270,866     26,984       89,053  
Brokered deposits   176,422     191,414     53,277     (14,992 )     123,145  
Total deposits $ 1,224,964   $ 1,227,128   $ 1,179,469   $ (2,164 )   $ 45,495  


The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

June 30, 2023
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 31,802 $ 41,857 $ 12,952 $ 237,814 $ 254,016 $ - $ 578,441
Landing   2,773   1,831   137   15,120   8,657   -   28,518
Woodinville   2,440   2,653   1,032   10,077   14,647   -   30,849
Bothell   4,047   765   39   4,917   2,187   -   11,955
Crossroads   17,108   4,619   87   27,370   13,599   -   62,783
Kent   11,237   9,841   4   15,500   7,097   -   43,679
Kirkland   7,656   1,356   149   11,137   1,160   -   21,458
Issaquah   2,116   1,681   102   3,070   5,594   -   12,563
Total King County   79,179   64,603   14,502   325,005   306,957   -   790,246
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   5,797   2,638   591   15,209   7,140   -   31,375
Edmonds   12,384   7,659   895   28,177   12,871   -   61,986
Clearview   4,888   4,490   1,576   19,928   7,872   -   38,754
Lake Stevens   3,465   4,038   1,071   30,899   10,802   -   50,275
Smokey Point   2,953   4,619   1,715   42,192   11,846   -   63,325
Total Snohomish County   29,487   23,444   5,848   136,405   50,531   -   245,715
Pierce County              
University Place   2,428   83   3   3,817   926   -   7,257
Gig Harbor   674   950   11   2,184   1,505   -   5,324
Total Pierce County   3,102   1,033   14   6,001   2,431   -   12,581
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   176,422   176,422
               
Total deposits $ 111,768 $ 89,080 $ 20,364 $ 467,411 $ 359,919 $ 176,422 $ 1,224,964


March 31, 2023
  Noninterest-
bearing
demand 		Interest-
bearing
demand		 Savings Money
market 		Certificates
of deposit,
retail		 Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 33,227 $ 44,884 $ 14,033 $ 238,966 $ 244,560 $ - $ 575,670
Landing   2,721   1,407   184   15,056   6,411   -   25,779
Woodinville   3,084   2,438   1,116   10,971   14,101   -   31,710
Bothell   4,066   659   60   5,263   2,067   -   12,115
Crossroads   11,766   2,956   95   35,242   11,956   -   62,015
Kent   9,505   9,305   4   18,415   3,449   -   40,678
Kirkland   7,318   1,282   99   10,643   627   -   19,969
Issaquah   2,128   1,189   27   3,825   4,627   -   11,796
Total King County   73,815   64,120   15,618   338,381   287,798   -   779,732
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   7,001   3,089   617   12,487   6,190   -   29,384
Edmonds   15,282   6,247   884   26,726   13,183   -   62,322
Clearview   4,933   4,485   1,640   19,490   6,999   -   37,547
Lake Stevens   4,177   3,577   1,355   33,824   9,197   -   52,130
Smokey Point   2,836   4,287   1,745   46,825   7,782   -   63,475
Total Snohomish County   34,229   21,685   6,241   139,352   43,351   -   244,858
Pierce County              
University Place   2,189   82   3   3,999   946   -   7,219
Gig Harbor   547   296   9   2,213   840   -   3,905
Total Pierce County   2,736   378   12   6,212   1,786   -   11,124
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   191,414   191,414
               
Total deposits $ 110,780 $ 86,183 $ 21,871 $ 483,945 $ 332,935 $ 191,414 $ 1,227,128


Net loans receivable totaled $1.17 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2023, and $1.12 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, loan totals were down across all categories except consumer loans which increased by $2.3 million. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.18 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.17 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The ACL to total loans was 1.31% and 1.33% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, compared to allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) to total loans receivable of 1.33% at June 30, 2022.

