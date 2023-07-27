Lambent Joins Microsoft Education Industry Webinar Series on Transforming Campus Spaces

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lambent Spaces , a provider of occupancy analytics software for smart space planning, is participating in the Microsoft’s industry webinar series for education institutions. The Transforming student life and campus spaces events explore the impact of technology in higher education and how schools are using analytics to reimagine their use of campus spaces. Lambent Spaces will be part of two webinars in August.



Microsoft is working with innovators like Lambent Spaces to help institutions grow enrollment, engage with students more effectively, and build secure, connected campuses. Lambent Spaces helps higher ed campuses avoid massive sensor deployments and DIY projects by leveraging their existing Wi-Fi networks. The software surfaces data anonymously and uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to enable schools to understand occupancy patterns in entirely new ways while providing actionable intelligence and insights that can be shared across teams.

The August webinars will highlight how two institutions are leveraging Lambent Spaces:

How UTK improved campus utilization with occupancy analytics

Thurs. 8/3/2023, 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK), a dynamic campus with limited flex space, faced challenges in measuring the utilization of non-reservable spaces, generating reliable annual reports, and combating space hoarding. Alison Ward, Associate Director of Facilities and Operations at UTK, will share her experiences using Lambent Spaces to drive strategic space planning decisions in the Student Union.

Attendees will learn how to:

Deliver cost savings with occupancy analytics.

Reveal data gaps between reserved space and actual utilization.

Use unbiased data to inform building and campus redesigns.

Share occupancy reports with key internal and external stakeholders.

Identify data sources that can be utilized for space optimization.

Analyze example data and relate it to their campus space usage.

Evaluate their current data sources and assess alternative sources.



Register here .

From chaos to clarity – occupancy analytics for space planning at William & Mary

Weds. 8/9/2023, 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET

Tim Russell oversees all aspects of Space Planning at William & Mary. In this webinar he will share how William & Mary is transforming their occupancy analytics with Lambent Spaces, leveraging their existing Wi-Fi network to see and understand occupancy patterns in an entirely new way. He will be joined by Sue Bork, Director of Campus Innovation at Lambent Spaces.

For anyone who touches Strategic Planning, Buildings & Maintenance, or Student Experience, this session will offer a chance to learn how to:

Solve hot-button space disputes with unbiased data.

Rely on Occupancy Analytics to reduce maintenance costs.

See Booked vs Actual utilization goals and understand when spaces meet utilization goals.

Report with confidence on Space Utilization across campus.

Create more flexible, multi-purpose spaces.



Register here .

About Lambent Spaces

Lambent Spaces is a Boston-based software company for smart space planning. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization at large sports/entertainment venues, corporate campuses and colleges. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Lambent timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641