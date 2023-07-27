Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call to be held on Thursday August 3rd at 8:30 am ET

ASHBURN, Va., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today that the Company plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The call will include a discussion of second quarter 2023 financial results and a corporate update.

The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-603-0527 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0688 (international).

The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Quoin Pharmaceuticals website under the Investors section or by following this link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=muuHtkcD

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

