Boulder County Selects Genasys Inc. to Expand Emergency Communication Coverage in Colorado

Genasys Protect™ powers public safety alerts for over 16% of Colorado, elevating emergency planning, response, and alerting for communities

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global provider of Protective Communications solutions, today announced a new multi-year contract for Genasys Protect™ Platform with Boulder County Colorado extending Genasys coverage in the state to 10 counties and two cities as agencies continue to modernize emergency response and critical communications and management.



Boulder County joins many Colorado communities prone to wildfires and floods in deploying Genasys solutions. Together, the network of Genasys users across jurisdictions have emergency preparation and response solutions with a flexible data foundation that can aggregate and distill crucial information. They can execute emergency response plans and take action based on a complete and unified operating picture, helping to meet the specific needs of emergency management and the public they aim to protect.

Boulder Fire launched Genasys in late 2022, on the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire, a grass fire in Boulder County that became the most destructive fire in the state’s history. Using zone-based planning and predictive simulation, the decision assistance around critical evacuation facilities is aiding Boulder first responders with evacuation planning.

“The Office of Disaster Management for the City of Boulder and Boulder County is excited to have Genasys Protect coverage across the region, including all municipalities and special districts,” said Michael Chard, Director of the Office of Disaster Management. “This solution enhances the public's understanding of evacuation orders with an accessible map, additional messaging support, and locations of evacuation sites, shelters, and road closures. It also provides valuable operational decision-making support for first responders, offering detailed data on critical evacuation sites, fire modeling, and evacuation routes. Genasys Protect's integration with our emergency notification system in the coming year will further elevate it as a valuable alerting tool, community preparedness program, and operational planning, training, and decision support platform.”

To date, over 12 cities and counties in Colorado have implemented Genasys. In addition, Genasys solutions are in more than 500 cities, counties and states in the U.S. – including 34 of 58 counties in California alone – to ensure organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters™.

"Boulder County sets the bar high in emergency response management, and Genasys is proud to support their efforts," said Paul Neyman, VP of Sales, Genasys, Inc. “Our tech-forward approach enables firefighters to evacuate areas by highlighting zones on a preloaded map, providing seamless coordination among jurisdictions and real-time updates to the public for effective emergency response.”

Genasys Protect is a SaaS-based platform offering a comprehensive preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems portfolio. It combines real-time zone-based mapping, mass notification technology, and long-range acoustic devices for audible alerts. It facilitates a unified operating picture among emergency management, law enforcement, fire services, and the community. With integrated multichannel communications across various platforms, including an interactive web and mobile app that keeps people informed about critical events in their zones and surrounding areas, Genasys Protect empowers effective planning and management before, during, and after critical events, revolutionizing emergency management capabilities and ensuring safety.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global provider of Protective Communications Solutions, offering Genasys Protect, the first and only complete portfolio of Protective Communications Software and Systems. Through Genasys Protect, the Company serves the following markets and sectors: federal governments and the military; state and local governments, agencies, and education (SLED); and enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have a diverse range of applications, including emergency warning and highly customizable mass notification for public safety; critical event management for enterprise companies; de-escalation for defense and law enforcement; as well as automatic detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Genasys today protects over 70 million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including more than 500 cities, counties and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com .

