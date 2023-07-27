Submit Release
FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Second Quarter 2023 Revenues of $864.6 Million, Up 14.5% Compared to $755.0 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Second Quarter 2023 EPS of $1.75, Up 22.4% Compared to $1.43 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Company Lowers Upper End of 2023 Revenue Guidance Range and Lowers 2023 EPS Guidance Range

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 revenues of $864.6 million increased $109.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to revenues of $755.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $62.4 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in direct compensation, which includes the impact of an 11.3% increase in billable headcount, higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, a higher effective tax rate and an unfavorable impact from FX remeasurement losses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $100.2 million, or 11.6% of revenues, compared to $76.2 million, or 10.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2023 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $1.75 compared to $1.43 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “This quarter we, once again, achieved double-digit organic revenue growth and continued to attract and develop some of the most talented professionals in the market. Those twin accomplishments, to me, reflect the attractiveness of our firm for outstanding professionals who are driven to partner with our clients as they navigate their most significant opportunities and challenges.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash used in operating activities of $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $35.0 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The year-over-year increase in net cash used in operating activities was primarily due to an increase in salaries, largely related to headcount growth, and higher operating expenses and income tax payments, which was partially offset by an increase in cash collections.

Cash and cash equivalents of $203.5 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $255.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $238.5 million at March 31, 2023. Total debt, net of cash, of $137.2 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $60.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $122.7 million at March 31, 2023.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $460.7 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $23.4 million, or 8.4%, to $300.4 million in the quarter compared to $277.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation services, which was partially offset by lower demand for transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $50.0 million, or 16.7% of segment revenues, compared to $55.0 million, or 19.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 15.5% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $18.0 million, or 10.9%, to $182.2 million in the quarter compared to $164.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for investigations and data & analytics services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $21.1 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, compared to $16.7 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, higher contractor expenses and an increase in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $37.8 million, or 23.0%, to $201.8 million in the quarter compared to $164.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher realized bill rates, primarily from the recognition of revenues previously deferred and higher demand for non-merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust, M&A-related antitrust and international arbitration services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $35.5 million, or 17.6% of segment revenues, compared to $21.6 million, or 13.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes higher variable compensation and the impact of an 11.1% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $19.7 million, or 25.3%, to $97.4 million in the quarter compared to $77.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations and litigation services, which was partially offset by lower demand for information governance, privacy & security services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $20.1 million, or 20.6% of segment revenues, compared to $8.4 million, or 10.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 16.2% increase in billable headcount, compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $10.8 million, or 15.0%, to $82.7 million in the quarter compared to $71.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.3 million, or 14.8% of segment revenues, compared to $11.5 million, or 16.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 13.1% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2023 Guidance
The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2023 will range between $3.330 billion and $3.400 billion, which compares to the prior range of between $3.330 billion and $3.470 billion. The Company now estimates EPS for full year 2023 will range between $6.50 and $7.20, which compares to the prior range of between $6.80 and $7.70. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
  • Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Any references to standards of measurement and performance made regarding our climate change-, ESG- or other sustainability-related plans, goals, commitments, intentions, aspirations, forecasts or projections, or expectations are developing and based on assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections, including any that are ESG- or sustainability-related, will result or be achieved. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of any pandemic or public health crisis, including COVID-19, and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
  June 30,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,539     $ 491,688  
Accounts receivable, net   1,138,061       896,153  
Current portion of notes receivable   30,629       27,292  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   108,054       95,469  
Total current assets   1,480,283       1,510,602  
Property and equipment, net   164,886       153,466  
Operating lease assets   206,819       203,764  
Goodwill   1,231,769       1,227,593  
Intangible assets, net   20,741       25,514  
Notes receivable, net   75,273       55,978  
Other assets   66,540       64,490  
Total assets $ 3,246,311     $ 3,241,407  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 172,288     $ 173,953  
Accrued compensation   420,885       541,892  
Billings in excess of services provided   51,528       53,646  
Total current liabilities   644,701       769,491  
Long-term debt, net   340,548       315,172  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   223,403       221,604  
Deferred income taxes   155,754       162,374  
Other liabilities   86,753       91,045  
Total liabilities   1,451,159       1,559,686  
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding		          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding — 34,034 (2023) and 34,026 (2022)		   340       340  
Additional paid-in capital   5,473        
Retained earnings   1,949,815       1,858,103  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (160,476 )     (176,722 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,795,152       1,681,721  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $  3,246,311     $ 3,241,407  


