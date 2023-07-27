Submit Release
Pacific Financial Corp Earns $3.9 Million, or $0.37 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter of 2023, and $8.0 Million, or $0.77 per Diluted Share, for the First Six Months of 2023

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share

ABERDEEN, Wash., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), reported net income of $3.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the second quarter 2023, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, and $1.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022. There was a provision for credit losses of $71,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $151,000 for the preceding quarter and no provision in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2023, net income was $8.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022. There was a $223,000 provision in the first half of 2023, compared to no provision in the first half of 2022. All results are unaudited. 

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on July 19, 2023. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2023.

“Following our strong earnings momentum from the first quarter, we continued to post strong profits for both the current quarter and for the first half of 2023, highlighted by steady growth in our loan portfolio, and a solid net interest margin,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Year-over-year net interest margin for the current quarter and first half of 2023 expanded 151 basis points and 176 basis points respectively. Current quarter net interest margin of 4.33% contracted 18 basis points compared to the linked quarter of 4.51%, with improved yields across all asset classes, offset by an increase in costs of funds due primarily to competitive rate pressures early in the current quarter.”

“We continue to maintain a high level of on-balance sheet cash and robust liquidity metrics. Though deposits decreased during the quarter due, largely to industry-wide competitive pricing pressures and normal seasonal declines in deposits balances combined with higher customer spending levels and customers moving excess funds to alternative higher yielding investments, deposit balances showed signs of stabilization during the latter part of the current quarter,” stated Portmann. “Our deposits are well-diversified and core deposits represent 93% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, with non-interest bearing demand representing 41% of total deposits. This well-diversified deposit base is supported by our strong capital and excess liquidity positions. As always we continue to prioritize our customer relationships, which have been the bedrock of our success for over fifty years.”

“Credit quality remains solid, aided by continued low levels of adversely classified and nonperforming loans. Our risk management protocols guide the growth of our loan portfolio as we carefully monitor loan concentrations to stay within regulatory guidelines, particularly in commercial real estate. As a result, charge-offs continued to be minimal,” added Portmann.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.30%, compared to 1.33% for the first quarter 2023, and 0.49% for the second quarter 2022.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 14.30%, compared to 15.63% from the preceding quarter, and 6.05% from the second quarter a year earlier.
  • Net interest income was $12.2 million, down 7% compared to $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 38% from $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) contracted 18 basis points to 4.33%, compared to 4.51% from the preceding quarter, and expanded 151 basis points from 2.82% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Gross loans balances increased $13.1 million, or 2%, to $658.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $645.6 from the preceding quarter end and 9% or $51.8 million compared June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits declined $32.9 million to $1.08 billion, compared to $1.11 billion from the first quarter 2023, with core deposits representing 93% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 41% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.
  • Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets unchanged at 0.08%, compared to nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.08% for the preceding quarter.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $9.15 at June 30, 2023, compared to $9.16 at March 31, 2023, and $8.59 at June 30, 2022.

Liquidity

Liquidity metrics were robust with:

  • Cash on hand or in banks of $200 million, or 84% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, at June 30, 2023 compared to $238 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Coverage of short-term funds available to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 261% at June 30, 2023 compared to 259% at March 31, 2023.
  • Uninsured or uncollateralized deposits were 22% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 23% at March 31, 2023.

As shown below the Bank has established credit lines with borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) and from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, both of which are subject to collateral requirements. In addition, the Bank has $60.0 million in unsecured borrowing capacity from various correspondent banks. There is no balance outstanding on any of these facilities. 

Liquidity
(Unaudited)

      Jun 30,
2023		    % of
Deposits		   Mar 31,
2023		    % of
Deposits		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		    % of
Deposits		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Cash on hand and in banks $ 199,707   19 % $ 237,704     21 % $ (37,997 )   -16 % $ 373,847   31 % $ (174,140 )   -47 %
Unencumbered AFS Securities   104,898   10 %   116,886     11 %   (11,988 )   -10 %   114,116   9 %   (9,218 )   -8 %
Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB)   316,214   29 %   318,179     29 %   (1,965 )   -1 %   251,324   21 %   64,890     26 %
  Total short-term funds available $ 620,819   58 % $ 672,769     61 % $ (51,950 )   -8 % $ 739,287   61 % $ (118,468 )   -16 %
                                           
                                           
              Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		                    
Short-term funds available to uninsured/uncollateralized deposits   261 %   259 %   226 %                    
Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits to total deposits   22 %   23 %   27 %                    
Gross loans to deposits ratio   60 %   57 %   50 %                    
                                           

Income Statement Review

Net interest income declined 7% to $12.2 million during the current quarter compared to $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, and grew 38% from $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. For the current quarter, both interest income and interest expense increased compared to the linked quarter with a larger increase in interest expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income increased 47% or $8.1 million compared to the like period in 2022. Current quarter net interest margin contracted 18 basis points to 4.33% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.51% for the first quarter of 2023, and expanded 151 basis points from 2.82% compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, the NIM expanded 176 basis points to 4.42% from 2.66% for the first six months of 2022.