There was $201,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $193,000 at March 31, 2023, and none at June 30, 2022. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

  Jun 30,
2023 		   Mar 31,
2023 		   Jun 30,
2022 		   Three
Month
Change		   One
Year
Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:                  
Consumer $ 201     $ 193      $     $ 8   $ 201
Total nonperforming loans   201       193                
                   
OREO          –                
                   
Total nonperforming assets $ 201     $ 193     $     $ 8   $ 201
                   
Nonperforming assets as a percent 
of total assets		   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %        


Net interest income totaled $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $11.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $11.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, primarily reflecting the continued increase in market interest rates due to the ongoing increases to the targeted federal funds rate, and continued intense competition for deposits, partially offset by higher interest income on loans and investment securities. Since March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 500 basis points, including 25 basis points during the second quarter of 2023, to a range of 5.00% to 5.25%.

Total interest income was $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $18.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior quarters was primarily due to an improvement in the average yield on loans and investments due in large part to recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate. Loan yield increased to 5.71% during the recent quarter, compared to 5.56% and 4.41% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Yield on investment securities increased to 3.93% during the current quarter, compared to 3.88% and 2.33% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Total interest expense was $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market and certificate of deposit balances in a highly competitive marketplace for deposits and the costs from brokered deposits and other wholesale sources used to meet our funding needs. Advances from the FHLB totaled $120.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $160.0 million at March 31, 2023, and $95.0 million at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, $95.0 million of our FHLB advances were tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements had a weighted average remaining term of 41 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.05% as of June 30, 2023. Subsequent to quarter end, the Bank entered into two additional pay fixed cash flow hedges where the Bank pays a fixed rate and in return receives an amount based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”). The first is a $15.0 million notional, two-year swap where the Bank pays a fixed rate of 4.57% and the second is a $15.0 million notional, three-year swap where the Bank pays a fixed rate of 4.15%. These hedges are intended to provide protection to the Bank in the event that market rates rise further or stay at these elevated levels for longer than current market expectations. The average cost of borrowings was 2.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 1.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 3.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was due primarily to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing more than the yields on interest-earnings assets, with a 57-basis point increase in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.01% from 2.44%, partially offset by a 14-basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.43% from 5.29%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, totaled $798,000, compared to $665,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $961,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to a $135,000 increase in other noninterest income and, to a lesser extent, an increase in wealth management revenue and deposit related fees, partially offset by decreases in loan related fees and income on bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”). The decrease for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflects lower loan related fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was primarily due to increases in professional fees, other general and administrative expenses and regulatory assessments. Professional fees increased $470,000, primarily due to $419,200 in expenses related to the exploration, negotiation and due diligence associated with a potential business combination which was abandoned during the second quarter of 2023. Other general and administrative fees increased $399,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to the recognition of approximately $190,000 in one-time expenses relating to business relations and customer appreciation in conjunction with our 100-year celebration, and a $115,000 increase to our ACL on unfunded loan commitments. Regulatory assessments increased $166,000 during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to a year-to-date true up of expenses relating to an increase in deposit insurance assessments instituted earlier in the year. These increases were partially offset by a $397,000 reduction in salaries and employee benefits as we refined and reduced our 2023 estimates for incentive compensation and profit-sharing accruals. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily reflects $475,000 in higher other general and administrative expenses, $177,000 in regulatory assessments and $156,000 in professional fees, partially offset by a $414,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $45,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expense, primarily for the reasons set forth above.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as supply chain disruptions; higher inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Assets Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
Cash on hand and in banks $ 10,621     $ 9,618     $ 9,458     10.4 %   12.3 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks   42,956       70,998       26,194     (39.5 )   64.0  
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   208,927       214,948       210,826     (2.8 )   (0.9 )
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   2,444       2,439       2,432     0.2     0.5  
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,606, $16,028, and $15,125 respectively   1,171,916       1,184,750       1,119,795     (1.1 )   4.7  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   6,603       8,203       5,512     (19.5 )   19.8  
Accrued interest receivable   6,690       7,011       5,738     (4.6 )   16.6  
Deferred tax assets, net   3,275       2,990       1,840     9.5     78.0  
Premises and equipment, net   20,283       20,732       21,855     (2.2 )   (7.2 )
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net   36,922       36,647       35,819     0.8     3.1  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   13,051       11,336       10,493     15.1     24.4  
Right of use asset ("ROU"), net   3,018       3,194       3,301     (5.5 )   (8.6 )
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible, net   484       516       616     (6.2 )   (21.4 )
Total assets $ 1,528,079     $ 1,574,271     $ 1,454,768     (2.9 )%   5.0 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 111,768     $ 110,780     $ 127,808     0.9 %   (12.6 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   1,113,196       1,116,348       1,051,661     (0.3 )   5.9  
Total deposits   1,224,964       1,227,128       1,179,469     (0.2 )   3.9  
Advances from the FHLB   120,000       160,000       95,000     (25.0 )   26.3  
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes
and insurance		   2,524       5,447       2,670     (53.7 )   (5.5 )
Lease liability, net   3,213       3,374       3,482     (4.8 )   (7.7 )
Accrued interest payable   2,045       749       115     173.0     1678.3  
Other liabilities   16,618       17,928       17,136     (7.3 )   (3.0 )
Total liabilities   1,369,364       1,414,626       1,297,872     (3.2 )%   5.5 %
Commitments and contingencies                  
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -       -     n/a   n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,148,086 shares at June 30, 2023,
9,148,086 shares at March 31, 2023, and 9,091,533 shares at June 30, 2022		   92       92       91     0.0 %   1.1 %
Additional paid-in capital   72,544       72,445       71,835     0.1     1.0  
Retained earnings   95,896       95,597       90,066     0.3     6.5  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss,
net of tax		   (9,817 )     (8,489 )     (4,814 )   15.6     103.9  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   -       -       (282 )   n/a   (100.0 )
Total stockholders' equity   158,715       159,645       156,896     (0.6 )   1.2  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,528,079     $ 1,574,271     $ 1,454,768     (2.9 )%   5.0 %


