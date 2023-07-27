Submit Release
Bionano to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., Bionano’s president and chief executive officer will present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2023.

Conference & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, August 10th, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. ET
Presenter: Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord89/bngo/2447258

A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

About the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

This annual event brings together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in Canaccord Genuity’s core sectors - Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sustainability, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail.  

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
IR@bionano.com


