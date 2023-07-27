Display Driver Market Scenario Analysis 2023-2032: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Scope and Top Industry Players

Display Driver Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A display driver is a kind of semiconductor with an integrated circuit that functions as a microprocessor/LCD interface. These drivers are mostly used in display devices such as smartwatches, laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, TVs, and automotive displays. Display drivers are important components of display devices that deliver an electrical current to trigger pixels within the LCD until an image is transmitted to the device. Surge in demand for OLED and flexible display for smartphones and tablet devices and rapid adoption of smart wearables and AR/VR devices is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the display driver market.

Download Research Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/8880

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Owing to rise in demand for LCD panels in smartphones, televisions, and other electronic devices, the global display driver market is expected to experience a rapid growth during the forecast period. Significant drivers of growth include rise in demand for high quality, integrated functions, and higher average sales prices. Owing to the rise in demand for OLED and flexible displays, adoption of highly priced and advanced display drivers and growth in the automotive display industry propels the market growth. Growth in the use of 4K and 8K televisions and UHD content availability, and emerging role of DDICs in individual components and single integration chips also drive the market growth for display drivers.

The global display driver market trends are as follows:

Surge in demand for OLED displays

The OLED display driver market is expected to grow rapidly, which eventually increases demand for high-performance display driver ICs and then push the market towards higher growth. Due to increase in use in smart devices such as smartphones, wearables (smartwatch and AR/VR HMDs), and smart TV, OLED, and flexible displays are leading in the display industry. South Korea accounts for more than 95% of the total output of OLED display panels, owing to which bulk of OLED-based display driver demand comes from South Korea. With major investments in OLED technology from Samsung and LG Display and their production growth, South Korea is expected to dominate the OLED display industry, in terms of scale, during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8880

China is projected to be the fastest growing market

Most demand for LCD and OLED displays comes from car drivers. Such displays are manufactured in Asia-Pacific, especially in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Construction of Gen 6 and above facilities by Chinese players can have a significant impact on the global display driver market, with government support in terms of finance and land offerings. This increases manufacture of LCD and OLED displays in China and raise the market for display drivers for most applications.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global display driver industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global display driver market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global display driver market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global display driver market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the display driver market research report:

• Who are the leading market players active in the display driver market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the display driver market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Display Driver Market Segments:

By Type

• Display Driver IC

• Touch Display Driver Integration

By Device

• Smartphone

• Smartwatch

• Tablet

• Wearable

• TV

• Automotive Display

• Laptops

By Technology

• LCD

• OLED

• Others

By Package Type

• Chip-On-Glass

• Chip-On-Film

Buy Now: https://bit.ly/3DywXwS

Explore Our Latest Works to Enhance Your Business Growth:

LED driver Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/led-driver-market

Interactive Display Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/interactive-display-market

Flat Panel Display Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flat-panel-display-market