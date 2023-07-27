Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,979 in the last 365 days.

Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $12.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $40.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $67.5 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the years ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was impacted by various non-recurring items, as described in further detail below.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 9, 2023.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The current operating environment for community banks remains challenging. An inverted yield curve, intense competition for deposits and slowing demand for loans all present near-term earnings headwinds for our industry. Despite these challenges I am pleased to report our success on several fronts.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “As expected, the rate of our net interest margin compression slowed, declining nine basis points quarter-over-quarter. Our operating efficiency initiative continues to gain traction, with adjusted non-interest expense down 2.7% from the prior quarter and 9.8% from our December 2022 non-interest expense run rate. We improved our capital position, increasing tangible common equity by 33 basis points from the prior quarter, while continuing to reduce outstanding shares via our repurchase program. Finally, our loan charge-off rate remains industry-leading, with full fiscal year 2023 net charge-offs of $810,000, or 0.01% of average loans.”

Mr. Montanaro concluded, “While it remains to be seen how long this current environment persists, our balance sheet and risk profile position us well for long-term success. In the meantime, we remain committed to serving our clients and our communities, while continuing to build franchise and shareholder value.”

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $8.06 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $284.5 million, or 3.4%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $344.9 million, or 4.5%, from June 30, 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $70.5 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $124.1 million, or 63.8%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $31.1 million, or 30.6%, from June 30, 2022.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.37 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $42.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $88.2 million, or 6.0%, from June 30, 2022.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.83 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $136.9 million, or 2.3%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $411.6 million, or 7.6%, from June 30, 2022. The decrease for the quarter and the increase for the year were largely driven by multi-family and nonresidential mortgage loans.
  • Deposits were $5.63 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $174.2 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $233.1 million, or 4.0%, from June 30, 2022. Excluding brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”), deposits decreased $53.7 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2023 and $100.1 million, or 2.0%, from June 30, 2022. Excluding brokered CDs, the decrease for both the quarter and the year were largely driven by a decline in savings deposits, partially offset by growth in retail CDs.
  • The aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $1.77 billion at June 30, 2023. Excluding collateralized deposits of state and local governments, and deposits of the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, the aggregate amount of uninsured deposits was $710.4 million, or 12.6% of total deposits.
  • Borrowings were $1.51 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $104.9 million, or 6.5%, from March 31, 2023 and an increase of $605.5 million, or 67.2%, from June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, borrowings comprised $1.41 billion of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and $100.0 million from unsecured fed funds lines of credit.
  • At June 30, 2023, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity of $2.44 billion, of which $1.96 billion was immediately accessible via in-place collateral and $477.0 million represented the market value of unpledged securities.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 0.59% and 0.50% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and 0.51% and 0.93% for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • Return on average equity was 5.58% and 4.69% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and 4.66% and 6.86% for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • Return on average tangible equity was 7.41% and 6.20% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, and 6.17% and 8.77% for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin contracted nine basis points to 2.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 60 basis points to 2.34% for the year ended June 30, 2023. The decrease for the quarter was due largely to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The decrease for the year was due largely to increases in the cost and average balance of interest-earning liabilities, partially offset by increases in yield on and average balance of interest-earning assets.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $2.2 million to $40.2 million from $42.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $887,000 and $711,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $185,000 and $103,000.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2023, net interest income decreased $20.7 million to $175.9 million from $196.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2022. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $5.3 million and $9.0 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $895,000 and $5.4 million.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income increased $2.0 million to $3.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a loss on sale of loans of $2.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $11.2 million to $2.8 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a loss of $15.2 million on the sale of securities during the current year, partially offset by a non-recurring gain of $2.9 million attributable to the sale of a former branch location.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 5.2%, to $28.8 million from $30.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to branch consolidation expense recorded in the comparative period and a decrease in salaries and benefits expense.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $123.8 million from $125.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in occupancy, equipment and systems, directors’ compensation and salaries and benefits expenses, partially offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded $800,000 of branch consolidation expense, of which $250,000 was recorded in occupancy expense and $550,000 was recorded in other expense, and $757,000 of severance expense from a workforce realignment. For the year ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $1.9 million of branch consolidation expense and impairment charges, of which $1.5 million was recorded in occupancy expense and $420,000 was recorded in other expense, and $800,000 of expense from the early termination of a contract with a service provider.
  • The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 65.60% and 1.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 68.96% and 1.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 69.28% and 1.53%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 59.71% and 1.73%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9% and 22.0%, respectively. Income tax expense totaled $11.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 compared to $24.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.1% and 26.9%, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets decreased $1.9 million to $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, from $57.4 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The balance of non-performing assets was $92.2 million, or 1.19% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $82,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $206,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the year ended June 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $810,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $3.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2022.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $306,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $451,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The reversal for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was largely driven by a decrease in the balance of loans receivable, partially offset by a net increase in reserves on loans individually analyzed for impairment. For the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million and a reversal of credit losses of $7.5 million, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $48.7 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $49.1 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 and $47.1 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2022.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, book value per share increased $0.21, or 1.6%, to $13.20 while tangible book value per share increased $0.17, or 1.7%, to $9.96. For the year ended June 30, 2023, book value per share increased $0.18, or 1.4%, to $13.20 while tangible book value per share increased $0.06, or 0.6%, to $9.96.
  • During the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 812,506 and 2,820,398 shares of common stock at a cost of $6.4 million and $27.4 million, or $7.83 and $9.73 per share, respectively.
  • At June 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $111.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $41.5 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $10.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At June 30, 2023, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.35% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q4 2023 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Category: Earnings