During the current quarter, the decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of funding costs growth outpacing growth in average interest earning asset yields. The increases in both net interest income and net interest margin year-over-year were largely due to increased yields on all categories of interest earning assets which outpaced growth in funding costs during those same time periods. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter and first half of 2023 reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. As a result, average loan yields for the current quarter increased 11 basis points to 5.55% compared to the preceding quarter of 5.44%, and increased 85 basis points from 4.70% from the second quarter of 2022. The yield on interest-bearing bank deposits increased 48 basis points to 5.09% for the current quarter, compared to 4.61% for the preceding quarter, and increased 425 basis points from 0.84% from the second quarter of 2022. The Bank’s total cost of funds increased to 0.58% for the current quarter, compared to 0.21% for the preceding quarter, and 0.08% for the second quarter of 2022. The increases in deposit cost of funds were largely a result of increases in money market and certificate of deposit rates early in the current quarter due to competitive rate pressures, as well as an increase in LIBOR-based junior subordinated debentures borrowing costs.

Noninterest income was $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to the increase in gain-on-sale of loans, and $154,000 loss on sale of securities booked in first quarter of 2023, as well as increased service charges and other fee income. Service charges on deposits increased 21% to $509,000 from the quarter a year ago. Deposit service charges and other related fees were increased earlier in the current year consistent with product pricing in our market.

While mortgage production improved during the current quarter, higher mortgage interest rates and housing prices, as well as tight housing supply continue to impact home financing activities and home purchases within our markets. Correspondingly, we continue to manage our staffing levels in this line of business. “Recent increases in mortgage rates have moderated demand for refinancing. Demand for purchase financing has slowed as the increase in mortgage rates are beginning to price some prospective purchasers out of the market,” Carla Tucker, EVP, Chief Financial Officer noted.

For the first six months of 2023, noninterest income declined to 3.0 million compared to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans due to factors noted above.

Noninterest expense declined to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, and increased slightly from $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower payroll taxes and benefit costs compared to a higher level of those same expenses typically experienced in the first quarter of the year. Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2023 increased 4% to $18.1 million compared to $17.4 million for the first six months of 2022, primarily due to increased FDIC insurance premiums, as well as increased salary and employee benefits. Salary expenses comprise a large portion of non-interest expenses and continue to be impacted by competitive recruiting and wages pressures. Employee staffing numbers, excluding mortgage banking employees, have remained relatively stable during the previous 12 months.

Federal and Oregon state income tax expense was $994,000 for the current quarter, and $930,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 20.3% and 18.5%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax exempt income and tax credits. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.9 million, and $476,000 for the six months ended June 30, of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 19.4% and 12.8%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Assets decreased 3% to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.24 billion at March 31, 2023 and declined 9% from $1.33 billion at March 31, 2022.

Investment Securities totaled $276.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $285.9 million at March 31, 2023, and increased 1% from $274.3 million at June 30, 2022 with no investment purchases during the current quarter. The average portfolio yield was 3.21%, 3.20% and 1.96% for the current quarter, linked quarter, and for the second quarter a year ago, respectively. The increase year-over-year was primarily related to investment purchases in the later part of 2022 at higher rates due to increased market interest rates. The average adjusted duration of the investment securities portfolio was 4.5 years at June 30, 2023.

Gross loans balances increased $13.1 million, or 2%, to $658.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $645.6 million at March 31, 2023. Year-over-year growth was 9% or $51.8 million. The Bank has experienced growth in most of our loan categories with the exception of commercial and agriculture loans. Utilization on commercial lines-of credit decreased during the pandemic and continues to remain at historic lows. Year-over-year the largest growth categories were residential 1-4 family, owner occupied commercial real estate, and consumer with growth of $23.6 million, $16.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively. For the current quarter, larger growth categories by dollar included owner-occupied and non-occupied commercial real estate as well as multi-family loans.

The Bank also maintains a portfolio of loans to finance luxury and classic cars and as part of our risk management program the Bank manages the concentration levels of that portfolio. Loans to finance luxury and classic cars increased 1% to $62.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $62.1 million at March 31, 2023, and increased 14% or $7.6 million compared to $55.2 million a year ago.

The Company manages new loan origination volume using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by certain industry segments, loan product types, geography and single borrower limits. Our loan pipeline continues to be strongly supported by continued business development activity by our commercial lending teams. In addition, the loan portfolio continues to be well-diversified and is originated predominantly within our Western Washington and Oregon markets.

Credit Quality metrics remain sound with nonperforming assets at $959,000, or 0.08% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to nonperforming assets of $961,000, or 0.08% of total assets at March 31, 2023, and $1.4 million of nonperforming assets, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. Balances related to non-impaired loans, graded watch or other loans especially mentioned, increased slightly to $13.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.7 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased substantially from $31.4 million at March 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily related to risk rating upgrades.

“Our sustained strength in asset quality metrics, including ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, reflects our persistent emphasis on solid loan underwriting and our borrowers’ demonstrated ability to meet the challenges posed by the current operating environment. As part of our standard risk management program, we will continue to closely monitor our loan portfolio for any signs of a systemic decline in credit quality and will seek to swiftly implement curative measures to mitigate the impact of any identified credit issues on our overall financial condition,” noted Dan Kuenzi, EVP and Chief Credit Officer. 

