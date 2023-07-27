Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,979 in the last 365 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, and second quarter 2022 net income of $12.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. On July 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 23, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2023.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The unprecedented size and pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases in the last year and the resulting inverted yield curve have had a dramatic impact on our deposit base and cost of funds. Our deposit and funding mix has changed as depositors react to intense short-term rate competition and utilize accumulated cash for business operations. The resulting increase in our cost of funds has outpaced the repricing benefits in loans and investments, leading to a decline in our net interest income and net interest margin.”

David Nelson added, “Our credit quality continues to be pristine. We had one loan past due more than 30 days at the end of the second quarter. This is the first time in two years that we have had a loan more than 30 days past due at quarter-end. We have one loan on nonaccrual status and a total of $536 thousand in loans on our watch and classified loan list. We remain diligent in monitoring and managing our credit risk in light of future economic uncertainty and the volatile interest rate environment. Our capital position is strong and we remain focused on delivering high quality services and products through our successful relationship based business model.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

    Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023		   Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
 		 
  Net income (in thousands) $5,862     $13,706    
  Return on average equity   11.03 %     12.90 %  
  Return on average assets   0.64 %     0.76 %  
  Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)   62.83 %     58.91 %  
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.01 %     0.01 %  
                   

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to First Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $50.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 7.4 percent annualized.
  • No provision for credit losses was recorded in either the second quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.00 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.01 percent at March 31, 2023.
  • There was one loan with a balance of $229 thousand that was greater than 30 days past due at June 30, 2023. This loan is guaranteed by the SBA. For the seven consecutive quarter-ends prior to June 30, 2023, there were no loans greater than 30 days past due. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023 consisted of one loan with a balance of $309 thousand.
  • Commercial real estate loans totaling $52.6 million were upgraded and removed from the watch list during the second quarter of 2023. These loans related to one borrowing relationship that had been downgraded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The upgrade resulted from the borrowers’ ability to return to normal operations and financial performance for an extended period of time.
  • Deposits increased $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $230.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $234.2 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.5 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $41.4 million, or 1.6 percent, during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits, which excludes deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, were approximately 27.5 percent of total deposits.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 55.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily the result of the decline in tax equivalent net interest income and an increase in salaries and employee benefits.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.23 percent for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, compared to $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.
  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.90 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 5.99 percent at March 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022 Overview

  • Loans increased $233.9 million at June 30, 2023, or 9.1 percent, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Deposits decreased $6.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $230.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $196.5 million at June 30, 2022. The decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of incurring debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options.
  • Borrowed funds increased to $593.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $388.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase included $135.0 million in FHLB advances associated with long-term interest rate swaps and $51.1 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.
  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 41.96 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income decreased in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, salaries and employee benefits increased due to wage increases in response to market conditions and competition in retaining and recruiting talent and increases in full-time equivalent employees with growth in our commercial banking team and information technology department.
  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.93 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, compared to $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. In 2022 and 2023, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The telephone number for the conference call is 833-470-1428. The access code for the conference call is 716035. A recording of the call will be available until August 10, 2023, by dialing 866-813-9403. The replay access code is 518749.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of recent rate increases by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including rising rates of inflation and possible recession; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank that resulted in the failure of those institutions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs including in response to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; talent and labor shortages; the new 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 29,776     $ 21,579     $ 24,896     $ 58,342     $ 26,174  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,968       901       1,643       1,049       766  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     645,091       665,358       664,115       671,752       731,970  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     22,488       22,226       19,336       18,350       15,532  
Loans     2,807,075       2,756,185       2,742,836       2,614,145       2,573,129  
Allowance for credit losses     (27,938 )     (27,941 )     (25,473 )     (25,418 )     (25,434 )
Loans, net     2,779,137       2,728,244       2,717,363       2,588,727       2,547,695  
Premises and equipment, net     66,683       59,565       53,124       44,592       41,807  
Bank-owned life insurance     43,328       44,830       44,573       44,318       44,072  
Other assets     90,084       82,240       88,168       90,387       66,775  
Total assets   $ 3,678,555     $ 3,624,943     $ 3,613,218     $ 3,517,517     $ 3,474,791  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Deposits   $ 2,836,325     $ 2,798,393     $ 2,880,408     $ 2,822,847     $ 2,842,451  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     184,150       229,290       200,000       204,500       133,000  
Other borrowings     409,736       350,921       285,855       255,789       255,751  
Other liabilities     31,218       29,347       35,843       35,617       27,400  
Stockholders’ equity     217,126       216,992       211,112       198,764       216,189  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,678,555     $ 3,624,943     $ 3,613,218     $ 3,517,517     $ 3,474,791  
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Assets   $ 3,645,651     $ 3,617,458     $ 3,511,717     $ 3,475,894     $ 3,503,686  
Loans     2,783,463       2,745,381       2,649,671       2,579,862       2,537,152  
Deposits     2,854,945       2,846,926       2,901,928       2,864,648       3,002,535  
Stockholders’ equity     213,177       215,391       199,947       219,065       222,731  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Loan mix:                    
Commercial   $ 535,085     $ 520,894     $ 519,196     $ 526,336     $ 475,704  
Real estate:                    
Construction, land and land development     351,461       336,739       363,015       341,549       390,137  
1-4 family residential first mortgages     80,998       75,223       75,211       69,991       69,829  
Home equity     12,625       9,726       10,322       10,271       8,564  
Commercial     1,820,718       1,810,158       1,771,940       1,661,907       1,627,150  
Consumer and other     10,289       7,381       7,291       7,884       5,912  
      2,811,176       2,760,121       2,746,975       2,617,938       2,577,296  
Net unamortized fees and costs     (4,101 )     (3,936 )     (4,139 )     (3,793 )     (4,167 )
Total loans   $ 2,807,075     $ 2,756,185     $ 2,742,836     $ 2,614,145     $ 2,573,129  
Less allowance for credit losses     (27,938 )     (27,941 )     (25,473 )     (25,418 )     (25,434 )
Net loans   $ 2,779,137     $ 2,728,244     $ 2,717,363     $ 2,588,727     $ 2,547,695  
                     
