Thea Energy Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Public-Private Partnership Award Through the Innovation Network for Fusion Energy Program

Funds will support collaboration with the University of California San Diego to accelerate fusion energy development

PRINCETON, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thea Energy Inc., formerly Princeton Stellarators, a fusion energy company advancing stellarator technology for commercialization, today announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected the company for an award provided through the Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program and sponsored by the Fusion Energy Sciences (FES) program office to accelerate fusion energy development through public-private research partnerships.



Thea Energy will collaborate with the University of California San Diego in the newly funded project to develop a boron based renewable first wall capable of sufficient heat removal and tritium recovery from stellarator fusion devices. Specifically, researchers will focus on a technique to make boron pebble rods that can be tested under power-plant-relevant conditions.

Total funding is $4.6 million for 18 projects lasting up to two years in duration. The awardees were selected via a competitive peer review process managed by the INFUSE leadership team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. Full abstracts for each project are available on the INFUSE website and the full list of planned awards is available on the FES website.