Adoption of New Accounting Standard In June 2016, Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (ASU 2016-13). The allowance for credit losses under ASU 2016-13 utilizes a Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology which estimates the expected loan losses over the contractual life of the loans. GAAP prior to ASU 2016-13 required an “incurred loss” methodology for recognizing credit losses that delays recognition until it is probable a loss has been incurred. ASU 2016-13 became effective for the Company on January 1, 2023. The day 1 adoption of ASU 2016-13 and related amendments resulted in a decrease of $157,000 to the Bank’s allowance for credit losses-loans and an increase of $609,000 to the Bank’s allowance for credit losses-unfunded loan commitments for a cumulative-effect adjustment of $452,000 to decrease the beginning balance of retained earnings.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) was $8.2 million, or 1.25% of gross loans (excluding PPP) at June 30, 2023, compared to $8.2 million, or 1.28% of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, and $8.2 million, or 1.37%, at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs remained minimal and were $79,000 for both the current quarter and the first six months of 2023. A provision for credit losses of $71,000 was booked in the second quarter of 2023, largely due to continued loan growth as discussed in the loan section, with a total provision for credit losses of $223,000 for the first six months of 2023, compared to no provision for the first six months of 2022. In addition to the allowance for credit losses for loans, the Bank maintains a liability for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments, which was $754,000 at June 30, 2023, compared to $817,000 at March 31, 2023. Unfunded loan commitments decreased during the quarter as advances on construction lines were drawn upon.

Total Deposits were $1.10 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.20 billion at March 31, 2022. Deposits decreased quarter over quarter, though deposit balances showed signs of stabilization toward the latter part of the current quarter. Industry-wide pressure on deposits and competitive pricing pressures impacted deposit balances during the quarter as well as normal seasonal declines in deposit balances. Deposits were also impacted by interest rate sensitive customers transferring a portion of their excess deposits funds and increased customer spending. As some customers continued to seek higher yields, the demand for certificates of deposits (“CD’s”) increased by $10.2 million from the linked quarter and $23.2 million from the second quarter a year ago. Time deposits represented 7%, 6%, and 4%, of total deposits, at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. With a strong core deposit track record, noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41% of total deposits, with core deposits (excluding CDs) representing 93% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Shareholder’s Equity was relatively flat at $108.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 and increased 6% from $102.8 million at June 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $10.44 at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.45 at March 31, 2023, and $9.89 at June 30, 2022. Regulatory capital ratios of both the company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the company’s leverage ratio at 10.8% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.8% as of June 30, 2023.

The small decrease in book value per common share quarter-over-quarter was largely due to a decrease in the comprehensive income due to unrealized loss on available for sale securities partially offset by quarterly net income. With the increase in longer-term market interest rates during the quarter, the unrealized loss on available for sale securities increased 2% or $3.4 million to $23.9 million.

                   
Financial Performance Overview
(Unaudited)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended
  Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Change   Jun 30,
2022		   Change
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets, annualized 1.30 %   1.33 %   (0.03 )   0.49 %   0.81  
Return on average equity, annualized 14.30 %   15.63 %   (1.33 )   6.05 %   8.25  
Efficiency ratio (1) 64.26 %   63.91 %   0.35     82.18 %   (17.92 )
                   
(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.            
                   
                   
  For the Six Months Ended,        
  Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   Change        
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets, annualized 1.31 %   0.50 %   0.81          
Return on average equity, annualized 14.95 %   5.93 %   9.02          
Efficiency ratio (1) 64.08 %   82.32 %   (18.24 )        
                   
(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.            
                   


Balance Sheet Overview
(Unaudited)
                               
      Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
Assets:   (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  Cash on hand and in banks $ 14,880   $ 16,593   $ (1,713 )   -10 % $ 16,434   $ (1,554 )   -9 %
  Interest bearing deposits   197,952     235,958     (38,006 )   -16 %   199,431     (1,479 )   -1 %
  Federal funds sold   -     -     -     0 %   169,597     (169,597 )   -100 %
  Investment securities   276,366     285,925     (9,559 )   -3 %   274,330     2,036     1 %
  Loans held-for-sale   590     249     341     137 %   2,477     (1,887 )   -76 %
  Loans, net of deferred fees   657,950     644,901     13,049     2 %   606,336     51,614     9 %
  Allowance for loan losses   (8,223 )   (8,231 )   8     0 %   (8,282 )   59     -1 %
  Net loans   649,727     636,670     13,057     2 %   598,054     51,673     9 %
  Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bank stock, at cost   2,567     2,567     -     0 %   2,596     (29 )   -1 %
  Other assets   66,473     65,572     901     1 %   64,967     1,506     2 %
  Total assets $ 1,208,555   $ 1,243,534   $ (34,979 )   -3 % $ 1,327,886   $ (119,331 )   -9 %
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                            
  Total deposits $ 1,077,493   $ 1,110,368   $ (32,875 )   -3 % $ 1,203,509   $ (126,016 )   -10 %
  Borrowings   13,403     13,403     -     0 %   13,731     (328 )   -2 %
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   8,794     10,848     (2,054 )   -19 %   7,892     902     11 %
  Shareholders' equity   108,865     108,915     (50 )   0 %   102,754     6,111     6 %
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,208,555   $ 1,243,534   $ (34,979 )   -3 % $ 1,327,886   $ (119,331 )   -9 %
                               
