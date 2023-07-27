Myeloma Support Group Leader Jack Aiello and Global Finance & Strategy Leader Sanjay Singh Elected to International Myeloma Foundation Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) today welcomed two of its newest Board Members: Myeloma Support Group Leader and 28-year myeloma survivor Jack Aiello, and Global Finance and Strategy Leader and 2-year myeloma survivor Sanjay Singh.



IMF Board Member Jack Aiello

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 1995, Jack Aiello has been a long-time Myeloma Support Group Leader and a staunch patient advocate—bringing more than two decades of experience advocating for patient education, changes in public policy, raising funds, and patient perspectives in clinical trial design. After 25 years of working in various technical sales and marketing positions (including Intel Corporation and GRiD Systems), Aiello retired in 2001 and has been actively volunteering for various cancer organizations ever since.

“Jack’s prominent standing and respect within the myeloma patient circle makes his presence on the IMF Board of Directors even more significant. We highly value his expertise and influence as we aim to create an even stronger and more cohesive community for patients and caregivers. Jack’s tireless efforts in grassroots funding demonstrate his innovative thinking and passion for supporting IMF’s key programs, which is crucial for the sustainability and growth of our organization. His active participation and valuable input will help shape the future direction of our organization, ensuring that patient perspectives and needs remain at the forefront of our endeavors,” said IMF Chairman of the Board and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, and myeloma patient and IMF President & CEO Yelak Biru about Aiello.

"With 28 years of personal experience, Jack has amassed a wealth of knowledge about multiple myeloma. He freely shares this information with others, and advocates for all of us. As a patient member of the SWOG NCI cooperative group Myeloma Committee, Jack helped design myeloma clinical trials which are meaningful and useful for patients. He has become a valuable source of help for both newly diagnosed myeloma patients and long-term survivors. Jack has led the San Francisco Bay Area Support Group Multiple Myeloma for 20 years, and always stresses [the importance of] education and self-advocacy. He is a trusted friend to all research advocates," said 25-year myeloma survivor and retired Family Practice Physician Jim Omel, MD.

IMF Board Member Sanjay Singh

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2021, Sanjay Singh decided to join the IMF Board to become “a passionate advocate for access, equity, and patient care.”



Singh is a seasoned finance and strategy leader with more than thirty years of experience in CFO/Strategy/FP&A roles at the world's leading consumer products and retail companies. He is the former CFO and SVP of Business Planning and Analysis for Qurate Retail Group, the parent company of QVC.

"Sanjay’s strategic planning experience brings immense value to the myeloma community, and we are thrilled to have him join our esteemed board. Sanjay's financial acumen will be invaluable in advancing the financial sustainability of the IMF. We recognize the importance of investing in new ideas, research, and development to achieve innovation, and Sanjay’s expertise in diversifying funds and growth-based budgeting will greatly support our efforts in this area," said IMF Chairman of the Board and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, and myeloma patient and IMF President & CEO Yelak Biru about Singh.

“I have known Sanjay since 1998, and have followed with interest his professional growth, taking several opportunities to collaborate again along the way. Sanjay is a keen strategic thinker and insight generator, but still grounded in reality and execution, where his authentic leadership style drives strong collaboration and team building. He will be a great addition to any organization, bringing a fresh perspective that drives improvements. I wish him continued success," said former UGI Corporation Chief Financial Officer Ted Jastrzebski.

Kellogg Company Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Amit Banati affirmed, “I have known Sanjay since 1991 and through his various roles at Procter & Gamble (P&G) over the years. At P&G, Sanjay gained considerable experience in leading Finance & Strategy operations across diverse markets like India, China, Korea, Japan, and the U.S., in senior leadership roles. Sanjay’s strategic thought leadership, ability to build teams and collaboration have enabled his success in the multiple, diverse roles he has held. He is a strong asset for any organization looking to transform and improve effectiveness. I wish him luck and success in the years ahead in his various pursuits."

In closing, Yelak had this to say: “These transitions mark the forward-looking approach of the IMF. I look forward to working with Jack and Sanjay, who will be pivotal members to the future of the IMF as we continue to focus on the people impacted by myeloma and progress with purposeful, targeted innovation.”



ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation’s reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

