The Shyft Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NOVI, Mich., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reports operating results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

For the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Sales of $225.1 million, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 3.1%, from $232.2 million

Net income of $4.7 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, an increase of $2.2 million, from $13.7 million, or 5.9% of sales; results include $7.4 million of EV program costs versus $7.3 million in the prior year

Adjusted net income of $8.7 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.21 per share in the prior year

Consolidated backlog of $510.2 million as of June 30, 2023, down 55.1%, compared to $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2022

Operating cash flow of $29.7 million, up $38.6 million, compared to an outflow of $8.9 million in the prior year

“We delivered second quarter results in line with our expectations led by strong Specialty Vehicles performance while also driving robust cash generation,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We experienced challenges in the Fleet Vehicles and Services business as market conditions deteriorated and operational inefficiencies remain. We continue to flex our operations while implementing additional cost reductions to reflect lower short-term demand.”

Second Quarter 2023 Business Segment Highlights

For the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022:

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

Sales of $139.0 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or up 1.5%, from $136.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, or 9.0% of sales, a decrease of $2.0 million, from $14.5 million, or 10.6% of sales

Segment quarter-end backlog of $437.8 million, down 56.2% compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year



Specialty Vehicles (SV)

Sales of $87.6 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 8.1%, from $95.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.4 million, or 19.8% of sales, an increase of $4.5 million, from $12.9 million, or 13.5% of sales

Segment quarter-end backlog of $72.4 million as of June 30, 2023, down 46.4% compared to $135.2 million as of June 30, 2022

Achieved significant milestone with the 100,000th Isuzu N-Series gas-powered truck produced at Builtmore

Disciplined Capital Allocation

“Our balance sheet continues to be a strength and differentiator for the Company. We are confident in our long-term growth story and ability to generate cash, giving us the flexibility to efficiently deploy capital to maximize shareholder value,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company deployed $8.3 million of capital in the quarter with the following actions:

Funded $6.5 million of capital expenditures, including investment in Blue Arc

Paid regular dividends of $1.8 million reflecting a dividend of $0.05 per share

$233 million remaining under our existing share repurchase authorization



2023 Financial Outlook

Douyard continued, “Our prior concerns surrounding a tougher demand environment materialized late in the quarter. As softness in the parcel market continued and dealer inventories remained high, last-mile customers deferred and cancelled orders leading to lower OEM chassis production. In addition, consistent with broader recreational vehicle markets, we are experiencing incremental weakness in our motorhome chassis business. These headwinds have negatively impacted our full-year outlook.”

Our revised full-year 2023 outlook, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales to be in the range of $850 million to $950 million compared to the previous outlook of $1.0 to $1.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $60 million compared to the previous outlook of $70 to $100 million

Net Income of $1 to $16 million compared to the previous outlook of $28 to $50 million

Earnings per share of $0.03 to $0.46 compared to the previous outlook of $0.77 to $1.39

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.33 to $0.76 compared to the previous outlook of $0.98 to $1.60

Blue Arc EV second half production remains on track; expect approximately 50 vehicles to be delivered in the fourth quarter

Adams concluded, “We remain confident in the long-term growth profile of the Company. Despite market and economic uncertainty, we expect earnings growth in 2024 as we drive operational improvements and ramp Blue Arc production.”

Conference Call and Webcast

The Shyft Group will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is 1-844-868-8845, and the international dial-in number is 412-317-6591. The conference passcode is 10176862.

A live webcast of the conference will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.the shyftgroup.com/webcasts.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2023 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, anticipated disruptions to our operations and industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,808 $ 11,548 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $270 and $246 93,442 115,742 Contract assets 41,230 86,993 Inventories 101,303 100,161 Other receivables – chassis pool agreements 9,312 19,544 Other current assets 7,078 11,779 Total current assets 260,173 345,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 77,393 70,753 Right of use assets–operating leases 49,132 53,386 Goodwill 48,880 48,880 Intangible assets, net 47,173 49,078 Net deferred tax assets 10,390 10,390 Other assets 2,705 2,227 TOTAL ASSETS $ 495,846 $ 580,481 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 85,733 $ 124,309 Accrued warranty 6,018 7,161 Accrued compensation and related taxes 14,770 14,434 Contract liabilities 4,198 5,255 Operating lease liability 11,378 10,888 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 8,549 19,452 Short-term debt – chassis pool agreements 9,312 19,544 Current portion of long-term debt 179 189 Total current liabilities 140,137 201,232 Other non-current liabilities 9,826 10,033 Long-term operating lease liability 39,501 44,256 Long-term debt, less current portion 45,184 56,266 Total liabilities 234,648 311,787 Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) - - Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,956 and 35,066 outstanding 90,606 92,982 Retained earnings 170,523 175,611 Total Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders’equity 261,129 268,593 Non-controlling interest 69 101 Total shareholders' equity 261,198 268,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 495,846 $ 580,481





