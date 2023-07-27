Lever Global Corp Announces Commencement of Trading on OTC Market

West Hollywood, CA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lever Global Corp. (OTCQB: LVER) is set to provide a much-needed solution to millions of American students and their families as it begins trading on the OTC Market. The company's shares of common stock started trading under the symbol 'LVER' on Thursday July 27, 2023, offering shareholders increased visibility, transparency, and liquidity.



Lever's value proposition lies in its ability to simplify by student loan repayment options. Lever's AI- powered platform facilitates and summarizes all available programs based on a user’s personal provide, then automates repayments with autopay and offers credit score tracking and insights. With the resumption of federal student loan payments, an estimated 40 million borrowers are expected to face new challenges. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 4 in 10 student loan borrowers will resume their bills with a new servicer, a transition that can often lead to confusion and stress. Furthermore, the resumption of student loans is projected to cost U.S. consumers $18 billion a month, as estimated by the investment firm Jefferies.

In this context, Lever is delivering a comprehensive suite of products through its app-based platform, and is more relevant than ever. It offers an efficient, user-friendly platform for liability renegotiation and automated payments, recurring payments, everyday spending round-ups, and access to hundreds of Department of Education repayment programs. The Lever App enables easy enrollment in money-saving student loan programs for federally backed loans. Lever's services are designed with the financial well-being of borrowers in mind, and the company supports 98% of federal student loans.

The app helps borrowers who have completed college and are in repayment programs. It instantly showcases borrowers' eligibility based on their personalized profiles and goals, facilitating swift and easy changes to programs offered by the Department of Education. The app enables borrowers to apply and receive updates on their application status directly within the platform, circumventing the need to deal with servicers.

Lever's CEO, Trent McKendrick, emphasized “The company is committed to creating long-term value for shareholders and improving the financial lives of borrowers. The uncertainty with student loans has created a level of fear amongst borrowers, leading to a lot of questions and very little answers. We have developed a program that simplifies student loan management and offers access to hundreds of Department of Education repayment programs and simplified enrollment into new and more beneficial programs for borrowers at a critical time."

As Lever joins the OTC Market, it stands poised to make a significant impact on the student loan landscape, offering a much-needed solution to millions of Americans. For more information, visit www.lever.app.

About Lever Global Corp.

Lever empowers individuals to plan, save, and pay for the things that matter most. Lever searches hundreds of Department of Education repayment programs, allows users to choose programs that best fit their needs, and enables easy enrollment in cost-effective student loan repayment programs, covering 98% of federally backed loans.

For additional information visit www.lever.app.