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,515   $ 194,568   $ (124,053 ) -63.8 %
Securities available for sale   1,227,729     1,267,066     (39,337 ) -3.1 %
Securities held to maturity   146,465     149,764     (3,299 ) -2.2 %
Loans held-for-sale   9,591     5,401     4,190   77.6 %
Loans receivable   5,829,421     5,966,325     (136,904 ) -2.3 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,734 )   (49,122 )   (388 ) -0.8 %
Net loans receivable   5,780,687     5,917,203     (136,516 ) -2.3 %
Premises and equipment   48,309     49,589     (1,280 ) -2.6 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   71,734     76,319     (4,585 ) -6.0 %
Accrued interest receivable   28,133     28,794     (661 ) -2.3 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895       %
Core deposit intangible   2,457     2,590     (133 ) -5.1 %
Bank owned life insurance   292,825     291,220     1,605   0.6 %
Deferred income taxes, net   51,973     53,151     (1,178 ) -2.2 %
Other real estate owned   12,956     13,410     (454 ) -3.4 %
Other assets   110,546     89,366     21,180   23.7 %
Total assets $ 8,064,815   $ 8,349,336   $ (284,521 ) -3.4 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 609,999   $ 617,778   $ (7,779 ) -1.3 %
Interest-bearing   5,019,184     5,185,626     (166,442 ) -3.2 %
Total deposits   5,629,183     5,803,404     (174,221 ) -3.0 %
Borrowings   1,506,812     1,611,692     (104,880 ) -6.5 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   18,338     18,706     (368 ) -2.0 %
Other liabilities   41,198     49,304     (8,106 ) -16.4 %
Total liabilities   7,195,531     7,483,106     (287,575 ) -3.8 %
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   659     667     (8 ) -1.2 %
Paid-in capital   503,332     509,359     (6,027 ) -1.2 %
Retained earnings   457,611     452,605     5,006   1.1 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (22,862 )   (23,348 )   486   2.1 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (69,456 )   (73,053 )   3,597   4.9 %
Total stockholders' equity   869,284     866,230     3,054   0.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,064,815   $ 8,349,336   $ (284,521 ) -3.4 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   10.78 %   10.37 %   0.41 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.35 %   8.02 %   0.33 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   65,864     66,680     (816 ) -1.2 %
Book value per share $ 13.20   $ 12.99   $ 0.21   1.6 %
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.96   $ 9.79   $ 0.17   1.7 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)

 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
Interest income        
Loans $ 62,044   $ 60,172   $ 1,872   3.1 %
Taxable investment securities   15,736     15,459     277   1.8 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   91     99     (8 ) -8.1 %
Other interest-earning assets   1,821     1,441     380   26.4 %
Total interest income   79,692     77,171     2,521   3.3 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   26,226     22,246     3,980   17.9 %
Borrowings   13,286     12,554     732   5.8 %
Total interest expense   39,512     34,800     4,712   13.5 %
Net interest income   40,180     42,371     (2,191 ) -5.2 %
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (306 )   451     (757 ) -167.8 %
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses   40,486     41,920     (1,434 ) -3.4 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   699     910     (211 ) -23.2 %
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   199     (2,373 )   2,572   -108.4 %
Loss on sale of other real estate owned   (139 )       (139 ) %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,605     1,581     24   1.5 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   399     457     (58 ) -12.7 %
Other income   903     1,071     (168 ) -15.7 %
Total non-interest income   3,666     1,646     2,020   122.7 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   17,315     18,005     (690 ) -3.8 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,862     3,097     (235 ) -7.6 %
Equipment and systems   3,511     3,537     (26 ) -0.7 %
Advertising and marketing   231     413     (182 ) -44.1 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,455     1,546     (91 ) -5.9 %
Directors' compensation   345     340     5   1.5 %
Other expense   3,042     3,414     (372 ) -10.9 %
Total non-interest expense   28,761     30,352     (1,591 ) -5.2 %
Income before income taxes   15,391     13,214     2,177   16.5 %
Income taxes   3,378     2,902     476   16.4 %
Net income $ 12,013   $ 10,312   $ 1,701   16.5 %
         
