Finoit Technologies Announces Renewal of ISO27001 Certification

Finoit Technologies renews ISO27001 certification, reaffirming its commitment to top-notch information security & client data protection.

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finoit Technologies, a globally renowned provider of custom software development and IT consulting services is pleased to announce the renewal of its ISO27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

The move comes at a time when the importance of securing data is paramount, reconfirming Finoit’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in information security and client data protection. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Yogesh Choudhary, Finoit has once again proven its dedication to maintaining robust security systems by successfully renewing the ISO27001 certification.

Yogesh Choudhary, CEO of Finoit, spoke on the renewal: "We are deeply committed to ensuring our clients' information is secure, and this renewal is evidence of our continuous dedication to data security. The ISO27001 standard provides a rigorous framework for managing company and customer information. We are honored to renew our certification and will continue to meet these high standards in the future."

The ISO27001 certification process is stringent and requires a rigorous evaluation of the company's information security management system. Finoit achieved this renewal through a robust process of continuous improvement, in line with the ISO’s focus on the "Plan-Do-Check-Act" methodology.

By embracing accepted standards, Finoit continues to demonstrate its capability to handle sensitive client data with the utmost care and ensure that it is securely protected. The company is committed to maintaining secure, effective, and efficient operations, along with guarding intellectual property, employee details, and third-party information.

About Finoit

Established in 2010, Finoit has been a reliable IT partner to many global businesses, cutting across industries, offering services that transform ideas into reality. Specializing in custom software development, mobile app development, and IoT solutions, Finoit has been helping its clients to adapt and evolve in the ever-changing business landscape.

In the past one decade, the firm has successfully delivered over 450 mobile app projects and more than 100 custom software solutions to clients across various sectors worldwide.