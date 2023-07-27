Avalyn Pharma Invited to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

SEATTLE , July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of targeted therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, announced that CEO Lyn Baranowski will participate in the 43rd annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, which is being held August 7-10, 2023 in Boston, MA. During her scheduled fireside chat, Ms. Baranowski will provide a corporate and clinical update and her strategy for bringing the company’s pipeline of inhaled pulmonary therapies through clinical development. Details of Ms. Baranowski’s presentation are as follows:

Format: Fireside chat

Date / Time: August 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). ILDs are characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and are associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow ILD progression but are associated with significant toxicities, which restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. AP01, Avalyn’s lead candidate, is an inhaled formulation of pirfenidone optimized for delivery via inhalation. In a recent clinical study of two doses assessed in 91 individuals with IPF, AP01 demonstrated the potential to improve both efficacy and safety over existing therapy. [MP7] More information can be found at www.avalynpharma.com .

