Antibody Drug Conjugates Market to cross US$27 billion by 2027
Aantibody drug conjugates market is projected to witness a CAGR of 31.56% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$27,653.093 million by 2027.
The rising cancer prevalence coupled with improved R&D investments has contributed to the development of more effective antibody-drug conjugates as a potential treatment for cancer.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 31.56% between 2020 and 2027 to reach 27,653.093 million by 2027.
Antibody-drug conjugates are a specialized biopharmaceutical medication whose main function is to selectively attack and destroy cancer cells, while leaving healthy cells unharmed, providing a contrast to the broader, less selective approach of traditional chemotherapy. The rising cancer prevalence coupled with improved R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies for the continuous exploration and innovation of cancer therapeutics drugs has contributed to the development of more effective antibody-drug conjugates as a potential treatment for cancer.
Various collaborations and technical advancements in the market are propelling the overall market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Zydus Cadila achieved a significant milestone by introducing Ujvira, the world's first biosimilar antibody-drug conjugate of trastuzumab emtansine. Utilizing Genentech/Roche's trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla) as a reference product, this development marked a groundbreaking advancement in the field. Additionally, in December 2022, Merck and Kelun-Biotech entered into a collaborative agreement aimed at advancing the treatment of cancer through seven investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates.
The global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into three major product types which include adcetris, kadcyla, and other types of antibody-drug conjugates. These differentiations are crucial for understanding the breadth and diversity of solutions within the market, providing a variety of treatment options for different types of cancer.
The global antibody drug conjugates market based on target type is categorized into three segments which include Cd30 antibodies, Her2 antibodies, and others. This segmentation highlights the versatility of antibody-drug conjugates, as they can be specifically designed to target different kinds of cells.
The global antibody drug conjugates market based on the technology employed is categorized into cleavable linkers and non-cleavable linkers. This classification underscores the diverse technological approaches in the field, with each type of linker technology offering potential benefits in development.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region which has bolstered the demand for advanced, targeted therapies like antibody-drug conjugates. According to the National Library of Medicine, in 2022, it was estimated that India had approximately 1,461,427 new cases of cancer. Predictions suggest a projected increase of 12.8% in the number of cancer incidences by 2025 in comparison to 2020, indicating a rising trend in the prevalence of cancer disease in the country. Moreover, various collaborations by the pharmaceutical giants are further accelerating regional market growth. In January 2022, ADC Therapeutics formed an agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) specifically for the Japanese market.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the global antibody drug conjugates market have been covered and analyzed. These include Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Inc, Seagen, Inc., GSK Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Astellas Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Genentech Inc., Immunogen Inc, Lantheus, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, and Synthon Holding BV, among others.
The market research study segments the global antibody drug conjugates market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Adcetris
o Kadcyla
o Others
• By Target Type
o Cd30 Antibodies
o Her2 Antibodies
o Others
• By Technology
o Cleavable Linker
o Non-Cleavable Linker
• By Application
o Breast Cancer
o Blood Cancer
o Urinary Tract/Bladder Cancer
o Cervical and Head & Neck Cancer
• By End User
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Others