Net income per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ 0.19   $ 0.16   $ 0.03    
Diluted $ 0.19   $ 0.16   $ 0.03    
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $    
Cash dividends declared $ 7,007   $ 7,196   $ (189 )  
Dividend payout ratio   58.3 %   69.8 % (11.5)        %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   63,667     64,769     (1,102 )  
Diluted   63,667     64,783     (1,116 )  
                     

Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,932,541   $ 5,986,669   $ (54,128 ) -0.9 %
Taxable investment securities   1,529,582     1,558,222     (28,640 ) -1.8 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   16,346     17,663     (1,317 ) -7.5 %
Other interest-earning assets   128,158     131,682     (3,524 ) -2.7 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,606,627     7,694,236     (87,609 ) -1.1 %
Non-interest-earning assets   556,962     575,009     (18,047 ) -3.1 %
Total assets $ 8,163,589   $ 8,269,245   $ (105,656 ) -1.3 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,321,120   $ 2,363,762   $ (42,642 ) -1.8 %
Savings   774,854     858,673     (83,819 ) -9.8 %
Certificates of deposit   2,057,818     2,069,396     (11,578 ) -0.6 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,153,792     5,291,831     (138,039 ) -2.6 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,374,316     1,402,269     (27,953 ) -2.0 %
Other borrowings   100,055     1,611     98,444   6110.7 %
Total borrowings   1,474,371     1,403,880     70,491   5.0 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,628,163     6,695,711     (67,548 ) -1.0 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   608,765     634,324     (25,559 ) -4.0 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   64,970     60,327     4,643   7.7 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   673,735     694,651     (20,916 ) -3.0 %
Total liabilities   7,301,898     7,390,362     (88,464 ) -1.2 %
Stockholders' equity   861,691     878,883     (17,192 ) -2.0 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,163,589   $ 8,269,245   $ (105,656 ) -1.3 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   114.76 %   114.91 %   -0.15 % -0.1 %
                       

Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
  June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.18 % 4.02 % 0.16 %
Taxable investment securities 4.12 % 3.97 % 0.15 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.23 % %
Other interest-earning assets 5.68 % 4.38 % 1.30 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.19 % 4.01 % 0.18 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 2.38 % 2.01 % 0.37 %
Savings 0.48 % 0.41 % 0.07 %
Certificates of deposit 2.24 % 1.84 % 0.40 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.04 % 1.68 % 0.36 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.51 % 3.58 % -0.07 %
Other borrowings 4.89 % 5.15 % -0.26 %
Total borrowings 3.60 % 3.58 % 0.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.38 % 2.08 % 0.30 %
       
Interest rate spread (2) 1.81 % 1.93 % -0.12 %
Net interest margin (3) 2.11 % 2.20 % -0.09 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.10 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.41 % 1.47 % -0.06 %
       
Efficiency ratio (4) 65.60 % 68.96 % -3.36 %
       
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.09 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.89 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.21 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis
 

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
  (Unaudited) (Audited)    
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,515   $ 101,615   $ (31,100 ) -30.6 %
Securities available for sale   1,227,729     1,344,093     (116,364 ) -8.7 %
Securities held to maturity   146,465     118,291     28,174   23.8 %
Loans held-for-sale   9,591     28,874     (19,283 ) -66.8 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   5,829,421     5,417,845     411,576   7.6 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,734 )   (47,058 )   1,676   3.6 %
Net loans receivable   5,780,687     5,370,787     409,900   7.6 %
Premises and equipment   48,309     53,281     (4,972 ) -9.3 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   71,734     47,144     24,590   52.2 %
Accrued interest receivable   28,133     20,466     7,667   37.5 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895       0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   2,457     3,020     (563 ) -18.6 %
Bank owned life insurance   292,825     289,177     3,648   1.3 %
Deferred income tax assets, net   51,973     49,350     2,623   5.3 %
Other real estate owned   12,956     178     12,778   7178.7 %
Other assets   110,546     82,712     27,834   33.7 %
Total assets $ 8,064,815   $ 7,719,883   $ 344,932   4.5 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 609,999   $ 653,899   $ (43,900 ) -6.7 %
Interest-bearing   5,019,184     5,208,357     (189,173 ) -3.6 %
Total deposits   5,629,183     5,862,256     (233,073 ) -4.0 %
Borrowings   1,506,812     901,337     605,475   67.2 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   18,338     16,746     1,592   9.5 %
Other liabilities   41,198     45,544     (4,346 ) -9.5 %
Total liabilities   7,195,531     6,825,883     369,648   5.4 %
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock $ 659   $ 687   $ (28 ) -4.1 %
Paid-in capital   503,332     528,396     (25,064 ) -4.7 %
Retained earnings   457,611     445,451     12,160   2.7 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (22,862 )   (24,807 )   1,945   -7.8 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (69,456 )   (55,727 )   (13,729 ) 24.6 %
Total stockholders' equity   869,284     894,000     (24,716 ) -2.8 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,064,815   $ 7,719,883   $ 344,932   4.5 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   10.78 %   11.58 %   -0.80 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.35 %   9.06 %   -0.71 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   65,864     68,666     (2,802 ) -4.1 %
Book value per share $ 13.20   $ 13.02   $ 0.18   1.4 %
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.96   $ 9.90   $ 0.06   0.6 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income