CLASSIFIED LOANS                    
Watch   $ 187     $ 52,766     $ 54,231     $ 57,789     $ 46,114  
Substandard     349       404       410       427       434  
Doubtful                              
Total   $ 536     $ 53,170     $ 54,641     $ 58,216     $ 46,548  
                     
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS                    
Deposit mix:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 568,029     $ 605,666     $ 693,563     $ 712,722     $ 690,335  
Interest-bearing demand     459,030       486,656       536,226       469,257       472,919  
Savings and money market - non-brokered     1,302,468       1,202,756       1,125,202       1,170,214       1,253,366  
Money market - brokered     114,142       92,524       112,752       82,480       106,654  
Total nonmaturity deposits     2,443,669       2,387,602       2,467,743       2,434,673       2,523,274  
Time - non-brokered     276,097       269,102       252,725       212,574       229,354  
Time - brokered     116,559       141,689       159,940       175,600       89,823  
Total time deposits     392,656       410,791       412,665       388,174       319,177  
Total deposits   $ 2,836,325     $ 2,798,393     $ 2,880,408     $ 2,822,847     $ 2,842,451  
                     
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS                    
Borrowings mix:                    
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings   $ 184,150     $ 229,290     $ 200,000     $ 204,500     $ 133,000  
Subordinated notes, net     79,500       79,435       79,369       79,303       79,265  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     280,000       220,000       155,000       125,000       125,000  
Long-term debt     50,236       51,486       51,486       51,486       51,486  
Total borrowings   $ 593,886     $ 580,211     $ 485,855     $ 460,289     $ 388,751  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000  
Additional paid-in capital     32,642       31,797       32,021       31,152       30,283  
Retained earnings     269,301       267,620       267,562       262,776       255,334  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (87,817 )     (85,425 )     (91,471 )     (98,164 )     (72,428 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   $ 217,126     $ 216,992     $ 211,112     $ 198,764     $ 216,189  
                                         


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY                
Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)                    
    For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 35,011   $ 32,948   $ 30,859   $ 28,102   $ 24,848  
Securities:                    
Taxable     3,432     3,316     3,398     3,147     3,090  
Tax-exempt     883     885     887     890     892  
Interest-bearing deposits     25     30     24     30     67  
Total interest income     39,351     37,179     35,168     32,169     28,897  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     16,277     13,339     11,043     6,289     3,146  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     2,264     2,079     952     655     157  
Subordinated notes     1,109     1,106     1,119     1,106     394  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,621     1,262     755     649     635  
Long-term debt     739     698     630     466     326  
Total interest expense     22,010     18,484     14,499     9,165     4,658  
Net interest income     17,341     18,695     20,669     23,004     24,239  
Credit loss expense (benefit)                     (1,750 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     17,341     18,695     20,669     23,004     25,989  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     458     462     476     553     585  
Debit card usage fees     511     486     492     498     507  
Trust services     749     706     678     780     622  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     250     257     255     246     236  
Gain from bank-owned life insurance         691              
Loan swap fees                 835      
Other income     421     355     364     364     328  
Total noninterest income     2,389     2,957     2,265     3,276     2,278  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     7,029     6,867     6,552     6,578     6,410  
Occupancy and equipment     1,322     1,327     1,270     1,315     1,242  
Data processing     729     635     673     644     656  
Technology and software     579     513     518     651     492  
FDIC insurance     420     416     243     127     289  
Professional fees     287     250     205     250     202  
Director fees     251     205     215     209     222  
Other expenses     1,857     1,858     1,989     1,684     1,753  
Total noninterest expense     12,474     12,071     11,665     11,458     11,266  
Income before income taxes     7,256     9,581     11,269     14,822     17,001  
Income taxes     1,394     1,737     2,323     3,220     4,334  
Net income   $ 5,862   $ 7,844   $ 8,946   $ 11,602   $ 12,667  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.35   $ 0.47   $ 0.54   $ 0.70   $ 0.76  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.35   $ 0.47   $ 0.53   $ 0.69   $ 0.75  
                                 