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 225,101 $ 232,195 $ 468,540 $ 439,078 Cost of products sold 182,347 190,077 382,862 371,029 Gross profit 42,754 42,118 85,678 68,049 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,890 7,563 12,839 12,490 Selling, general and administrative 30,270 26,860 62,559 53,412 Total operating expenses 36,160 34,423 75,398 65,902 Operating income 6,594 7,695 10,280 2,147 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,477 ) (463 ) (3,125 ) (617 ) Other income (expense) 124 (488 ) 194 (523 ) Total other expense (1,353 ) (951 ) (2,931 ) (1,140 ) Income before income taxes 5,241 6,744 7,349 1,007 Income tax expense (benefit) 556 1,461 986 (424 ) Net income 4,685 5,283 6,363 1,431 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - 32 - Net income attributable to The Shyft Group Inc. $ 4,685 $ 5,283 $ 6,395 $ 1,431 Basic earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 34,935 35,049 34,995 35,078 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,991 35,243 35,161 35,437





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) Six Months

Ended June 30,

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,363 $ 1,431 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 8,050 6,696 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 3,090 3,708 Deferred income taxes - (432 ) Loss on disposal of assets 128 481 Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets 68,064 (12,863 ) Changes in inventories (1,142 ) (34,826 ) Changes in accounts payable (38,567 ) 7,333 Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes 303 (6,146 ) Changes in accrued warranty (1,143 ) (379 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (9,525 ) (1,672 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35,621 (36,669 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,963 ) (10,010 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 82 148 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (500 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (11,381 ) (9,862 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 70,000 85,000 Payments on long-term debt (81,000 ) (30,000 ) Payments of dividends (3,653 ) (3,640 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (8,786 ) (26,789 ) Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards (4,541 ) (8,591 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27,980 ) 15,980 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,740 ) (30,551 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,548 37,158 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,808 $ 6,607





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 125,291 $ - $ - $ 125,291 Motorhome chassis sales - 30,099 - 30,099 Other specialty vehicles sales - 51,652 (1,443 ) 50,209 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 13,692 5,810 - 19,502 Total Sales $ 138,983 $ 87,561 $ (1,443 ) $ 225,101 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,468 $ 17,367 $ (13,968 ) $ 15,867





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)

Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 126,181 $ - $ - $ 126,181 Motorhome chassis sales - 42,710 - 42,710 Other specialty vehicles sales - 47,044 - 47,044 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 10,716 5,544 - 16,260 Total Sales $ 136,897 $ 95,298 $ - $ 232,195 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,525 $ 12,859 $ (13,695 ) $ 13,689





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 437,802 $ 584,933 $ 736,690 $ 915,135 $ 1,000,021 Total Specialty Vehicles 72,402 82,478 96,023 128,769 135,162 Motorhome Chassis 25,123 28,180 35,471 49,769 62,811 Other Specialty Vehicles 47,279 54,298 60,552 79,000 72,351 Total Backlog $ 510,204 $ 667,411 $ 832,713 $ 1,043,904 $ 1,135,183

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2023 % of

sales 2022 % of

sales Net income $ 4,685 2.1 % $ 5,283 2.3 % Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 1,253 354 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments - 341 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,263 2,060 CEO transition 2,287 - Non-recurring professional fees 160 - Tax effect of adjustments (981 ) (496 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,667 3.9 % $ 7,542 3.2 % Net income $ 4,685 2.1 % $ 5,283 2.3 % Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 4,186 3,727 Income tax expense 556 1,461 Interest expense 1,477 463 EBITDA $ 10,904 4.8 % $ 10,934 4.7 % Add: Restructuring and other related charges 1,253 354 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments - 341 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,263 2,060 CEO transition 2,287 - Non-recurring professional fees 160 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,867 7.0 % $ 13,689 5.9 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.15 Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 0.04 0.01 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments - 0.01 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.04 0.05 CEO transition 0.07 - Non-recurring professional fees - - Tax effect of adjustments (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.21





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Outlook Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 The Shyft Group, Inc. Low Mid High Net income $ 998 $ 8,622 $ 16,246 Add: Depreciation and amortization 19,500 20,000 20,500 Interest expense 6,000 6,000 6,000 Taxes 250 2,155 4,061 EBITDA $ 26,748 $ 36,777 $ 46,807 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 13,500 13,500 13,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,248 $ 50,277 $ 60,307 Earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.24 $ 0.46 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 0.38 0.38 0.38 Less tax effect of adjustments (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.55 $ 0.76

