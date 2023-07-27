AITX's Subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Books Order for 27 ROSA Security Robots from Leading Retail Chain

Detroit, Michigan, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced that it has booked an expansion order from a global big box retailer for 27 ROSA security robots. The order was facilitated by one of RAD’s largest national authorized dealers.



The end-user client is a Fortune 100 ranked company with over 1,500 retail locations across the U.S. These 27 ROSAs units are scheduled to be deployed at 2 of the client’s retail distribution centers. The ROSA devices will be positioned to detect and deter after-hours trespassing, loitering and other security breaches.

"After months of dedicated pursuit and hard work from the entire sales team at RAD and our tremendous dealer, patience, resilience, and unwavering commitment have paid off,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We are thrilled to see these efforts come to fruition, and this success further reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence in everything we do."

The Company noted that this end-user had reported the successful completion of a pilot program for the initial ROSA deployments in an announcement on April 14, 2023.

“This type of high-profile end user with a global footprint isn’t going to take just a few RAD devices,” said Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, FSyI, President of RAD. “Once they’ve experienced the performance and cost savings from our proven solutions, it might take some time, but inevitably the flood gates open and the large orders come in.”

The Company stated that all units are expected to be shipped and deployed later this summer, upon final processing of the received orders.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published three Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com , www.stevereinharz.com, www.radgroup.ai, www.raddog.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