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
    For the Six Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees   $ 67,959   $ 48,134  
Securities:        
Taxable     6,748     5,979  
Tax-exempt     1,768     1,750  
Interest-bearing deposits     55     149  
Total interest income     76,530     56,012  
Interest expense:        
Deposits     29,616     5,297  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     4,343     157  
Subordinated notes     2,215     642  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,883     1,265  
Long-term debt     1,437     584  
Total interest expense     40,494     7,945  
Net interest income     36,036     48,067  
Credit loss expense (benefit)         (2,500 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)     36,036     50,567  
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     920     1,165  
Debit card usage fees     997     979  
Trust services     1,455     1,251  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     507     463  
Gain from bank-owned life insurance     691      
Other income     776     809  
Total noninterest income     5,346     4,667  
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     13,896     12,708  
Occupancy and equipment     2,649     2,328  
Data processing     1,364     1,280  
Technology and software     1,092     968  
FDIC insurance     836     626  
Professional fees     537     419  
Director fees     456     390  
Other expenses     3,715     3,209  
Total noninterest expense     24,545     21,928  
Income before income taxes     16,837     33,306  
Income taxes     3,131     7,455  
Net income   $ 13,706   $ 25,851  
         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.82   $ 1.56  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.82   $ 1.54  
               


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)
                             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.35     $ 0.47     $ 0.54     $ 0.70     $ 0.76     $ 0.82     $ 1.56  
Earnings per common share (diluted)     0.35       0.47       0.53       0.69       0.75       0.82       1.54  
Dividends per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.50       0.50  
Book value per common share(1)     12.98       12.98       12.69       11.94       12.99          
Closing stock price     18.41       18.27       25.55       20.81       24.34          
Market price/book value(2)     141.83 %     140.76 %     201.34 %     174.29 %     187.37 %        
Price earnings ratio(3)     13.11       9.56       11.93       7.49       7.98          
Annualized dividend yield(4)     5.43 %     5.47 %     3.91 %     4.81 %     4.11 %        
                             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS                            
Consolidated:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.15 %     12.17 %     12.08 %     12.34 %     12.53 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     9.51       9.51       9.55       9.72       9.81          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     8.60       8.60       8.81       8.85       8.59          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     8.92       8.92       8.96       9.11       9.17          
West Bank:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.13 %     13.16 %     13.08 %     13.38 %     13.62 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     12.24       12.26       12.33       12.60       12.81          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     11.08       11.10       11.37       11.47       11.22          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     12.24       12.26       12.33       12.60       12.81          
                             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                            
Return on average assets(5)     0.64 %     0.88 %     1.01 %     1.32 %     1.45 %     0.76 %     1.48 %
Return on average equity(6)     11.03       14.77       17.75       21.01       22.81       12.90       21.83  
Net interest margin(7)(13)     2.02       2.23       2.49       2.78       2.93       2.12       2.89  
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)     4.57       4.41       4.21       3.87       3.49       4.49       3.36  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     3.10       2.76       2.24       1.45       0.73       2.94       0.63  
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)     62.83       55.34       50.42       43.16       41.96       58.91       41.05  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01          
ACL ratio(11)     1.00       1.01       0.93       0.97       0.99          
Loans/total assets     76.31       76.03       75.91       74.32       74.05          
Loans/total deposits     98.97       98.49       95.22       92.61       90.53          
Tangible common equity ratio(12)     5.90       5.99       5.84       5.65       6.22          
                                                 

(1)   Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2)   Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3)   Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4)   Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5)   Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6)   Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7)   Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8)   Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9)   Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10)   Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11)   Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.
(12)   Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13)   A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands)   As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 17,341     $ 18,695     $ 20,669     $ 23,004     $ 24,239     $ 36,036     $ 48,067  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     122       161       197       270       326       283       655  
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     17,463       18,856       20,866       23,274       24,565       36,319       48,722  
Average interest-earning assets     3,461,313       3,435,988       3,328,941       3,322,522       3,362,313       3,448,722       3,397,021  
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     2.02 %     2.23 %     2.49 %     2.78 %     2.93 %     2.12 %     2.89 %
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 17,463     $ 18,856     $ 20,866     $ 23,274     $ 24,565     $ 36,319     $ 48,722  
Noninterest income     2,389       2,957       2,265       3,276       2,278       5,346       4,667  
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net     2             2             9       2       27  
Adjusted income     19,854       21,813       23,133       26,550       26,852       41,667       53,416  
Noninterest expense     12,474       12,071       11,665       11,458       11,266       24,545       21,928  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)     62.83 %     55.34 %     50.42 %     43.16 %     41.96 %     58.91 %     41.05 %
                                                         

(1)   Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2)   The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766


Primary Logo

You just read:

West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more