Common Shares Outstanding   10,427,224     10,424,294     2,930     0 %   10,392,738     34,486     0 %
                               
Book value per common share (1) $ 10.44   $ 10.45   $ (0.01 )   0 % $ 9.89   $ 0.55     6 %
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 9.15   $ 9.16   $ (0.01 )   0 % $ 8.59   $ 0.56     7 %
                               
(1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
                               


Income Statement Overview
(Unaudited)
                               
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 13,735   $ 13,690   $ 45     0 % $ 9,097   $ 4,638     51 %
Interest expense   1,564     593     971     164 %   253     1,311     518 %
  Net interest income   12,171     13,097     (926 )   -7 %   8,844     3,327     38 %
Loan loss provision   71     151     (80 )   -53 %   -     71     100 %
Noninterest income   1,747     1,287     460     36 %   1,864     (117 )   -6 %
Noninterest expense   8,944     9,193     (249 )   -3 %   8,800     144     2 %
Income before income taxes   4,903     5,040     (137 )   -3 %   1,908     2,995     157 %
Income tax expense   994     930     64     7 %   310     684     221 %
  Net Income $ 3,909   $ 4,110   $ (201 )   -5 % $ 1,598   $ 2,311     145 %
                               
Average common shares outstanding - basic   10,424,391     10,418,292     6,099     0 %   10,392,738     31,653     0 %
Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,430,494     10,432,245     (1,751 )   0 %   10,422,073     8,421     0 %
                               
Income per common share                            
  Basic $ 0.37   $ 0.39   $ (0.02 )   -5 % $ 0.15   $ 0.22     147 %
  Diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.39   $ (0.02 )   -5 % $ 0.15   $ 0.22     147 %
                               
Effective tax rate   20.3 %   18.5 %   1.8 %       16.2 %   4.1 %    
                               
      For the Six Months Ended,            
      Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
Interest and dividend income $ 27,425   $ 17,623   $ 9,802     56 %            
Interest expense   2,157     492     1,665     338 %            
  Net interest income   25,268     17,131     8,137     47 %            
Loan loss provision   223     -     223     100 %            
Noninterest income   3,034     3,976     (942 )   -24 %            
Noninterest expense   18,136     17,376     760     4 %            
Income before income taxes   9,943     3,731     6,212     166 %            
Income tax expense   1,924     476     1,448     304 %            
  Net Income $ 8,019   $ 3,255   $ 4,764     146 %            
                               
Average common shares outstanding - basic   10,421,358     10,391,624     29,734     0 %            
Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,431,406     10,423,499     7,907     0 %            
                               
Income per common share                            
  Basic $ 0.77   $ 0.31   $ 0.46     148 %            
  Diluted $ 0.77   $ 0.31   $ 0.46     148 %            
                               
Effective tax rate   19.4 %   12.8 %   6.6 %                
                               


Noninterest Income
(Unaudited)
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Service charges on deposits $ 509   $ 473   $ 36     8 % $ 420   $ 89     21 %
Gain on sale of loans, net   260     111     149     134 %   366     (106 )   -29 %
Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net   -     (154 )   154     0 %   -     -     0 %
Earnings on bank owned life insurance   172     164     8     5 %   170     2     1 %
Other noninterest income                            
  Fee income   759     705     54     8 %   909     (150 )   -17 %
  Other   47     (12 )   59     -492 %   (1 )   48     -4800 %
Total noninterest income $ 1,747   $ 1,287   $ 460     36 % $ 1,864   $ (117 )   -6 %
                               
                               
      For the Six Months Ended,            
      Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands)            
Service charges on deposits $ 982   $ 802   $ 180     22 %            
Gain on sale of loans, net   371     1,044     (673 )   -64 %            
Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net   (154 )   -     (154 )   -100 %            
Earnings on bank owned life insurance   336     354     (18 )   -5 %            
Other noninterest income                            
  Fee income   1,615     1,775     (160 )   -9 %            
  Other   (116 )   1     (117 )   -11700 %            
Total noninterest income $ 3,034   $ 3,976   $ (942 )   -24 %            
                               


Noninterest Expense
(Unaudited)
                               
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,661 $ 5,785 $ (124 )   -2 % $ 5,661 $ -     0 %
Occupancy   504   531   (27 )   -5 %   506   (2 )   0 %
Equipment   269   287   (18 )   -6 %   311   (42 )   -14 %
Data processing   922   951   (29 )   -3 %   889   33     4 %
Professional services   204   241   (37 )   -15 %   195   9     5 %
State and local taxes   207   178   29     16 %   161   46     29 %
FDIC and State assessments   154   154   -     0 %   101   53     52 %
Other noninterest expense:                            
  Director fees   76   71   5     7 %   75   1     1 %
  Communication   62   59   3     5 %   68   (6 )   -9 %
  Advertising   52   60   (8 )   -13 %   118   (66 )   -56 %
  Professional liability insurance   69   67   2     3 %   63   6     10 %
  Amortization   43   44   (1 )   -2 %   46   (3 )   -7 %
  Other   721   765   (44 )   -6 %   606   115     19 %
Total noninterest expense $ 8,944 $ 9,193 $ (249 )   -3 % $ 8,800 $ 144     2 %
                               
