FourKites Expands Executive Leadership Team with Bo Tao, Chief Technology Officer, and Manik Mair, SVP Corporate Growth

New executive hires from Google and EY underscore FourKites’ unwavering commitment to cutting-edge innovation and customer value

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced it has expanded its leadership team with two seasoned executives: Chief Technology Officer Dr. Bo Tao and Senior Vice President of Corporate Growth Manik Mair. These recent executive additions come at a time of rapid customer expansion and global company growth, as FourKites doubles down on its mission to deliver supply chain visibility everywhere, and its unwavering commitment to customer success.



Dr. Bo Tao, CTO, will drive product innovation across FourKites’ technology portfolio with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as customer-led product growth. Tao is an experienced engineering leader and an industry veteran, having worked in the logistics and software industry for over 20 years. His expertise spans full-stack development, machine learning and data engineering, with experience at NEXT Trucking, Google, Symantec, Dell Technologies and Cheetah Mobile. Tao holds 10 patents, as well as a PhD from Princeton University.

“Through the integration work my Next Trucking team did with FourKites, I experienced firsthand the value that FourKites’ solutions brought not only to that business but also to the entire supply chain ecosystem,” said Tao. “Now, as FourKites’ CTO, my goal is to create a holistic technology landscape that delivers the best possible results, while simultaneously focusing on engineering excellence, execution and building for scale to accommodate our rapidly growing customer base.”

Manik Mair, SVP of Corporate Growth, is responsible for defining and implementing FourKites’ corporate growth agenda across all domains, functions and regions. An experienced software executive and business strategist, Mair was most recently the Global Vice President, Head of GTM Strategy, at Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY), where he helped define and implement the go-to-market strategy across all regions, offerings and channels. Prior to that, Mair was part of EY’s strategy consulting practice, where he focused on corporate, portfolio and business unit strategy, digital transformation and go-to-market strategy.

“FourKites’ visionary approach and ceaseless innovation continually push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering transformational value to our customers,” said Mair. “I’m thrilled to join the team, not only to build robust, cross-functional growth capabilities, but also to support FourKites’ increasing focus on helping our customers grow effectively and efficiently.”

“Customer-led innovation and product growth have been ingrained in our company’s DNA since our inception, and remain so as we continue to grow,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Bo’s and Manik’s commitment to customer success and innovation exemplify what we value most at FourKites, and we are thrilled to have them join our team.”

FourKites’ leadership expansion highlights the company’s strong, sustained growth across the globe. Earlier this month, the company announced the expansion of its teams dedicated to driving innovation for key verticals, and helping customers maximize the value they derive from the platform. Over the last 12 months, the company has experienced nearly 40% YoY increase in customers, as well as nearly 40% growth in the number of shipments tracked in the FourKites platform — across 95% of the world’s ports and more than 200 countries and territories. FourKites’ carrier network now totals 530,000+, with nearly 1 million downloads of FourKites’ CarrierLink mobile app.