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended          
  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change 		 
Interest income                    
Loans, including fees $ 16,849     $ 16,029     $ 12,273   5.1 %   37.3 %
Investments   2,108       2,105       1,156   0.1     82.4  
Interest-earning deposits with banks   620       236       37   162.7     1575.7  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   120       130       71   (7.7 )   69.0  
Total interest income   19,697       18,500       13,537   6.5     45.5  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   8,590       6,332       1,398   35.7     514.4  
Other borrowings   798       912       315   (12.5 )   153.3  
Total interest expense   9,388       7,244       1,713   29.6     448.0  
Net interest income   10,309       11,256       11,824   (8.4 )   (12.8 )
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   (400 )     300       -   (233.3 )   n/a
Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   10,709       10,956       11,824   (2.3 )   (9.4 )
                   
Noninterest income                  
                   
BOLI income   274       308       251   (11.0 )   9.2  
Wealth management revenue   95       45       104   111.1     (8.7 )
Deposit related fees   252       223       246   13.0     2.4  
Loan related fees   44       91       354   (51.6 )   (87.6 )
Other   133       (2 )     6   (6750.0 )   2116.7  
Total noninterest income   798       665       961   20.0     (17.0 )
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,064       5,461       5,478   (7.3 )   (7.6 )
Occupancy and equipment   1,160       1,165       1,205   (0.4 )   (3.7 )
Professional fees   887       417       731   112.7     21.3  
Data processing   711       686       692   3.6     2.7  
Regulatory assessments   267       101       90   164.4     196.7  
Insurance and bond premiums   115       130       113   (11.5 )   1.8  
Marketing   98       77       96   27.3     2.1  
Other general and administrative   1,355       956       880   41.7     54.0  
Total noninterest expense   9,657       8,993       9,285   7.4     4.0  
Income before federal income tax provision   1,850       2,628       3,500   (29.6 )   (47.1 )
Federal income tax provision   362       506       692   (28.5 )   (47.7 )
Net income $ 1,488     $ 2,122     $ 2,808   (29.9 )%   (47.0 )%
                     