                               
      For the Six Months Ended,            
      Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands)            
Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,446 $ 11,177 $ 269     2 %            
Occupancy   1,035   1,026   9     1 %            
Equipment   556   598   (42 )   -7 %            
Data processing   1,874   1,744   130     7 %            
Professional services   445   397   48     12 %            
State and local taxes   385   319   66     21 %            
FDIC and State assessments   308   201   107     53 %            
Other noninterest expense:                            
  Director fees   147   150   (3 )   -2 %            
  Communication   121   135   (14 )   -10 %            
  Advertising   112   144   (32 )   -22 %            
  Professional liability insurance   136   122   14     11 %            
  Amortization   87   92   (5 )   -5 %            
  Other   1,484   1,271   213     17 %            
Total noninterest expense $ 18,136 $ 17,376 $ 760     4 %            
                               


Investment Securities
(Unaudited)
        Jun 30,
2023		    % of
Total		   Mar 31,
2023		    % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		    % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change
        (Dollars in thousands)
Investment securities:                                        
  Collateralized mortgage obligations $ 117,448     43 % $ 122,992     43 % $ (5,544 )   -5 % $ 84,807     30 % $ 32,641     38 %
  Mortgage backed securities   31,346     11 %   32,294     11 %   (948 )   -3 %   35,017     13 %   (3,671 )   -10 %
  U.S. Government and agency securities   83,319     30 %   84,814     30 %   (1,495 )   -2 %   86,988     32 %   (3,669 )   -4 %
  Municipal securities   44,253     16 %   44,827     16 %   (574 )   -1 %   65,539     24 %   (21,286 )   -32 %
  Corporate debt securities   -     0 %   998     0 %   (998 )   -100 %   1,979     1 %   (1,979 )   -100 %
    Total $ 276,366     100 % $ 285,925     100 % $ (9,559 )   -3 % $ 274,330     100 % $ 2,036     1 %
                                             
  Held to maturity securities $ 57,464     21 % $ 58,595     20 % $ (1,131 )   -2 % $ 61,482     22 % $ (4,018 )   -7 %
  Available for sale securities $ 218,902     79 % $ 227,330     80 % $ (8,428 )   -4 % $ 212,848     78 % $ 6,054     3 %
                                             
  Government & Agency securities $ 232,076     84 % $ 240,061     84 % $ (7,985 )   -3 % $ 206,763     75 % $ 25,313     12 %
  AAA, AA, A rated securities $ 43,086     16 % $ 44,614     16 % $ (1,528 )   -3 % $ 66,187     24 % $ (23,101 )   -35 %
  Non-rated securities $ 1,204     0 % $ 1,250     0 % $ (46 )   -4 % $ 1,380     1 % $ (176 )   -13 %
                                             
  AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (23,900 )   -9 % $ (20,518 )   -7 % $ (3,382 )   -2 % $ (18,274 )   -7 % $ (5,626 )   -2 %
                                             


Loans by Category
(Unaudited)
                                           
      Jun 30,
2023		   % of
Gross
Loans		   Mar 31, 2023   % of Gross Loans   $ Change   % Change   Jun 30, 2022   % of Gross Loans   $ Change   % Change
Commercial:   (Dollars in thousands)
  Commercial and agricultural $ 70,422     11 % $ 75,279     12 % $ (4,857 )   -6 % $ 80,041     13 % $ (9,619 )   -12 %
  PPP   370     0 %   405     0 %   (35 )   -9 %   570     0 %   (200 )   -35 %
Real estate:                                        
Construction and development   37,781     6 %   34,918     5 %   2,863     8 %   34,750     6 %   3,031     9 %
Residential 1-4 family   87,002     13 %   85,380     13 %   1,622     2 %   63,377     10 %   23,625     37 %
Multi-family   44,854     7 %   40,882     6 %   3,972     10 %   39,428     6 %   5,426     14 %
Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   166,594     24 %   160,534     25 %   6,060     4 %   150,533     25 %   16,061     11 %
Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied   155,002     24 %   151,923     24 %   3,079     2 %   149,093     25 %   5,909     4 %
Farmland   25,936     4 %   26,451     4 %   (515 )   -2 %   26,051     5 %   (115 )   0 %
Consumer   70,738     11 %   69,867     11 %   871     1 %   63,047     10 %   7,691     12 %
  Gross Loans   658,699     100 %   645,639     100 %   13,060     2 %   606,890     100 %   51,809     9 %
  Less: allowance for loan losses   (8,223 )       (8,231 )       8         (8,282 )       59      
  Less: deferred fees   (749 )       (738 )       (11 )       (554 )       (195 )    
  Net loans $ 649,727       $ 636,670       $ 13,057       $ 598,054       $ 51,673      
                                           

