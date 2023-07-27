Drug Crush Saga - London Start-Up Seeks Support for Innovative Mobile Game
Team behind innovative match 3 seeks pre-launch support from mobile gaming community for crowdfunding campaign.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Crush Saga, an ambitious new mobile game concept from the innovative minds at Rebel Scum - a London-based mobile gaming start up - announced its plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign. The game, which artfully combines strategy, immersive storytelling, and match-3 puzzle mechanics, is aiming to breathe new life into the match 3 mobile gaming segment by blending multiple genres to produce an innovative gaming experience.
In anticipation of the Kickstarter launch, Drug Crush Saga has opened up for early support on BackerKit seeking to build an interested community for their niche mobile game with its captivating design, unique gameplay, and its drugs, gangsters and crime theme.
"We’re attempting to innovate and shake things up within the match 3 sector and show what’s possible," said Jasthi Alom, Founder and CEO of Rebel Scum. "Our mobile game concept is set to offer a refreshing twist on match-3 puzzle games with its unique 'drug kingpin' narrative whilst seamlessly blending other genres such as side swiping racing levels, as well as city building and idle tycoon elements. We're confident that it will captivate the hearts of gamers and crowdfunders alike."
The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise enough funds to start on the development of Drug Crush Saga, with the aim to ensure a memorable mobile gaming experience across iOS and Android mobile platforms. Rebel Scum encourages interested backers and gaming enthusiasts to sign up for updates through their official BackerKit Landing Page.
"We are immensely excited to bring the Drug Crush Saga concept to the Kickstarter platform," continued Jasthi Alom. "We're not just seeking financial backing. We want to build a community of engaged players and backers who are as passionate about innovative, enjoyable mobile games as we are, and it's important to be able to build a community of those gamers who are interested in seeing Drug Crush Saga brought to life!"
For more information on Drug Crush Saga and to see a preview of their upcoming Kickstarter campaign, visit the Drug Crush Saga BackerKit Landing Page: www.backerkit.com/call_to_action/60c51598-19a5-4096-935c-4a72cce1ef1a/landing
Journalists can get in touch with Jasthi Alom directly by email: j.alom@rebelscum.co.uk
#DrugCrushSaga #DrugCrush
ABOUT REBEL SCUM
Rebel Scum is a creative and forward-thinking mobile game start-up company based in London, UK and committed to innovating the mobile gaming landscape by bringing together fresh talent and ideas.
Keywords: Kickstarter, Crowdfunding, Drug Crush Saga, Gaming Industry, BackerKit, Crowdsourcing, Game Development, Match-3 Puzzle Game, Innovative Gaming, Niche Game.
Jasthi Alom
Rebel Scum
+44 7715 997123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Drug Crush Saga Kickstarter Trailer