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
June 30,
 
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 864,591     $ 754,992  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   588,094       520,080  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   186,371       167,940  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,417       2,737  
    775,882       690,757  
Operating income   88,709       64,235  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   (584 )     2,994  
Interest expense   (3,022 )     (2,448 )
    (3,606 )     546  
Income before income tax provision   85,103       64,781  
Income tax provision   22,708       13,353  
Net income $ 62,395     $ 51,428  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.87     $ 1.52  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   33,359       33,790  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.75     $ 1.43  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,650       35,909  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 6,396     $ (40,679 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   6,396       (40,679 )
Comprehensive income $    68,791     $ 10,749  

 

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
 
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 1,671,297     $ 1,478,612  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   1,141,603       1,013,184  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   370,584       316,911  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,599       5,005  
    1,515,786       1,335,100  
Operating income   155,511       143,512  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   (1,926 )     2,647  
Interest expense   (5,961 )     (5,090 )
    (7,887 )     (2,443 )
Income before income tax provision   147,624       141,069  
Income tax provision   37,682       30,320  
Net income $ 109,942     $ 110,749  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 3.30     $ 3.29  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   33,331       33,705  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 3.09     $ 3.10  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,566       35,778  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 16,246     $ (46,870 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   16,246       (46,870 )
Comprehensive income $ 126,188     $ 63,879  


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring   Forensic and Litigation Consulting   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 62,395
Interest income and other                             584
Interest expense                             3,022
Income tax provision                             22,708
Operating income   $ 46,727   $ 19,274   $ 34,024   $ 16,432   $ 11,278   $ (39,026 )   $ 88,709
Depreciation and amortization     2,191     1,583     1,499     3,655     901     275       10,104
Amortization of intangible assets     1,110     223             84           1,417
Adjusted EBITDA   $   50,028   $ 21,080   $     35,523   $ 20,087   $ 12,263   $   (38,751 )   $ 100,230


                             
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring   Forensic and Litigation Consulting   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 109,942
Interest income and other                             1,926
Interest expense                             5,961
Income tax provision                             37,682
Operating income   $ 97,943   $ 36,322   $ 46,724   $ 28,322   $ 19,961   $ (73,761 )   $ 155,511
Depreciation and amortization     4,083     2,962     2,992     7,131     1,688     691       19,547
Amortization of intangible assets     3,022     407             170           3,599
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 105,048   $ 39,691   $ 49,716   $ 35,453   $ 21,819   $ (73,070 )   $ 178,657


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring   Forensic and Litigation Consulting   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 51,428  
Interest income and other                             (2,994 )
Interest expense                             2,448  
Income tax provision                             13,353  
Operating income   $ 50,935   $ 15,014   $ 20,439   $ 4,930   $ 10,633   $ (37,716 )   $ 64,235  
Depreciation and amortization     1,708     1,448     1,207     3,435     654     736       9,188  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,307     245             185           2,737  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 54,950   $ 16,707   $ 21,646   $ 8,365   $ 11,472   $ (36,980 )   $ 76,160  
                             
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring   Forensic and Litigation Consulting   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 110,749  
Interest income and other                             (2,647 )
Interest expense                             5,090  
Income tax provision                             (30,320 )
Operating income   $ 100,989   $ 30,556   $ 40,382   $ 15,173   $ 25,467   $ (69,055 )   $ 143,512  
Depreciation and amortization     3,374     2,915     2,459     6,555     1,333     1,459       18,095  
Amortization of intangible assets     4,127     493             385           5,005  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 108,490   $    33,964   $ 42,841   $ 21,728   $ 27,185   $ (67,596 )   $ 166,612  