Basic earnings per share $ 0.16     $ 0.23     $ 0.31          
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16     $ 0.23     $ 0.31          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,120,468       9,104,371       8,982,969          
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,124,227       9,173,276       9,085,913          


The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Other multifamily $ 141,413     11.9 %   $ 143,332     11.9 %   $ 135,879     12.0 %
Total multifamily residential   141,413     11.9       143,332     11.9       135,879     12.0  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Office   79,338     6.7       79,793     6.6       84,884     7.5  
Retail   131,877     11.1       130,788     11.0       139,425     12.2  
Mobile home park   22,798     1.9       21,992     1.8       22,264     2.0  
Hotel / motel   64,297     5.4       67,165     5.6       57,224     5.0  
Nursing home   11,739     1.0       12,260     1.0       12,527     1.1  
Warehouse   19,557     1.6       19,780     1.6       19,056     1.7  
Storage   33,418     2.8       33,604     2.8       34,167     3.0  
Other non-residential   43,332     3.7       43,523     3.7       43,350     3.8  
Total non-residential   406,356     34.2       408,905     34.1       412,897     36.3  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   47,168     4.0       53,948     4.5       34,578     3.1  
Multifamily   547     0.0       (131 )   0.0       4,805     1.4  
Land development   10,113     0.9       9,786     0.8       24,483     1.2  
Total construction/land   57,828     4.9       63,603     5.3       63,866     5.7  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   246,585     20.8       242,477     20.2       211,491     18.7  
Permanent non-owner occupied   235,008     19.8       240,183     20.0       223,670     19.8  
Total one-to-four family residential   481,593     40.6       482,660     40.2       435,161     38.5  
                       
Business:                      
Aircraft   2,017     0.2       2,052     0.1       3,130     0.3  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   1,824     0.2       499     0.1       538     0.1  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   629     0.1       707     0.1       1,511     0.1  
Other business   22,957     1.8       28,401     2.3       28,489     2.5  
Total business   27,427     2.3       31,659     2.6       33,668     3.0  
                       