  Year Ended    
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
  (Unaudited) (Audited)    
Interest income        
Loans $ 233,147   $ 190,520   $ 42,627   22.4 %
Taxable investment securities   54,855     32,746     22,109   67.5 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   694     1,273     (579 ) -45.5 %
Other interest-earning assets   5,028     1,733     3,295   190.1 %
Total Interest Income   293,724     226,272     67,452   29.8 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   78,163     15,208     62,955   414.0 %
Borrowings   39,696     14,461     25,235   174.5 %
Total interest expense   117,859     29,669     88,190   297.2 %
Net interest income   175,865     196,603     (20,738 ) -10.5 %
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   2,486     (7,518 )   10,004   -133.1 %
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   173,379     204,121     (30,742 ) -15.1 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   3,106     2,580     526   20.4 %
Loss on sale and call of securities   (15,227 )   (559 )   (14,668 ) 2624.0 %
(Loss) gain on sale of loans   (1,645 )   2,539     (4,184 ) -164.8 %
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate owned   (139 )   5     (144 ) -2880.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   8,645     6,167     2,478   40.2 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   1,759     1,626     133   8.2 %
Other income   6,252     1,576     4,676   296.7 %
Total non-interest income   2,751     13,934     (11,183 ) -80.3 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   75,589     76,264     (675 ) -0.9 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   12,036     14,114     (2,078 ) -14.7 %
Equipment and systems   14,577     15,886     (1,309 ) -8.2 %
Advertising and marketing   2,122     2,059     63   3.1 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   5,133     2,455     2,678   109.1 %
Directors' compensation   1,364     2,132     (768 ) -36.0 %
Other expense   12,930     12,798     132   1.0 %
Total non-interest expense   123,751     125,708     (1,957 ) -1.6 %
Income before income taxes   52,379     92,347     (39,968 ) -43.3 %
Income taxes   11,568     24,800     (13,232 ) -53.4 %
Net income $ 40,811   $ 67,547   $ (26,736 ) -39.6 %
         
Net income per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ 0.63   $ 0.95   $ (0.32 )  
Diluted $ 0.63   $ 0.95   $ (0.32 )  
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.44   $ 0.43   $ 0.01    
Cash dividends declared $ 28,651   $ 30,463   $ (1,812 )  
Dividend payout ratio   70.2 %   45.1 %   25.1 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   64,804     70,911     (6,107 )  
Diluted   64,804     70,933     (6,129 )  
                     

Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended    
(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,827,123   $ 4,922,400   $ 904,723   18.4 %
Taxable investment securities   1,532,961     1,622,475     (89,514 ) -5.5 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   30,332     55,981     (25,649 ) -45.8 %
Other interest-earning assets   115,390     82,802     32,588   39.4 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,505,806     6,683,658     822,148   12.3 %
Non-interest-earning assets   563,131     598,712     (35,581 ) -5.9 %
Total assets $ 8,068,937   $ 7,282,370   $ 786,567   10.8 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,349,802   $ 2,067,200   $ 282,602   13.7 %
Savings   896,651     1,088,971     (192,320 ) -17.7 %
Certificates of deposit   2,083,864     1,711,276     372,588   21.8 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,330,317     4,867,447     462,870   9.5 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   1,101,658     679,388     422,270   62.2 %
Other borrowings   57,468     72,841     (15,373 ) -21.1 %
Total borrowings   1,159,126     752,229     406,897   54.1 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,489,443     5,619,676     869,767   15.5 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   644,543     624,666     19,877   3.2 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   59,593     53,477     6,116   11.4 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   704,136     678,143     25,993   3.8 %
Total liabilities   7,193,579     6,297,819     895,760   14.2 %
Stockholders' equity   875,358     984,551     (109,193 ) -11.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,068,937   $ 7,282,370   $ 786,567   10.8 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   115.66 %   118.93 % (3.27)        % -2.8 %
                   

Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended  
  June 30,
2023 		June 30,
2022 		Variance
or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.00 % 3.87 % 0.13 %
Taxable investment securities 3.58 % 2.02 % 1.56 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.29 % 2.27 % 0.02 %
Other interest-earning assets 4.36 % 2.09 % 2.27 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.91 % 3.39 % 0.52 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 1.73 % 0.25 % 1.48 %
Savings 0.37 % 0.11 % 0.26 %
Certificates of deposit 1.64 % 0.52 % 1.12 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 1.47 % 0.31 % 1.16 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3.43 % 2.07 % 1.36 %
Other borrowings 3.41 % 0.54 % 2.87 %
Total borrowings 3.42 % 1.92 % 1.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.82 % 0.53 % 1.29 %
       
Interest rate spread (2) 2.09 % 2.86 % -0.77 %
Net interest margin (3) 2.34 % 2.94 % -0.60 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets 0.03 % 0.19 % -0.16 %
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.53 % 1.73 % -0.20 %
       
Efficiency ratio (4) 69.28 % 59.71 % 9.57 %
       
Return on average assets 0.51 % 0.93 % -0.42 %
Return on average equity 4.66 % 6.86 % -2.20 %
Return on average tangible equity (5) 6.17 % 8.77 % -2.60 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


 
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,515   $ 194,568   $ 75,660   $ 96,076   $ 101,615  
Securities available for sale   1,227,729     1,267,066     1,286,354     1,263,176     1,344,093  
Securities held to maturity   146,465     149,764     153,786     115,943     118,291  
Loans held-for-sale   9,591     5,401     12,940     12,936     28,874  
Loans receivable   5,829,421     5,966,325     5,984,133     5,656,370     5,417,845  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,734 )   (49,122 )   (48,877 )   (47,613 )   (47,058 )
Net loans receivable   5,780,687     5,917,203     5,935,256     5,608,757     5,370,787  
Premises and equipment   48,309     49,589     50,953     52,642     53,281  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   71,734     76,319     69,022     44,957     47,144  
Accrued interest receivable   28,133     28,794     27,368     23,817     20,466  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   2,457     2,590     2,732     2,876     3,020  
Bank owned life insurance   292,825     291,220     289,673     289,690     289,177  
Deferred income taxes, net   51,973     53,151     51,107     54,278     49,350  
Other real estate owned   12,956     13,410     13,410     178     178  
Other assets   110,546     89,366     110,162     113,369     82,712  
Total assets $ 8,064,815   $ 8,349,336   $ 8,289,318   $ 7,889,590   $ 7,719,883  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 609,999   $ 617,778   $ 650,950   $ 683,406   $ 653,899  
Interest-bearing   5,019,184     5,185,626     5,320,421     5,424,872     5,208,357  
Total deposits   5,629,183     5,803,404     5,971,371     6,108,278     5,862,256  
Borrowings   1,506,812     1,611,692     1,383,573     851,454     901,337  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   18,338     18,706     17,307     16,555     16,746  
Other liabilities   41,198     49,304     44,427     38,329     45,544  
Total liabilities   7,195,531     7,483,106     7,416,678     7,014,616     6,825,883  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   659     667     674     680     687  
Paid-in capital   503,332     509,359     515,332     520,245     528,396  
Retained earnings   457,611     452,605     449,489     454,710     445,451  
Unearned ESOP shares   (22,862 )   (23,348 )   (23,834 )   (24,321 )   (24,807 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (69,456 )   (73,053 )   (69,021 )   (76,340 )   (55,727 )
Total stockholders' equity   869,284     866,230     872,640     874,974     894,000  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,064,815   $ 8,349,336   $ 8,289,318   $ 7,889,590   $ 7,719,883  
           
Consolidated capital ratios          
Equity to assets   10.78 %   10.37 %   10.53 %   11.09 %   11.58 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.35 %   8.02 %   8.16 %   8.61 %   9.06 %
           
Share data          
Outstanding shares   65,864     66,680     67,388     67,938     68,666  
Book value per share $ 13.20   $ 12.99   $ 12.95   $ 12.88   $ 13.02  
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.96   $ 9.79   $ 9.78   $ 9.73   $ 9.90  

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
Loan portfolio composition:          
Commercial loans:          
Multi-family mortgage $ 2,761,775   $ 2,835,852   $ 2,851,721   $ 2,570,297   $ 2,409,090  
Nonresidential mortgage   968,574     1,002,643     1,017,341     1,040,688     1,019,838  
Commercial business   146,861     162,038     177,530     186,361     176,807  
Construction   226,609     215,524     186,663     166,052     140,131  
Total commercial loans   4,103,819     4,216,057     4,233,255     3,963,398     3,745,866  
One- to four-family residential mortgage   1,700,559     1,713,343     1,719,514     1,666,730     1,645,816  
Consumer loans:          
Home equity loans   43,549     44,376     45,690     43,269     42,028  
Other consumer   2,549     2,592     2,648     2,869     2,866  
Total consumer loans   46,098     46,968     48,338     46,138     44,894  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   5,850,476     5,976,368     6,001,107     5,676,266     5,436,576  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (21,055 )   (10,043 )   (16,974 )   (19,896 )   (18,731 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   5,829,421     5,966,325     5,984,133     5,656,370     5,417,845  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (48,734 )   (49,122 )   (48,877 )   (47,613 )   (47,058 )
Net loans receivable $ 5,780,687   $ 5,917,203   $ 5,935,256   $ 5,608,757   $ 5,370,787  
           