Loan Concentration		        
(Unaudited)        
      Jun 30,
2023		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Mar 31,
2023		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Change   Jun 30,
2022		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Change        
Commercial:   (Dollars in thousands)        
  Commercial and agricultural $ 70,422     52 % $ 75,279     57 %   -4 % $ 80,041     64 %   -11 %        
  PPP   370     0 %   405     0 %   0 %   570     0 %   0 %        
Real estate:                                        
Construction and development   37,781     28 %   34,918     26 %   2 %   34,750     28 %   0 %        
Residential 1-4 family   87,002     64 %   85,380     64 %   2 %   63,377     51 %   15 %        
Multi-family   44,854     33 %   40,882     31 %   3 %   39,428     32 %   2 %        
Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   166,594     123 %   160,534     121 %   5 %   150,533     121 %   5 %        
Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied   155,002     115 %   151,923     115 %   2 %   149,093     119 %   -2 %        
Farmland   25,936     19 %   26,451     20 %   0 %   26,051     21 %   -1 %        
Consumer   70,738     52 %   69,867     53 %   0 %   63,047     51 %   2 %        
  Gross Loans $ 658,699       $ 645,639           $ 606,890                  
Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 235,318     174 % $ 225,163     170 %   7 % $ 220,881     177 %   0 %        
Total Risk Based Capital* $ 135,106       $ 132,579           $ 124,810                  
                                           
*Bank of the Pacific                                        
                                           


Deposits by Category
(Unaudited)
                                         
    Jun 30,
2023		   % of
Total		   Mar 31,
2023		   % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-bearing demand $ 226,696   22 % $ 215,853   20 % $ 10,843     5 % $ 260,712   21 % $ (34,016 )   -13 %
Money market   177,210   16 %   183,066   16 %   (5,856 )   -3 %   214,218   18 %   (37,008 )   -17 %
Savings   151,406   14 %   165,694   15 %   (14,288 )   -9 %   176,790   15 %   (25,384 )   -14 %
Time deposits (CDs)   75,403   7 %   65,231   6 %   10,172     16 %   52,241   4 %   23,162     44 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   630,715   59 %   629,844   57 %   871     0 %   703,961   58 %   (73,246 )   -10 %
Non-interest bearing demand   446,778   41 %   480,524   43 %   (33,746 )   -7 %   499,548   42 %   (52,770 )   -11 %
Total deposits $ 1,077,493   100 % $ 1,110,368   100 % $ (32,875 )   -3 % $ 1,203,509   100 % $ (126,016 )   -10 %
                                         
                                         
Insured Deposits $ 678,027   63 % $ 700,960   64 % $ (22,933 )   -3 % $ 730,449   61 % $ (52,422 )   -7 %
Collateralized Deposits   161,482   15 %   149,856   13 %   11,626     8 %   145,397   12 %   16,085     11 %
Uninsured Deposits   237,984   22 %   259,552   23 %   (21,568 )   -8 %   327,663   27 %   (89,679 )   -27 %
Total Deposits $ 1,077,493   100 % $ 1,110,368   100 % $ (32,875 )   -3 % $ 1,203,509   100 % $ (126,016 )   -10 %
                                         
Consumer Deposits $ 479,665   45 % $ 502,430   45 % $ (22,765 )   -5 % $ 548,944   45 % $ (69,279 )   -13 %
Business Deposits   427,025   40 %   447,778   40 %   (20,753 )   -5 %   500,105   42 %   (73,080 )   -15 %
Public Deposits   170,803   15 %   160,160   15 %   10,643     7 %   154,460   13 %   16,343     11 %
Total Deposits $ 1,077,493   100 % $ 1,110,368   100 % $ (32,875 )   -3 % $ 1,203,509   100 % $ (126,016 )   -10 %
                                         

The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures
(unaudited)
  Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Change   Jun 30,
2022		   Change     Well
Capitalized
Under Prompt
Correction
Action
Regulations
Pacific Financial Corporation                        
Total risk-based capital ratio 17.8 %   17.5 %   -   16.7 %   0.8     N/A
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.6 %   16.3 %   -   15.6 %   0.7     N/A
Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.9 %   14.6 %   -   13.9 %   0.7     N/A
Leverage ratio 10.8 %   9.9 %   -   8.9 %   1.0     N/A
Tangible common equity ratio 8.0 %   7.8 %   -   6.8 %   1.0     N/A
                         
Bank of the Pacific                        
Total risk-based capital ratio 17.7 %   17.4 %   -   16.7 %   0.7     10.5%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.5 %   16.2 %   -   15.6 %   0.6     8.5%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.5 %   16.2 %   -   15.6 %   0.6     7.0%
Leverage ratio 10.5 %   9.8 %   -   8.9 %   0.9     7.5%
                         

The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

                             
Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
(Annualized, tax-equivalent basis)
                             
