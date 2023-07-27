Computer Vision Insurtech Pioneer CompScience Raises $10M Series A Led By Valor Equity Partners

Rapid adoption by safety-conscious customers, deployments at Fortune 500 facilities, and passionate early adopters drove interest in AI-powered safety analytics insurtech platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience Insurance Services, the leading AI-powered safety analytics platform, announced a $10M Series A round led by operational growth investment firm Valor Equity Partners, early backers of transformational companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and Coalition. Four More Capital, an early-stage investing arm of Henry Crown and Company, also participated in the round.



CompScience is the first company to combine visual AI with insurance incentives to drive changes that protect Americans at work. Companies that buy CompScience insurance policies receive the technology at no additional cost.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, every year 2.6 million Americans are injured on the job, costing over $167B. CompScience’s global mission is to stop 100 million preventable accidents from occurring through better use of data. CompScience grew its insurance business over 10x and drove down its injury rates by 23% so far this year with partners such as Swiss Re, Nationwide, and 10 of the top 20 commercial insurance agencies in the United States. Its flagship product, the Intelligent Safety Platform, analyzes workplace security video with AI and data science techniques. With this data, CompScience delivers risk mitigation services to measurably reduce hazard exposure as part of a workers’ compensation policy or a SaaS offering.

“CompScience is fundamentally transforming employee workplace safety and re-architecting the insurance of these risks. Early results demonstrate the Intelligent Safety Platform’s potential to reduce the frequency of injuries, which could have a major positive impact on society,” said Vivek Pattipati, Partner at Valor Equity Partners. “The company is highly focused on solving workplace safety from first principles and disrupting the workers’ compensation insurance market with a superior product at lower cost. CompScience is also entering the market at the right time. They represent a key piece in the puzzle of a major restructuring of American supply chains and the reshoring of manufacturing jobs.”

“This investment from Valor and Four More Capital will help us bring our safety analytics to millions of workers across the country and around the world,” said Josh Butler, Founder and CEO of CompScience. “Our AI system provides leaders with 300 times more data than traditional safety inspections, helping them transform their safety culture with data-driven decisions. We’re just getting started, but to date we’ve reported over 2 million safety hazards. We believe that within the next several years workers and insurers will demand that every company deploy a technology like ours.”

With this investment, CompScience will expand further into additional industry verticals, as well as grow its technology and service offerings. The team will build out its staff of insurance and safety experts in several existing and additional high risk industries.

CompScience is making safety a workplace requirement by delivering data-driven hazard detection to SMBs and large enterprises, reducing the cost of injuries to businesses, society, families and individuals. The Intelligent Safety Platform provides safety analytics and proven risk mitigation strategies to measurably reduce injuries and workers’ comp insurance costs for businesses by limiting the probability of injuries. To learn more, visit www.compscience.com .

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor, please visit www.valorep.com .