Asset quality:          
Nonperforming assets:          
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $   $   $   $   $  
Nonaccrual loans   42,627     44,026     40,549     68,574     70,321  
Total nonperforming loans   42,627     44,026     40,549     68,574     70,321  
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale           8,650     8,650     21,745  
Other real estate owned   12,956     13,410     13,410     178     178  
Total nonperforming assets $ 55,583   $ 57,436   $ 62,609   $ 77,402   $ 92,244  
           
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.73 %   0.74 %   0.68 %   1.21 %   1.30 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.69 %   0.69 %   0.76 %   0.98 %   1.19 %
           
Classified loans $ 93,526   $ 103,461   $ 86,069   $ 92,610   $ 94,555  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):          
ACL to total loans   0.83 %   0.82 %   0.81 %   0.84 %   0.87 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   114.33 %   111.57 %   120.54 %   69.43 %   66.92 %
Net charge-offs $ 82   $ 206   $ 407   $ 115   $ 1,024  
Average net charge-off rate (annualized)   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.08 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
Funding composition:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 609,999   $ 617,778   $ 650,950   $ 683,406   $ 653,899  
Interest-bearing demand   2,252,912     2,285,799     2,316,485     2,382,411     2,265,597  
Savings   748,721     811,483     901,514     982,916     1,053,198  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,377,028     1,327,343     1,354,907     1,263,124     1,116,035  
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)   640,523     761,001     747,515     796,421     773,527  
Interest-bearing deposits   5,019,184     5,185,626     5,320,421     5,424,872     5,208,357  
Total deposits   5,629,183     5,803,404     5,971,371     6,108,278     5,862,256  
           
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,281,812     1,156,692     1,256,573     796,454     651,337  
Overnight borrowings   225,000     455,000     127,000     55,000     250,000  
Total borrowings   1,506,812     1,611,692     1,383,573     851,454     901,337  
           
Total funding $ 7,135,995   $ 7,415,096   $ 7,354,944   $ 6,959,732   $ 6,763,593  
           
Loans as a % of deposits   102.9 %   102.1 %   99.6 %   92.0 %   92.1 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   78.9 %   78.3 %   81.2 %   87.8 %   86.7 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   21.1 %   21.7 %   18.8 %   12.2 %   13.3 %
           
Uninsured deposits:          
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,771,416   $ 1,678,051   $ 1,815,854   $ 1,771,851   $ 1,525,940  
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 710,377   $ 705,727   $ 794,407   $ 883,351   $ 792,067  

_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
Interest income          
Loans $ 62,044   $ 60,172   $ 57,996   $ 52,935   $ 48,869  
Taxable investment securities   15,736     15,459     13,221     10,439     8,915  
Tax-exempt investment securities   91     99     219     285     297  
Other interest-earning assets   1,821     1,441     1,005     761     472  
Total interest income   79,692     77,171     72,441     64,420     58,553  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   26,226     22,246     18,822     10,869     3,915  
Borrowings   13,286     12,554     8,836     5,020     4,039  
Total interest expense   39,512     34,800     27,658     15,889     7,954  
Net interest income   40,180     42,371     44,783     48,531     50,599  
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (306 )   451     1,671     670     4,222  
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses   40,486     41,920     43,112     47,861     46,377  
           
Non-interest income          
Fees and service charges   699     910     734     763     658  
Loss on sale and call of securities           (15,227 )       (563 )
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   199     (2,373 )   134     395     187  
Loss on sale of other real estate owned   (139 )               (9 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,605     1,581     1,761     3,698     1,533  
Electronic banking fees and charges   399     457     397     506     366  
Other income   903     1,071     3,723     555     638  
Total non-interest income   3,666     1,646     (8,478 )   5,917     2,810  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   17,315     18,005     19,921     20,348     20,367  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,862     3,097     2,987     3,090     3,188  
Equipment and systems   3,511     3,537     3,867     3,662     4,516  
Advertising and marketing   231     413     731     747     703  
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,455     1,546     1,226     906     762  
Directors' compensation   345     340     339     340     340  
Other expense   3,042     3,414     3,579     2,895     3,736  
Total non-interest expense   28,761     30,352     32,650     31,988     33,612  
Income before income taxes   15,391     13,214     1,984     21,790     15,575  
Income taxes   3,378     2,902     33     5,255     4,205  
Net income $ 12,013   $ 10,312   $ 1,951   $ 16,535   $ 11,370  
           
