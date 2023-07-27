Rentyl Resorts Welcomes Largo Resort in Key Largo, Florida to the Rentyl Collection

Key Largo, FL , July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentyl Resorts is pleased to announce and welcome Largo Resort in Key Largo, Florida, to its ever-expanding global portfolio of luxury accommodations. Rentyl Resorts has signed a Full Management Agreement with the Resort, which will see Rentyl managing the day-to-day operations of the property including housekeeping, maintenance, security, and resort services, along with all Sales, Marketing and Revenue Management efforts.

“We are extremely excited to add Largo Resort to the Rentyl Resorts Family, as it is known for its incredible accommodations, amazing setting, and renowned events,” said Nick Falcone, CEO of Rentyl Resorts. “We are going to continue driving this property’s great legacy while looking for ways to enhance it even further.”

Largo Resort is a one-of-a-kind, Bali-inspired luxury resort in the Florida Keys. It sits on a scenic private stretch of beach with breathtaking sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico. A sparkling jewel of Key Largo, Largo Resort immerses guests in a spectacularly green and tropical world, with an abundance of local wildlife and sea life. Its solitary ambiance is enhanced by 200 feet of beach, upscale amenities, an infinity pool, imported and authentic art pieces from Bali, storybook wedding venues, and more.

President of Rentyl Resorts, Vince Angelo says, “Largo Resort is a gem of a property in beautiful Key Largo. The setting and accommodations are unique, tranquil and give the traveler a true experience of remoteness in a tropical island setting. We are super excited to have the Largo Resort ownership and team join the Rentyl family and look forward to continuing to deliver and develop World Class products and services at this special Resort.”

The lush landscape, along with the resort’s amazing western shore location, gives travelers some of the most breathtaking sunsets and views imaginable. Largo Resort has hosted numerous weddings and it is easy to see why brides select this venue for their special day!





Stunning Views at Largo Resort in Key Largo, Florida









Peaceful resort-style pool at Largo Resort





ABOUT RENTYL RESORTS

Since 2015, Rentyl Resorts has been changing the face of real estate, travel, and tech, creating news ways to manage real estate and take vacations. Rentyl provides hospitality companies, residential developers, real estate investors and well-known brands with turnkey services. Its 360-degree solution for development of short-term rental resorts includes site planning, construction and real estate sales and marketing. Rentyl launched the first branded residential resort in the world, Encore Resort at Reunion. Other brands under the the Rentyl Resorts portfolio include Margaritaville Resort Orlando, The Bear’s Den Resort Orlando, Spectrum Resort Orlando, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Beachwalk. They also have partnerships with Marriott Homes & Villas®, The Walt Disney Travel Company®, and the Jack Nicklaus Companies. For more information, visit RentylResorts.com

Contact:

Daniel Benjamin

Senior Account Executive

BoardroomPR

dbenjamin@boardroompr.com

954-618-8287

Attachments