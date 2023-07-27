CareCloud and Google Cloud Collaborate to Bring the Benefits of Generative AI to Ambulatory Healthcare Settings

SOMERSET, N.J., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to transform and enhance the operational efficiency and capabilities of ambulatory practices in office settings, bringing groundbreaking advancements to small and medium-sized healthcare providers.



Healthcare has undergone a rapid transformation in response to the pandemic, shedding light on both challenges and opportunities within the industry. Major health systems are swiftly transitioning to cloud infrastructure, embracing solutions that facilitate data interoperability, and leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance both care and business operations. In addition to these advancements, organizations are now adopting a novel technology called generative AI, which holds tremendous potential for augmenting human interactions and automating operations like never before. However, the adoption of this technology remains limited among smaller clinics and doctors' offices, mainly due to resource constraints. In the U.S. alone, there are approximately 48,000 outpatient clinics, with the demand for outpatient procedures steadily increasing.

CareCloud has an existing partnership with Google, using Google Cloud for its operational needs. Now, CareCloud is making significant advancements with generative AI and search functionality within its solutions. By leveraging Generative AI support on Vertex AI and Enterprise Search on Generative AI App Builder, CareCloud aims to provide doctors and clinicians with timely access to the data they need. The addition of the new technologies in CareCloud solutions will enable smaller clinics and doctor's offices, often facing resource constraints, to benefit from cutting-edge technology similar to larger hospital systems. The first CareCloud solution with generative AI is expected to be available in the coming months, offering improved healthcare services and accessibility to advanced technology for a broader range of clinics.

The integration will enable physicians using CareCloud solutions to ask complex questions, gain valuable insights, and receive evidence-based recommendations by analyzing large amounts of patient data while complying with privacy laws. For example, when a patient comes into a clinic using CareCloud, the generative AI-based solution will surface relevant information and assist clinicians and doctors as they recommend a plan of care, including medications, lab orders, diagnoses, and procedures based on their previous clinical history and current symptoms. Based on the recommended diagnoses, patient insurance, and other information, the solution will be able to show the clinic and patient what costs would be paid by the insurance and what amount would be owed by the patient.

"Google Cloud and CareCloud’s partnership will extend advanced technologies to a wider array of physicians," said Hadi Chaudhry, CareCloud’s president and chief executive officer. "Generative AI, along with other advanced technologies, has greatly improved data analysis, pattern recognition, and accurate disease diagnoses. We're honored to collaborate with Google Cloud to enhance healthcare for all by leveraging their generative AI capabilities."

This partnership between CareCloud and Google Cloud expands on Google Cloud’s previous commitment to bring the benefits of generative AI to larger healthcare systems.

“This collaboration will enable CareCloud’s physicians to make highly informed decisions for optimal care outcomes,” said Aashima Gupta, global director of healthcare strategy and solutions at Google Cloud. “CareCloud is combining the power of retrieval-augmented search and large language models to provide enterprise-specific context to the underlying LLMs. This will allow them to deliver more personalized and relevant search results to their users, which will ultimately improve their care experience.”

Google Cloud’s approach to data governance and privacy policies ensures its customers retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is appropriately protected through the implementation of Google Cloud’s reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support HIPAA compliance, along with each customer’s security, privacy controls, and processes. Google Cloud’s responsible approach to generative AI also means customers have access to tools to directly tune large language models and to review model responses for biased or unvalidated content, teaching the model to avoid inappropriate outputs.