Net income per common share (EPS)          
Basic $ 0.19   $ 0.16   $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17  
Diluted $ 0.19   $ 0.16   $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17  
           
Dividends declared          
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11  
Cash dividends declared $ 7,007   $ 7,196   $ 7,172   $ 7,276   $ 7,441  
Dividend payout ratio   58.3 %   69.8 %   367.6 %   44.0 %   65.4 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   63,667     64,769     65,030     65,737     67,240  
Diluted   63,667     64,783     65,038     65,756     67,276  
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,932,541   $ 5,986,669   $ 5,839,903   $ 5,553,996   $ 5,181,983  
Taxable investment securities   1,529,582     1,558,222     1,527,578     1,516,974     1,608,372  
Tax-exempt investment securities   16,346     17,663     37,917     48,973     51,672  
Other interest-earning assets   128,158     131,682     114,175     88,038     87,990  
Total interest-earning assets   7,606,627     7,694,236     7,519,573     7,207,981     6,930,017  
Non-interest-earning assets   556,962     575,009     550,519     570,225     564,734  
Total assets $ 8,163,589   $ 8,269,245   $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 7,494,751  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,321,120   $ 2,363,762   $ 2,359,977   $ 2,354,340   $ 2,155,946  
Savings   774,854     858,673     931,584     1,019,343     1,077,631  
Certificates of deposit   2,057,818     2,069,396     2,192,722     2,014,922     1,701,725  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,153,792     5,291,831     5,484,283     5,388,605     4,935,302  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,374,316     1,402,269     997,148     642,399     752,579  
Other borrowings   100,055     1,611         127,456     185,901  
Total borrowings   1,474,371     1,403,880     997,148     769,855     938,480  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,628,163     6,695,711     6,481,431     6,158,460     5,873,782  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits   608,765     634,324     666,846     667,624     640,200  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   64,970     60,327     56,721     56,431     56,636  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   673,735     694,651     723,567     724,055     696,836  
Total liabilities   7,301,898     7,390,362     7,204,998     6,882,515     6,570,618  
Stockholders' equity   861,691     878,883     865,094     895,691     924,133  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,163,589   $ 8,269,245   $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 7,494,751  
           
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   114.76 %   114.91 %   116.02 %   117.04 %   117.98 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.18 % 4.02 % 3.97 % 3.81 % 3.77 %
Taxable investment securities 4.12 % 3.97 % 3.46 % 2.75 % 2.22 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.30 %
Other interest-earning assets 5.68 % 4.38 % 3.52 % 3.46 % 2.15 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.19 % 4.01 % 3.85 % 3.57 % 3.38 %
           
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand 2.38 % 2.01 % 1.63 % 0.92 % 0.31 %
Savings 0.48 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.11 %
Certificates of deposit 2.24 % 1.84 % 1.50 % 0.97 % 0.46 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.04 % 1.68 % 1.37 % 0.81 % 0.32 %
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.68 % 1.96 %
Other borrowings 4.89 % 5.15 % % 2.26 % 0.77 %
Total borrowings 3.60 % 3.58 % 3.54 % 2.61 % 1.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.38 % 2.08 % 1.71 % 1.03 % 0.54 %
           
Interest rate spread (2) 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.14 % 2.54 % 2.84 %
Net interest margin (3) 2.11 % 2.20 % 2.38 % 2.69 % 2.92 %
           
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.18 % 0.08 % -0.42 % 0.30 % 0.15 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.79 %
           
Efficiency ratio (4) 65.60 % 68.96 % 89.93 % 58.75 % 62.93 %
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.59 % 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.85 % 0.61 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 5.58 % 4.69 % 0.90 % 7.38 % 4.92 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 7.41 % 6.20 % 1.20 % 9.70 % 6.40 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
Adjusted net income:          
Net income (GAAP) $ 12,013   $ 10,312   $ 1,951   $ 16,535   $ 11,370  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:          
Branch consolidation expenses       568              
Net effect of sale and call of securities           10,811         400  
Net effect of sale of other assets           (2,081 )        
Severance expense from workforce realignment           538          
Early contract termination                   568  
Adjusted net income $ 12,013   $ 10,880   $ 11,219   $ 16,535   $ 12,338  
           
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:          
Net income (GAAP) $ 12,013   $ 10,312   $ 1,951   $ 16,535   $ 11,370  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):          
Provision for income taxes   3,378     2,902     33     5,255     4,205  
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses   (306 )   451     1,671     670     4,222  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 15,085   $ 13,665   $ 3,655   $ 22,460   $ 19,797  
           
Adjusted earnings per share:          
Weighted average common shares - basic   63,667     64,769     65,030     65,737     67,240  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   63,667     64,783     65,038     65,756     67,276  
           
