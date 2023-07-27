Menkes Disease Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2023-2033 | IMARC Group
The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled "Menkes Disease Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the menkes disease market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.
How big is the market for menkes disease market?
The menkes disease market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during 2023-2033.
What is menkes disease?
Menkes disease is a rare genetic disorder impairing the body's copper absorption and utilization due to mutations in the ATP7A gene, which encodes a copper-transporting protein. This condition, typically manifesting in infancy, is marked by an irregular body temperature and distinctive steel-colored, sparse, brittle hair. Symptoms may also include weak muscle tone, seizures, and failure to thrive. Affected individuals usually exhibit lower copper levels in the brain and liver, leading to serious neurological and developmental issues. The diagnosis begins with reviewing the patient's medical history, symptoms, and physical examination. A plasma catecholamine analysis is typically performed to measure certain neurochemicals. Additional blood and genetic testing may also be carried out by the healthcare provider to detect abnormal body changes.
What are the key drivers and trends in the menkes disease market?
The Menkes disease market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of X-linked genetic disorders, attributed to faulty genes on the X chromosome. Increased utilization of pain relievers and anti-seizure medications to mitigate symptoms also contributes to market expansion. The escalating demand for copper histidinate (CuHis) treatment, known to stabilize copper, enhance neurological development, and reduce epilepsy occurrence, is further propelling the market. Additionally, the increased application of physical and occupational therapy, aimed at improving functional capability in patients, fosters a favorable market outlook. Key manufacturers are significantly investing in research for the development of novel, affordable, and easily accessible therapies, which is also fueling market growth. The growing interest in gene therapy, where a benign virus carrying a healthy gene is used to replace the defective gene, offering potential treatment or prevention of the disorder, is anticipated to bolster the Menkes disease market in the forthcoming years.
What is included in the report segmentation?
The report covers the following aspects:
Report Period:
Base Year: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Market Forecast: 2023-2033
Countries Included:
United States
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Japan
Analysis Covered Across Each Country
Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario
Historical, current, and future performance of the menkes disease market
Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market
Sales of various drugs across the menkes disease market
Reimbursement scenario in the market
In-market and pipeline drugs
In-Market Drugs
Drug Overview
Mechanism of Action
Regulatory Status
Clinical Trial Results
Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs
Drug Overview
Mechanism of Action
Regulatory Status
Clinical Trial Results
Regulatory Status
How This Report Can Help You:
The report on menkes disease market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.
With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the menkes disease market.
The menkes disease market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.
Our report on the menkes disease market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
How has the menkes disease market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?
What was the country-wise size of the menkes disease market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?
What is the growth rate of the menkes disease market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?
What are the key unmet needs in the market?
