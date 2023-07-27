SHEIN Brings the Ultimate Festival Style Experience to VELD Music Festival

SHEIN unveils spectacular activation, showcasing the stunning music festival style, rest station and more for festival goers

Toronto, ON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the prominent global fashion e-retailer, is excited to announce its anticipated pop-up experience at the VELD Music Festival. SHEIN promises to elevate the festival experience with giveaways and a much-needed rest station to help guests beat the heat.

Taking place from August 04 to August 06 at Downsview Park, located at 70 Canuck Avenue, SHEIN's activation will be a must-visit destination for fashion enthusiasts and festival-goers alike.

Throughout the festival, SHEIN will be providing a touch of glamour to attendees' beauty routines. Festival-goers can look forward to receiving these exclusive giveaways and enhancing their festival style with the latest accessories, beauty products, and trends.

SHEIN's pop-up will feature a dedicated rest station, providing guests with a comfortable space to relax, recharge, and escape the summer heat before rejoining the crowds of music lovers.

The VELD Music Festival is one of Canada's premier electronic dance music festivals, attracting music lovers from across the globe. SHEIN strives to enhance the overall festival experience and leave a lasting impression on attendees.

Please note that the pop-up experience is open to festival-goers of all ages. However, VIP guests must be at least 19 years old.