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
 

Segment
Revenues 		  Adjusted
EBITDA 		  Adjusted
EBITDA
Margin 		  Utilization   Average
Billable
Rate 		  Revenue-
Generating
Headcount
  (in thousands)               (at period end)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)                      
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 300,449   $ 50,028     16.7%   59%   $  488     2,043
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   182,223     21,080     11.6%   57%   $ 386   1,568
Economic Consulting   201,822     35,523     17.6%   69%   $ 557    1,039
Technology (1)   97,444     20,087     20.6%   N/M   N/M     589
Strategic Communications (1)   82,653     12,263     14.8%   N/M   N/M      992
  $ 864,591   $ 138,981     16.1%           6,231
Unallocated Corporate       (38,751 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 100,230     11.6%            
                       
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		                     
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 600,436   $ 105,048     17.5%   60%   $ 483   2,043
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   355,627     39,691     11.2%   56%   $ 384   1,568
Economic Consulting   371,417     49,716     13.4%   68%   $ 520   1,039
Technology (1)   188,062     35,453     18.9%   N/M   N/M   589
Strategic Communications (1)   155,755     21,819     14.0%   N/M   N/M   992
  $ 1,671,297   $ 251,727     15.1%           6,231
Unallocated Corporate       (73,070 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 178,657     10.7%            
                       
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)                      
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 277,067   $ 54,950     19.8%   62%   $ 471   1,769
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   164,248     16,707     10.2%   56%   $     360   1,509
Economic Consulting   164,041     21,646     13.2%   70%   $     477   935
Technology (1)   77,782     8,365     10.8%   N/M   N/M   507
Strategic Communications (1)   71,854     11,472     16.0%   N/M   N/M   877
  $ 754,992   $ 113,140     15.0%             5,597
Unallocated Corporate       (36,980 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 76,160     10.1%            
                       
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited) 		                     
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 530,396   $ 108,490     20.5%   62%   $ 458   1,769
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   318,144     33,964     10.7%   56%   $  357   1,509
Economic Consulting   330,018     42,841     13.0%   71%   $   476   935
Technology (1)   158,266     21,728     13.7%   N/M   N/M   507
Strategic Communications (1)   141,788     27,185     19.2%   N/M   N/M   877
  $ 1,478,612   $ 234,208     15.8%           5,597
Unallocated Corporate       (67,596 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 166,612     11.3%            
                       


 


N/M Not meaningful
(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
 
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)
Operating activities      
Net income $ 109,942     $ 110,749  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   19,547       18,095  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,599       5,005  
Acquisition-related contingent consideration   3,543       133  
Provision for expected credit losses   11,188       8,752  
Share-based compensation   13,903       12,050  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other   1,296       1,068  
Deferred income taxes   (6,571 )     2,713  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled   (245,999 )     (180,737 )
Notes receivable   (22,539 )     (1,985 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (6,718 )     (810 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other   (159 )     13,854  
Income taxes   (13,122 )     (14,834 )
Accrued compensation   (130,625 )     (147,209 )
Billings in excess of services provided   (2,485 )     4,425  
Net cash used in operating activities   (265,200 )     (168,731 )
Investing activities      
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received         (6,698 )
Purchases of property and equipment and other   (29,027 )     (25,637 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (29,027 )     (32,335 )
Financing activities      
Borrowings under revolving line of credit   245,000       165,000  
Repayments under revolving line of credit   (220,000 )     (165,000 )
Purchase and retirement of common stock   (20,982 )     (3,098 )
Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other   (10,755 )     (14,827 )
Payments for business acquisition liabilities   (2,660 )     (4,161 )
Deposits and other   454       4,887  
Net cash used in financing activities   (8,943 )     (17,199 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   15,021       (20,490 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (288,149 )     (238,755 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   491,688       494,485  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 203,539     $ 255,730  


FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com 