Consumer:                      
Classic, collectible and other auto   61,611     5.1       59,962     5.0       43,695     3.7  
Other consumer   11,294     1.0       10,657     0.9       9,754     0.8  
Total consumer   72,905     6.1       70,619     5.9       53,449     4.5  
Total loans   1,187,522     100.0 %     1,200,778     100.0 %     1,134,920     100.0 %
Less:                      
ACL   15,606           16,028           15,125      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,171,916         $ 1,184,750         $ 1,119,795      
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   40.0 %         44.9 %         45.2 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital   336.8 %         347.7 %         360.0 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Jun 30,
2023 		   Mar 31,
2023 		   Dec 31,
2022 		   Sep 30,
2022 		   Jun 30,
2022 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   0.39 %     0.57 %     0.86 %     1.06 %     0.79 %
Return on equity   3.74       5.31       8.04       9.88       7.11  
Dividend payout ratio   79.90       56.52       34.29       27.40       38.51  
Equity-to-assets ratio   10.39       10.14       10.67       10.64       10.78  
Tangible equity-to-assets ratio (2)   10.31       10.06       10.58       10.55       10.69  
Net interest margin   2.84       3.22       3.52       3.65       3.53  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   116.27       117.78       117.93       119.08       120.21  
Efficiency ratio   86.95       75.44       65.84       66.80       72.62  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.50       2.42       2.30       2.43       2.60  
Book value per common share $ 17.35     $ 17.45     $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 17.26  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   17.20       17.30       17.41       17.14       17.09  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.02 %     10.24 %     10.31 %     10.43 %     10.53 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.49       14.33       14.37       14.24       14.22  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.49       14.33       14.37       14.24       14.22  
Total capital ratio   15.75       15.59       15.62       15.49       15.47  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios: (4)                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.00 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.01       0.01       0.01       0.02       0.00  
ACL as a percent of total loans   1.31       1.33       1.29       1.27       1.33  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   0.00       (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     0.00  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses:                  
ACL, beginning of the quarter $ 16,028     $ 15,227     $ 14,726     $ 15,125     $ 15,159  
Beginning balance adjustment from adoption of Topic 326   -       500       -       -       -  
(Recapture of provision) provision for credit losses   (400 )     300       500       (400 )     -  
Charge-offs   (22 )     -       -       -       (37 )
Recoveries   -       1       1       1       3  
ACL, end of the quarter $ 15,606     $ 16,028     $ 15,227     $ 14,726     $ 15,125  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Represent non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarter Ended
  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   5.71 %     5.56 %     5.19 %     4.77 %     4.41 %
Yield on investments   3.93       3.88       3.60       2.90       2.33  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   4.91       4.40       3.31       2.02       0.67  
Yield on FHLB stock   7.06       7.30       4.58       5.56       4.82  
Yield on interest-earning assets   5.43 %     5.29 %     4.90 %     4.43 %     4.04 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.06 %     2.41 %     1.51 %     0.87 %     0.55 %
Cost of borrowings   2.55       2.69       2.46       1.48       1.21  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.01 %     2.44 %     1.63 %     0.93 %     0.61 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   2.78 %     2.17 %     1.36 %     0.78 %     0.49 %
Cost of funds   2.76       2.23       1.48       0.84       0.55  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,182,939     $ 1,168,539     $ 1,150,181     $ 1,132,233     $ 1,117,079  
Investments   215,113       219,969       221,113       220,244       198,819  
Interest-earning deposits   50,691       21,729       24,608       24,565       22,010  
FHLB stock   6,814       7,219       7,710       5,923       5,905  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,455,557     $ 1,417,456     $ 1,403,612     $ 1,382,965     $ 1,343,813  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,126,598     $ 1,065,827     $ 1,040,357     $ 1,056,079     $ 1,013,080  
Borrowings   125,275       137,600       149,946       105,272       104,835  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,251,873     $ 1,203,427     $ 1,190,303     $ 1,161,351     $ 1,117,915  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 111,365     $ 115,708     $ 121,518     $ 125,561     $ 131,415  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,363,238     $ 1,319,135     $ 1,311,821     $ 1,286,912     $ 1,249,330  
                   
Average assets $ 1,547,321     $ 1,509,297     $ 1,496,125     $ 1,470,816     $ 1,431,003  
Average stockholders' equity   159,764       162,016       159,120       158,515       158,349  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity-to-assets ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

  Quarter Ended
  Jun 30,
2023 		  Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 158,715     $ 159,645     $ 160,360     $ 157,890     $ 156,896  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   484       516       548       582       616  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 157,342     $ 158,240     $ 158,923     $ 156,419     $ 155,391  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,528,079     $ 1,574,271     $ 1,502,916     $ 1,484,311     $ 1,454,768  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   484       516       548       582       616  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,526,706     $ 1,572,866     $ 1,501,479     $ 1,482,840     $ 1,453,263  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,148,086       9,148,086       9,127,595       9,127,595       9,091,533  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   10.39 %     10.14 %     10.67 %     10.64 %     10.78 %
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP)   10.31 %     10.06       10.58       10.55       10.69  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.35     $ 17.45     $ 17.57     $ 17.30     $ 17.26  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.20       17.30       17.41       17.14       17.09  


Primary Logo

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.5 Million or $0.16 per Diluted Share for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023  