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.19   $ 0.16   $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.19   $ 0.16   $ 0.03   $ 0.25   $ 0.17  
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.19   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.18  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.19   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.25   $ 0.18  
           
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:          
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		 $ 0.24   $ 0.21   $ 0.06   $ 0.34   $ 0.29  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		 $ 0.24   $ 0.21   $ 0.06   $ 0.34   $ 0.29  
           
Adjusted return on average assets:          
Total average assets $ 8,163,589   $ 8,269,245   $ 8,070,092   $ 7,778,206   $ 7,494,751  
           
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.59 %   0.50 %   0.10 %   0.85 %   0.61 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.59 %   0.53 %   0.56 %   0.85 %   0.66 %
           
Adjusted return on average equity:          
Total average equity $ 861,691   $ 878,883   $ 865,094   $ 895,691   $ 924,133  
           
Return on average equity (GAAP)   5.58 %   4.69 %   0.90 %   7.38 %   4.92 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   5.58 %   4.95 %   5.19 %   7.38 %   5.34 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023 		December 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022 		June 30,
2022
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:          
Total average equity $ 861,691   $ 878,883   $ 865,094   $ 895,691   $ 924,133  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (2,544 )   (2,683 )   (2,826 )   (2,971 )   (3,116 )
Total average tangible equity $ 648,252   $ 665,305   $ 651,373   $ 681,825   $ 710,122  
           
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   7.41 %   6.20 %   1.20 %   9.70 %   6.40 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   7.41 %   6.54 %   6.89 %   9.70 %   6.95 %
           
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:          
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 28,761   $ 30,352   $ 32,650   $ 31,988   $ 33,612  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Branch consolidation expenses       (800 )            
Severance expense from workforce realignment           (757 )        
Early contract termination                   (800 )
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 28,761   $ 29,552   $ 31,893   $ 31,988   $ 32,812  
           
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.41 %   1.47 %   1.62 %   1.65 %   1.79 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.41 %   1.43 %   1.58 %   1.65 %   1.75 %
           
Adjusted efficiency ratio:          
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 28,761   $ 29,552   $ 31,893   $ 31,988   $ 32,812  
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,180   $ 42,371   $ 44,783   $ 48,531   $ 50,599  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   3,666     1,646     (8,478 )   5,917     2,810  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities           15,227         563  
Net effect of sale of other assets           (2,931 )        
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 43,846   $ 44,017   $ 48,601   $ 54,448   $ 53,972  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   65.60 %   68.96 %   89.93 %   58.75 %   62.93 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   65.60 %   67.14 %   65.62 %   58.75 %   60.79 %
                               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
Adjusted net income:      
Net income (GAAP) $ 40,811     $ 67,547  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:      
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges   568       1,341  
Net effect of sale and call of securities   10,811       397  
Net effect of sale of other assets   (2,081 )     (251 )
Severance expense from workforce realignment   538        
Early contract termination         568  
Adjusted net income $ 50,647     $ 69,602  
       
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:      
Net income (GAAP) $ 40,811     $ 67,547  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):      
Provision for income taxes   11,568       24,800  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   2,486       (7,518 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 54,865     $ 84,829  
       
Adjusted earnings per share:      
Weighted average common shares - basic   64,804       70,911  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   64,804       70,933  
       
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.63     $ 0.95  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.63     $ 0.95  
       
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.78     $ 0.98  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.78     $ 0.98  
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:      
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.85     $ 1.20  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.85     $ 1.20  
       
Adjusted return on average assets:      
Total average assets $ 8,068,937     $ 7,282,370  
       
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.51 %     0.93 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.63 %     0.96 %
       
Adjusted return on average equity:      
Total average equity $ 875,358     $ 984,551  
       
Return on average equity (GAAP)   4.66 %     6.86 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   5.79 %     7.07 %
       
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:      
Total average equity $ 875,358     $ 984,551  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )     (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (2,757 )     (3,377 )
Total average tangible equity $ 661,706     $ 770,279  
       
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   6.17 %     8.77 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   7.65 %     9.04 %
               

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:      
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 123,751     $ 125,708  
Non-routine transactions:      
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges   (800 )     (1,898 )
Severance expense from workforce realignment   (757 )      
Early contract termination         (800 )
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 122,194     $ 123,010  
       
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.53 %     1.73 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.51 %     1.69 %
       
Adjusted efficiency ratio:      
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 122,194     $ 123,010  
       
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 175,865     $ 196,603  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   2,751       13,934  
Non-routine transactions:      
Net effect of sale and call of securities   15,227       559  
Net effect of sale of other assets   (2,931 )     (356 )
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 190,912     $ 210,740  
       
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   69.28 %     59.71 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   64.01 %     58.37 %


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend