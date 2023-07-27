Submit Release
The Shyft Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Second quarter results in line with management expectations
  • Solid operating cash flow performance in the quarter
  • Revised full-year 2023 outlook primarily driven by softness in last-mile delivery and motorhome end markets

NOVI, Mich., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reports operating results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights        
For the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022:

  • Sales of $225.1 million, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 3.1%, from $232.2 million
  • Net income of $4.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, an increase of $2.2 million, from $13.7 million, or 5.9% of sales; results include $7.4 million of EV program costs versus $7.3 million in the prior year
  • Adjusted net income of $8.7 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.21 per share in the prior year
  • Consolidated backlog of $510.2 million as of June 30, 2023, down 55.1%, compared to $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2022
  • Operating cash flow of $29.7 million, up $38.6 million, compared to an outflow of $8.9 million in the prior year

“We delivered second quarter results in line with our expectations led by strong Specialty Vehicles performance while also driving robust cash generation,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We experienced challenges in the Fleet Vehicles and Services business as market conditions deteriorated and operational inefficiencies remain. We continue to flex our operations while implementing additional cost reductions to reflect lower short-term demand.”

Second Quarter 2023 Business Segment Highlights
For the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

  • Sales of $139.0 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or up 1.5%, from $136.9 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, or 9.0% of sales, a decrease of $2.0 million, from $14.5 million, or 10.6% of sales
  • Segment quarter-end backlog of $437.8 million, down 56.2% compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

  • Sales of $87.6 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 8.1%, from $95.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million, or 19.8% of sales, an increase of $4.5 million, from $12.9 million, or 13.5% of sales
  • Segment quarter-end backlog of $72.4 million as of June 30, 2023, down 46.4% compared to $135.2 million as of June 30, 2022
  • Achieved significant milestone with the 100,000th Isuzu N-Series gas-powered truck produced at Builtmore

Disciplined Capital Allocation
“Our balance sheet continues to be a strength and differentiator for the Company. We are confident in our long-term growth story and ability to generate cash, giving us the flexibility to efficiently deploy capital to maximize shareholder value,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company deployed $8.3 million of capital in the quarter with the following actions:

  • Funded $6.5 million of capital expenditures, including investment in Blue Arc
  • Paid regular dividends of $1.8 million reflecting a dividend of $0.05 per share
  • $233 million remaining under our existing share repurchase authorization

2023 Financial Outlook
Douyard continued, “Our prior concerns surrounding a tougher demand environment materialized late in the quarter. As softness in the parcel market continued and dealer inventories remained high, last-mile customers deferred and cancelled orders leading to lower OEM chassis production. In addition, consistent with broader recreational vehicle markets, we are experiencing incremental weakness in our motorhome chassis business. These headwinds have negatively impacted our full-year outlook.”

Our revised full-year 2023 outlook, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

  • Sales to be in the range of $850 million to $950 million compared to the previous outlook of $1.0 to $1.2 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $60 million compared to the previous outlook of $70 to $100 million
  • Net Income of $1 to $16 million compared to the previous outlook of $28 to $50 million
  • Earnings per share of $0.03 to $0.46 compared to the previous outlook of $0.77 to $1.39
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $0.33 to $0.76 compared to the previous outlook of $0.98 to $1.60
  • Blue Arc EV second half production remains on track; expect approximately 50 vehicles to be delivered in the fourth quarter

Adams concluded, “We remain confident in the long-term growth profile of the Company. Despite market and economic uncertainty, we expect earnings growth in 2024 as we drive operational improvements and ramp Blue Arc production.”

Conference Call and Webcast
The Shyft Group will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is 1-844-868-8845, and the international dial-in number is 412-317-6591. The conference passcode is 10176862.

A live webcast of the conference will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.the shyftgroup.com/webcasts.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2023 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, anticipated disruptions to our operations and industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact
Randy Wilson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com
248.727.3755

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,808     $ 11,548  
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $270 and $246     93,442       115,742  
Contract assets     41,230       86,993  
Inventories     101,303       100,161  
Other receivables – chassis pool agreements     9,312       19,544  
Other current assets     7,078       11,779  
Total current assets     260,173       345,767  
Property, plant and equipment, net     77,393       70,753  
Right of use assetsoperating leases     49,132       53,386  
Goodwill     48,880       48,880  
Intangible assets, net     47,173       49,078  
Net deferred tax assets     10,390       10,390  
Other assets     2,705       2,227  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 495,846     $ 580,481  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 85,733     $ 124,309  
Accrued warranty     6,018       7,161  
Accrued compensation and related taxes     14,770       14,434  
Contract liabilities     4,198       5,255  
Operating lease liability     11,378       10,888  
Other current liabilities and accrued expenses     8,549       19,452  
Short-term debt – chassis pool agreements     9,312       19,544  
Current portion of long-term debt     179       189  
Total current liabilities     140,137       201,232  
Other non-current liabilities     9,826       10,033  
Long-term operating lease liability     39,501       44,256  
Long-term debt, less current portion     45,184       56,266  
Total liabilities     234,648       311,787  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)     -       -  
Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,956 and 35,066 outstanding     90,606       92,982  
Retained earnings     170,523       175,611  
Total Shyft Group, Inc. shareholdersequity     261,129       268,593  
Non-controlling interest     69       101  
Total shareholders' equity     261,198       268,694  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 495,846     $ 580,481  


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Sales   $ 225,101     $ 232,195     $ 468,540     $ 439,078  
Cost of products sold     182,347       190,077       382,862       371,029  
Gross profit     42,754       42,118       85,678       68,049  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     5,890       7,563       12,839       12,490  
Selling, general and administrative     30,270       26,860       62,559       53,412  
Total operating expenses     36,160       34,423       75,398       65,902  
                                 
Operating income     6,594       7,695       10,280       2,147  
                                 
Other income (expense)                                
Interest expense     (1,477 )     (463 )     (3,125 )     (617 )
Other income (expense)     124       (488 )     194       (523 )
Total other expense     (1,353 )     (951 )     (2,931 )     (1,140 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     5,241       6,744       7,349       1,007  
Income tax expense (benefit)     556       1,461       986       (424 )
Net income     4,685       5,283       6,363       1,431  
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest     -       -       32       -  
                                 
Net income attributable to The Shyft Group Inc.   $ 4,685     $ 5,283     $ 6,395     $ 1,431  
                                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.15     $ 0.18     $ 0.04  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.15     $ 0.18     $ 0.04  
                                 
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     34,935       35,049       34,995       35,078  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     34,991       35,243       35,161       35,437  


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)		  
   
    Six Months
Ended June 30,
 		 
      2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income   $ 6,363   $ 1,431  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities              
Depreciation and amortization     8,050     6,696  
Non-cash stock based compensation expense     3,090     3,708  
Deferred income taxes     -     (432 )
Loss on disposal of assets     128     481  
Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets     68,064     (12,863 )
Changes in inventories     (1,142 )   (34,826 )
Changes in accounts payable     (38,567 )   7,333  
Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes     303     (6,146 )
Changes in accrued warranty     (1,143 )   (379 )
Changes in other assets and liabilities     (9,525 )   (1,672 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     35,621     (36,669 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (10,963 )   (10,010 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     82     148  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (500 )   -  
               
Net cash used in investing activities     (11,381 )   (9,862 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from long-term debt     70,000     85,000  
Payments on long-term debt     (81,000 )   (30,000 )
Payments of dividends     (3,653 )   (3,640 )
Purchase and retirement of common stock     (8,786 )   (26,789 )
Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards     (4,541 )   (8,591 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (27,980 )   15,980  
               
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (3,740 )   (30,551 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     11,548     37,158  
               
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 7,808   $ 6,607  
               


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

        Business Segments        
      Fleet Vehicles     Specialty     Eliminations &      
      & Services     Vehicles     Other     Consolidated
  Fleet vehicle sales $ 125,291   $ -   $ -   $ 125,291
  Motorhome chassis sales   -     30,099     -     30,099
  Other specialty vehicles sales   -     51,652     (1,443 )   50,209
  Aftermarket parts and accessories sales   13,692     5,810     -     19,502
                         
  Total Sales $ 138,983   $ 87,561   $ (1,443 ) $ 225,101
                         
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,468   $ 17,367   $ (13,968 ) $ 15,867
                       


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)

      Business Segments      
      Fleet Vehicles     Specialty     Eliminations &      
      & Services     Vehicles     Other     Consolidated
  Fleet vehicle sales $ 126,181   $ -   $ -   $ 126,181
  Motorhome chassis sales   -     42,710     -     42,710
  Other specialty vehicles sales   -     47,044     -     47,044
  Aftermarket parts and accessories sales   10,716     5,544     -     16,260
                         
  Total Sales $ 136,897   $ 95,298   $ -   $ 232,195
                         
Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,525   $ 12,859   $ (13,695 ) $ 13,689
                       


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)

Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)

    Jun. 30, 2023     Mar. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2022     Sept. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022  
Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 437,802   $ 584,933   $ 736,690   $ 915,135   $ 1,000,021  
                               
Total Specialty Vehicles   72,402     82,478     96,023     128,769     135,162  
Motorhome Chassis   25,123     28,180     35,471     49,769     62,811  
Other Specialty Vehicles   47,279     54,298     60,552     79,000     72,351  
                               
Total Backlog $ 510,204   $ 667,411   $ 832,713   $ 1,043,904   $ 1,135,183  
                               

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,
The Shyft Group, Inc.   2023   % of
sales		     2022   % of
sales
Net income $ 4,685   2.1 %   $ 5,283   2.3 %
Add (subtract):          
Restructuring and other related charges   1,253         354    
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments   -         341    
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   1,263         2,060    
CEO transition   2,287         -    
Non-recurring professional fees   160         -    
Tax effect of adjustments   (981 )       (496 )  
Adjusted net income $ 8,667   3.9 %   $ 7,542   3.2 %
           
Net income $ 4,685   2.1 %   $ 5,283   2.3 %
Add (subtract):          
Depreciation and amortization   4,186         3,727    
Income tax expense   556         1,461    
Interest expense   1,477         463    
EBITDA $ 10,904   4.8 %   $ 10,934   4.7 %
Add:          
Restructuring and other related charges   1,253         354    
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments   -         341    
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   1,263         2,060    
CEO transition   2,287         -    
Non-recurring professional fees   160         -    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,867   7.0 %   $ 13,689   5.9 %
           
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.13       $ 0.15    
Add (subtract):          
Restructuring and other related charges   0.04         0.01    
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments   -         0.01    
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   0.04         0.05    
CEO transition   0.07         -    
Non-recurring professional fees   -         -    
Tax effect of adjustments   (0.03 )       (0.01 )  
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.25       $ 0.21    


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
      Outlook
      Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
The Shyft Group, Inc.     Low   Mid   High
Net income     $ 998     $ 8,622     $ 16,246  
Add:              
Depreciation and amortization       19,500       20,000       20,500  
Interest expense       6,000       6,000       6,000  
Taxes       250       2,155       4,061  
EBITDA     $ 26,748     $ 36,777     $ 46,807  
Add:              
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges     13,500       13,500       13,500  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 40,248     $ 50,277     $ 60,307  
               
Earnings per share     $ 0.03     $ 0.24     $ 0.46  
Add:              
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges     0.38       0.38       0.38  
Less tax effect of adjustments       (0.08 )     (0.08 )     (0.08 )
Adjusted earnings per share     $ 0.33     $ 0.55     $ 0.76  

*Table amounts may not add due to rounding


