Customers Name Coveo Best Enterprise Search Vendor for the Third Consecutive Year in SoftwareReviews' 2023 Emotional Footprint Report

Coveo receives highest customer satisfaction rankings among Enterprise Search Vendors

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, announced it has been recognized as the Champion of Enterprise Search in the 2023 Enterprise Search Emotional Footprint Report from SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The data in the report is collected from real end users, providing a comprehensive evaluation of popular products in the Enterprise Search market to create a holistic, unbiased view that helps prospective purchasers make better decisions.

For the third consecutive year, Coveo secured its position as the leader in Enterprise Search, having received the highest “CX” score, which represents the aggregate satisfaction score from end users. Coveo also achieved the highest “Net Emotional Footprint” score, which measures high-level user sentiment towards product offerings by aggregating emotional response ratings and product effectiveness ratings, taking into account critical factors such as security and trustworthiness. Coveo stands out as a leader in several critical categories of customer satisfaction, including:

100% Respectful

98% Caring

98% Efficient

95% Security Features

95% Enables Productivity

94% Client Friendly

92% Saves Time

91% Trustworthy

Emotional Footprint Champions are selected based exclusively on verified feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process.

"We are immensely proud and humbled to once again be acknowledged as the champion in the 2023 Enterprise Search Emotional Footprint report with the highest overall satisfaction ratings from our esteemed customers," stated Louis Têtu, Chairman, and CEO at Coveo. "As generative AI elevates concerns surrounding data security and trustworthiness, Coveo is at the forefront, leading the way in these critical domains, thanks to our decade of investment in AI. Our cutting-edge GenAI solution, Coveo Relevance Generative Answering , places paramount importance on security, accuracy, trust, and privacy, catering to the unique needs of our valued customers.

Coveo's consistent recognition as the best Enterprise Search Vendor underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions that exceed customer expectations. The company's dedication to continuous innovation and exceptional user experiences sets it apart in the competitive landscape, as proven by its customer reviews. Coveo has also been ranked highest in the Software Reviews Enterprise Search Data Quadrant for the past three years, which is also based on customer reviews.



Download the 2023 Enterprise Search Emotional Footprint from SoftwareReviews report.



About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Coveo

We believe AI is a competitive imperative to deliver the delightful and relevant digital experiences people expect, while maximizing profitability. Coveo accelerates the application of AI platforms in enterprises, helping them personalize and profitize every experience at scale.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform is a market-leading AI platform that enhances search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform includes analytics, AI model testing capabilities, and can easily integrate into almost any digital user experience a large enterprise delivers. Our platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless.

Coveo has been a pioneer in the application of AI within the enterprise. Our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering capability, which integrates LLM technologies with Coveo's platform to feed generative AI with a common, secure unified index and real-time content, helps to drive relevance at scale, consistent factuality, secure sources of truth across all channels, and specifically solves the key challenges found with other generative AI platforms for the enterprise.

We help hundreds of the world’s leading brands create tangible financial value. We believe our platform is differentiated by its sophisticated applied AI, designed to deliver highly relevant, bespoke digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes. In addition, our platform’s scalability, rapid time to value, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and native integrations with other third-party technology applications set us apart. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

