Hub Group Expands its Automotive Solutions into All OEM Manufacturing Facilities

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced today that it will expand its automotive industry capabilities to include intermodal services into all OEM manufacturing facilities. Through longstanding relationships with automotive manufacturers and Union Pacific Railroad, Hub Group’s focus on transporting parts inbound for manufacturing will bolster the company’s automotive offering and add competitive service options in the marketplace.



“We are extremely excited about the growth opportunity we have unlocked with our partner, Union Pacific, in the north-south corridor between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, utilizing the Falcon Premium service product,” said Phillip Yeager, Hub Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hub Group continues to expand our capabilities and deliver service, integrity and innovation to our customers’ supply chains.”

Hub Group will operate utilizing its intermodal expertise and fleet of nearly 50,000 GPS-enabled intermodal 53’ containers, while leveraging northbound and southbound service including Falcon Premium and Eagle Premium through Union Pacific. The railroad’s new Falcon Premium service provides the fastest service from the U.S. and Mexico border to Chicago and Detroit - and most direct routing entirely by rail between Canada and Mexico.

“We are excited that Hub Group, a long-standing Union Pacific partner, will leverage their growing fleet with our improved premium service product to now serve all of North America’s automotive production facilities,” said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific’s Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