    For the Three Months Ended,
                             
    Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)
Gross loans $ 651,472   $ 643,851   $ 7,621     1 % $ 607,332 $ 44,140     7 %
Gross loans without PPP $ 651,081   $ 643,414   $ 7,667     1 % $ 604,824 $ 46,257     8 %
Loans held for sale $ 722   $ 584   $ 138     24 % $ 2,561 $ (1,839 )   -72 %
Investment securities $ 284,902   $ 287,714   $ (2,812 )   -1 % $ 259,643 $ 25,259     10 %
Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 196,409   $ 251,118   $ (54,709 )   -22 % $ 372,181 $ (175,772 )   -47 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,133,505   $ 1,183,267   $ (49,762 )   -4 % $ 1,241,717 $ (108,212 )   -9 %
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 448,788   $ 483,135   $ (34,347 )   -7 % $ 492,912 $ (44,124 )   -9 %
Interest bearing deposits $ 624,051   $ 643,972   $ (19,921 )   -3 % $ 694,671 $ (70,620 )   -10 %
Total Deposits $ 1,072,839   $ 1,127,107   $ (54,268 )   -5 % $ 1,187,583 $ (114,744 )   -10 %
Borrowings $ 13,403   $ 13,403   $ -     0 % $ 13,745 $ (342 )   -2 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 637,454   $ 657,375   $ (19,921 )   -3 % $ 708,416 $ (70,962 )   -10 %
Total Equity $ 109,662   $ 106,612   $ 3,050     3 % $ 105,922 $ 3,740     4 %
                             
    For the Three Months Ended,        
    Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Change   Jun 30,
2022		   Change        
Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.55 %   5.44 %   0.11     4.70 %   0.85        
Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1)   5.55 %   5.44 %   0.11     4.57 %   0.98        
Yield on average investment securities (1)   3.21 %   3.20 %   0.01     1.96 %   1.25        
Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks   5.09 %   4.61 %   0.48     0.84 %   4.25        
Cost of average interest bearing deposits   0.86 %   0.24 %   0.62     0.10 %   0.76        
Cost of average borrowings   6.67 %   6.45 %   0.22     2.54 %   4.13        
Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.58 %   0.21 %   0.37     0.08 %   0.50        
                             
Yield on average interest-earning assets   4.88 %   4.72 %   0.16     2.97 %   1.91        
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   0.98 %   0.37 %   0.61     0.14 %   0.84        
Net interest spread   3.90 %   4.35 %   (0.45 )   2.83 %   1.07        
Net interest spread without PPP   3.90 %   4.35 %   (0.45 )   2.76 %   1.14        
                             
Net interest margin (1)   4.33 %   4.51 %   (0.18 )   2.89 %   1.44        
Net interest margin without PPP (1)   4.33 %   4.51 %   (0.18 )   2.82 %   1.51        
                             
(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.                    
                             
    For the Six Months Ended,            
    Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)            
Gross loans $ 647,682   $ 614,333   $ 33,349     5 %            
Gross loans without PPP $ 647,268   $ 604,414   $ 42,854     7 %            
Loans held for sale $ 654   $ 3,112   $ (2,458 )   -79 %            
Investment securities $ 286,300   $ 250,912   $ 35,388     14 %            
Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 223,612   $ 380,495   $ (156,883 )   -41 %            
Interest-earning assets $ 1,158,248   $ 1,248,852   $ (90,604 )   -7 %            
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 465,867   $ 494,862   $ (28,995 )   -6 %            
Interest bearing deposits $ 633,956   $ 694,015   $ (60,059 )   -9 %            
Total Deposits $ 1,099,823   $ 1,188,877   $ (89,054 )   -7 %            
Borrowings $ 13,401   $ 13,761   $ (360 )   -3 %            
Interest-bearing liabilities $ 647,357   $ 707,776   $ (60,419 )   -9 %            
Total Equity $ 108,146   $ 110,766   $ (2,620 )   -2 %            
                             
    For the Six Months Ended,                
    Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   Change                
Net Interest Margin                            
Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.49 %   4.75 %   0.74                  
Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1)   5.49 %   4.51 %   0.98                  
Yield on average investment securities (1)   3.20 %   1.85 %   1.35                  
Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks   4.82 %   0.52 %   4.30                  
Cost of average interest bearing deposits   0.55 %   0.10 %   0.45                  
Cost of average borrowings   6.56 %   2.20 %   4.36                  
Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.39 %   0.08 %   0.31                  
                             
Yield on average interest-earning assets   4.80 %   2.88 %   1.92                  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   0.67 %   0.14 %   0.53                  
Net interest spread   4.13 %   2.74 %   1.39                  
Net interest spread without PPP   4.13 %   2.60 %   1.53                  
                             
Net interest margin (1)   4.42 %   2.80 %   1.62                  
Net interest margin without PPP (1)   4.42 %   2.66 %   1.76                  
                             
(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.                    
                             


Adversely Classified Loans and Securities
(Unaudited)
                             
    Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of three month period $ 4,755   $ 2,884   $ 1,871     65 % $ 8,122   $ (3,367 )   -41 %
Addition of previously classified pass graded loans   981     2,237     (1,256 )   -56 %   -     981     100 %
Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status   -     -     -     0 %   (601 )   601     -100 %
Moved to nonaccrual   -     (241 )   241     -100 %   (174 )   174     -100 %
Principal payments, net   (550 )   (125 )   (425 )   340 %   (247 )   (303 )   123 %
Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of three month period $ 5,186   $ 4,755   $ 431     9 % $ 7,100   $ (1,914 )   -27 %
Impaired   959     961     (2 )   0 %   2,853     (1,894 )   -66 %
Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 6,145   $ 5,716   $ 429     8 % $ 9,953   $ (3,808 )   -38 %
                             
Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired $ 13,097   $ 12,666   $ 431     3 % $ 31,395   $ (18,298 )   -58 %
Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 658,699   $ 645,639   $ 13,060     2 % $ 606,890   $ 51,809     9 %
Adversely classified loans to gross loans   0.93 %   0.89 %           1.64 %        
Adversely classified loans to gross loans without PPP   0.93 %   0.89 %           1.64 %        
Allowance for loan losses $ 8,223   $ 8,231   $ (8 )   0 % $ 8,282   $ (59 )   -1 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans   133.82 %   144.00 %           83.21 %        
Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans   857.46 %   856.50 %           290.29 %        
Adversely classified loans to total assets   0.51 %   0.46 %           0.75 %        
Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 2   0.01 %   0.03 %           0.09 %        
Delinquent loans to gross loans without PPP, not in nonaccrual status   0.01 %   0.03 %           0.09 %        
                             
¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals.
                             
2 Delinquent loans are defined as loans past due 30-90 days and still accruing  
                             


Nonperforming Assets
(Unaudited)
                             
    Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of three month period $ 961   $ 869   $ 92     11 % $ 1,198   $ (237 )   -20 %
Transfer to performing loans   -     (21 )   21     -100 %   -     -     0 %
Addition of nonaccrual loans   93     241     (148 )   -61 %   113     (20 )   -18 %
Moved to other assets owned   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Principal payments, net   (95 )   (128 )   33     -26 %   (71 )   (24 )   34 %
Charge-offs, net   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Total nonaccrual loans, end of three month period $ 959   $ 961   $ (2 )   0 % $ 1,240   $ (281 )   -23 %
                             
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   -     -     -     0 %   122     (122 )   -100 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 959   $ 961   $ (2 )   0 % $ 1,362   $ (403 )   -30 %
                             
                             
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ -   $ -   $ -     0 % $ -   $ -     0 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.08 %   0.08 %           0.10 %        
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.15 %   0.15 %           0.20 %        
Nonperforming loans to total loans without PPP   0.15 %   0.15 %           0.20 %        
                             


Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
                             
    For the Three Months Ended,
    Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 658,699   $ 645,639   $ 13,060     2 % $ 606,890   $ 51,809     9 %
Average loans outstanding, gross $ 651,472   $ 643,851   $ 7,621     1 % $ 607,332   $ 44,140     7 %
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 8,231   $ 8,236   $ (5 )   0 % $ 8,276   $ (45 )   -1 %
Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)   -     (157 )   157     -100 %   -     -     0 %
Commercial   (84 )   -     (84 )   -100 %   -     (84 )   -100 %
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Consumer   (10 )   (39 )   29     -74 %   (17 )   7     -41 %
Total charge-offs   (94 )   (39 )   (55 )   141 %   (17 )   (77 )   453 %
Commercial   -     27     (27 )   -100 %   -     -     0 %
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Consumer   15     13     2     15 %   23     (8 )   -35 %
Total recoveries   15     40     (25 )   -63 %   23     (8 )   -35 %
Net recoveries/(charge-offs)   (79 )   1     (80 )   -8000 %   6     (85 )   -1417 %
Provision (benefit) to income   71     151     (80 )   -53 %   -     71     100 %
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 8,223   $ 8,231   $ (8 )   0 % $ 8,282   $ (59 )   -1 %
Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                            
gross loans outstanding, annualized   0.05 %   0.00 %   0.05 %       0.00 %   0.05 %    
Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                            
gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized   0.05 %   0.00 %   0.05 %       0.00 %   0.05 %    
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to                            
gross loans outstanding   1.25 %   1.27 %   -0.02 %       1.36 %   -0.11 %    
Ratio of allowance for loan credit to                            
gross loans without PPP outstanding   1.25 %   1.28 %   -0.03 %       1.37 %   -0.12 %    
                             
                             
    For the Six Months Ended,            
    Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
    (Dollars in thousands)            
Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 658,699   $ 606,890   $ 51,809     9 %            
Average loans outstanding, gross $ 647,682   $ 614,333   $ 33,349     5 %            
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 8,236   $ 8,297   $ (61 )   -1 %            
Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)   (157 )                        
Commercial   (84 )   -     (84 )   -100 %            
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Consumer   (49 )   (42 )   (7 )   17 %            
Total charge-offs   (133 )   (42 )   (91 )   217 %            
Commercial   27     -     27     100 %            
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Consumer   27     27     -     0 %            
Total recoveries   54     27     27     100 %            
Net recoveries (charge-offs)   (79 )   (15 )   (64 )   427 %            
Provision (benefit) to income   223     -     223     100 %            
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 8,223   $ 8,282   $ (59 )   -1 %            
Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                            
gross loans outstanding, annualized   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.01 %                
Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                            
gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.01 %                
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to                            
gross loans outstanding   1.25 %   1.36 %   -0.11 %                
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to                            
gross loans without PPP outstanding   1.25 %   1.37 %   -0.12 %                
                             

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At June 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of $1.21 billion and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Olympia and Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied, and could negatively impact the Company’s operating and stock price performance. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
Denise Portmann, President & CEO
Carla Tucker, EVP & CFO
360.533.8873


