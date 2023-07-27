Submit Release
Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.25 per share

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2023 third quarter of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 23, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2023.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Larry Clark, CFA
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
lclark@finprofiles.com
310-622-8223


