Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice Launches Major Expansion with New Hawaiian-Themed Miniature Golf Course in St. Louis
18 New Holes for an immersive Hawaiian experience. palm trees, tiki gods, hibiscus plants, and pineapples to lush greenery, the meticulously designed landscape.ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice, the locally owned and operated family entertainment center, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the first of its two new miniature golf courses, “barely” in time for the summer season. Located at Big Bend and Dougherty Ferry in Valley Park, this brand-new attraction is the latest expansion to their offering, marking their 14th successful season in the industry.
Boasting 18 beautiful holes set in a tropical paradise, the new course promises an immersive Hawaiian experience for the St. Louis community. From palm trees, tiki gods, hibiscus plants, and pineapples to lush greenery, the meticulously designed landscape transports players to the newest Hawaiian island in the chain. To top it off, the course features a spectacular water fountain display with a stream system fed by three fountains that cascades into eight stunning waterfall locations around the new island.
"At Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice, we're committed to creating fun, family-friendly environments," says owner Pete Kreamer. "This new course represents our dedication to continually expand and innovate. We're excited to provide this unique Hawaiian-themed golfing experience to our customers."
Complying with the American Disabilities Act (ADA), the first nine holes are certified and fully accessible, underscoring the company's commitment to inclusivity. Plus, a 350 square foot practice green is situated near the first tee for players to warm up.
After a round of golf, visitors can enjoy the sweet delight of Hawaiian shave ice - a perfect treat to energize players for another round of 18 holes. The fun at Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice never ends with unlimited play available with paid admission.
Come celebrate the grand opening at 13502 Big Bend Rd. St. Louis, MO 63122. We are open daily from 11 am to 11 pm, weather permitting. Admission is $8.00 per person, and children aged 3 years and under can play for free. Also, we've tripled the size of our parking lot so there is plenty of room to park.
For more information or to book group outings, visit our website at www.alohastl.com.
About Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice
Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice is a St. Louis-based, family-owned entertainment center offering a unique blend of fun and relaxation with their themed mini-golf courses and delicious Hawaiian shave ice. Dedicated to providing an inclusive, family-friendly environment, Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice is a beloved local establishment that continues to bring joy to the community through their innovative offerings.
Carol Kreamer
Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice
+1 314-322-7080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram