Grass fed Protein Market 2023 - Industry Segments, Drivers, Trends, Forecast To 2031

Grass fed Protein Market

Increase in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries drives the growth of the global grass fed protein market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Grass fed Protein Market," The grass fed protein market size was valued at $122.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $280.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. Grass fed protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass fed protein products are whey grass fed protein powder, casein grass fed protein powder, 100% grass fed protein shake, and grass fed protein bars.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global grass fed protein market. This is majorly attributed to the demand for tasty and healthy supplement in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 9.6% by 2031. This is due to the rising awareness about grass fed protein across the region.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

MusclePharm

Naked Nutrition

Organic Valley

Promix Nutrition

Gnarly Nutrition

Now foods

Fonterra

Arla Food Ingredients

Kerry

NutraBio Labs

Based on distribution channel, the grass fed protein market share for hypermarket/supermarket held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue the same in 2031. This is owing to easy accessibility of consumers to hypermarket/supermarket coupled with the availability of various categories of similar grass fed protein products under single roof.

By product type, powder segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8%. This is due to popularity of protein powder among gym goers that increased the demand for grass fed protein powder segment.

On the basis of flavor, the chocolate segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 valued $49,340.6 thousand and is expected to reach $113,029.0 thousand by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This due to its exquisite taste of chocolate flavor derived from cocoa powder that increases its popularity among consumers, thereby contributing towards grass fed protein market growth.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held more than two-fifths of the global grass fed market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to the availability of wide variety of grass fed protein including grass fed whey protein and grass fed casein protein, which are categorized and organized in large shelves in supermarkets. The online sales channel segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The heavy discounts & offers provided by various online platforms boost the growth of the segment.

