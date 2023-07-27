NV5 Awarded $16 Million Contract for Combined Sewer Overflow Reduction by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $16 million contract by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to provide construction management services for the Bronx River Combined Sewer Overflow Reduction project.



“NV5 offers a broad array of engineering and technical services to assist our clients with meeting their ESG and sustainable infrastructure goals,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5. “NV5 has been a pioneer in sustainable infrastructure, including contributing to the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure’s ENVISION rating system, and we are pleased to assist the City with this important infrastructure improvement.”

Under this contract, NV5 will perform resident engineering, not at risk construction management, and engineering support services for the installation of a parallel relief sewer constructed by microtunneling. The new sewer and associated regulator chamber will direct flow away from combined sewer overflow outlets along the Bronx River towards the Hunts Point Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility. This will support the New York City Department of Environmental Protection’s mission “to enrich the environment and protect public health for all New Yorkers by providing high quality drinking water, managing wastewater and stormwater, and reducing air, noise, and hazardous materials pollution.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

