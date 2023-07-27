Submit Release
FirstService Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Significant Earnings Growth Driven by Continued Top-Line Strength

Operating highlights:

    Three months ended   Six months ended  
    June 30   June 30  
    2023   2022   2023   2022  
                           
Revenues (millions) $ 1,119.7   $ 930.7   $ 2,138.2   $ 1,765.3  
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   118.4     91.3     200.4     153.7  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   1.46     1.12     2.31     1.85  
                           
GAAP Operating Earnings   82.3     59.8     123.3     88.9  
GAAP EPS   1.01     0.78     1.37     1.09  
                           

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.12 billion, a 20% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 15% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 30% to $118.4 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.46, up 30% versus the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $82.3 million, up from $59.8 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.01 in the quarter, compared to $0.78 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated revenues were $2.14 billion, a 21% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $200.4 million, up 30%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.31, compared to $1.85 in the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $123.3 million in the current year period, versus $88.9 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.37, compared to $1.09 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased to have delivered another strong quarter, with our year-over-year growth largely mirroring our prior Q1,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our organic top-line growth showed momentum across the board and continues to be the main driver of our performance. Our results year-to-date put us well on track with our expectations for a strong 2023,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$4.1 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 27,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $517.1 million for the second quarter, up 13% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 10%. New contract wins and increased labour-based services with existing clients drove the strong revenue performance, particularly in our high-rise markets across North America. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $55.7 million, versus $50.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $49.2 million, versus $43.3 million for the second quarter of last year. Operating margins were relatively in line with the prior year period.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $602.6 million, up 27% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 20%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. All of our service lines contributed to the revenue growth, with particular strength within our restoration operations which benefited from elevated weather-driven activity compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $65.8 million, versus $43.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $41.8 million, versus $23.7 million in the prior year quarter. Our margin expansion was primarily due to the operating leverage from significant revenue growth across our restoration platform.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $3.2 million in the second quarter, relative to $3.1 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $8.6 million, relative to $7.1 million in the prior year period, with the year-over-year cost increase primarily driven by stock-based compensation expense.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc382b8f12e414c78b9f102caab27fcaa to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.

To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/64pwsc6z . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in thousands of US$) June 30   June 30
    2023
 		    2022   2023
 		    2022  
                         
Net earnings $ 54,713     $ 40,506   $ 77,380     $ 59,327  
Income tax   19,903       13,944     27,819       20,338  
Other expense (income), net   (4,249 )     322     (4,513 )     (213 )
Interest expense, net   11,954       5,041     22,585       9,407  
Operating earnings   82,321       59,813     123,271       88,859  
Depreciation and amortization   29,034       26,912     60,916       52,822  
Acquisition-related items   1,651       586     3,758       2,147  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,347       4,035     12,504       9,856  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,353     $ 91,346   $ 200,449     $ 153,684  


A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.        
                         
(in thousands of US$)                      
               
Three months ended, June 30, 2023       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 49,195   $ 41,770   $ (8,644 )
Depreciation and amortization       6,029     22,981     24  
Acquisition-related items       514     1,048     89  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     5,347  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 55,738   $ 65,799   $ (3,184 )
                       
                       
Three months ended, June 30, 2022       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 43,256   $ 23,669   $ (7,112 )
Depreciation and amortization       7,202     19,687     23  
Acquisition-related items       10     576     -  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     4,035  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 50,468   $ 43,932   $ (3,054 )
                       
                       
Six months ended, June 30, 2023       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 71,907   $ 71,930   $ (20,566 )
Depreciation and amortization       14,822     46,048     46  
Acquisition-related items       977     2,614     167  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     12,504  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 87,706   $ 120,592   $ (7,849 )
                       
                       
Six months ended, June 30, 2022       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 66,653   $ 39,420   $ (17,214 )
Depreciation and amortization       14,207     38,569     46  
Acquisition-related items       18     2,025     104  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     9,856  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 80,878   $ 80,014   $ (7,208 )
                       

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in thousands of US$) June 30   June 30
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                         
Net earnings $ 54,713     $ 40,506     $ 77,380     $ 59,327  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (3,376 )     (2,450 )     (5,809 )     (3,015 )
Acquisition-related items   1,651       586       3,758       2,147  
Amortization of intangible assets   11,556       11,398       25,842       22,864  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,347       4,035       12,504       9,856  
Income tax on adjustments   (4,395 )     (4,012 )     (9,970 )     (8,507 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (249 )     (206 )     (531 )     (434 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 65,247     $ 49,857     $ 103,174     $ 82,238  
                         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in US$) June 30   June 30
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                         
Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.01     $ 0.78     $ 1.37     $ 1.09  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.13       0.08       0.23       0.17  
Acquisition-related items   0.04       0.01       0.08       0.05  
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.19       0.18       0.42       0.37  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.09       0.07       0.21       0.17  
Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.46     $ 1.12     $ 2.31     $ 1.85  
                         


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
          Three months     Six months
          ended June 30     ended June 30
      2023       2022     2023       2022  
                             
Revenues   $ 1,119,734     $ 930,707   $ 2,138,179     $ 1,765,279  
                             
Cost of revenues     754,263       638,475     1,454,527       1,214,309  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     252,465       204,921     495,707       407,142  
Depreciation     17,478       15,514     35,074       29,958  
Amortization of intangible assets     11,556       11,398     25,842       22,864  
Acquisition-related items (1)     1,651       586     3,758       2,147  
Operating earnings     82,321       59,813     123,271       88,859  
Interest expense, net     11,954       5,041     22,585       9,407  
Other expense (income), net     (4,249 )     322     (4,513 )     (213 )
Earnings before income tax     74,616       54,450     105,199       79,665  
Income tax     19,903       13,944     27,819       20,338  
Net earnings     54,713       40,506     77,380       59,327  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     3,376       2,450     5,809       3,015  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     5,977       3,490     10,093       7,661  
Net earnings attributable to Company   $ 45,360     $ 34,566   $ 61,478     $ 48,651  
                             
Net earnings per common share                        
  Basic   $ 1.02     $ 0.78   $ 1.38     $ 1.10  
  Diluted     1.01       0.78     1.37       1.09  
                           
                             
Adjusted earnings per share (2)   $ 1.46     $ 1.12   $ 2.31     $ 1.85  
                             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                        
    Basic     44,574       44,193     44,486       44,139  
    Diluted     44,800       44,479     44,733       44,490  

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands of US dollars)
             
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
             
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,653   $ 136,219
Restricted cash   28,769     23,129
Accounts receivable   767,456     635,942
Prepaid and other current assets   323,929     313,582
  Current assets 1,274,807     1,108,872
Other non-current assets   24,980     38,549
Fixed assets   174,242     167,012
Operating lease right-of-use assets   212,289     205,544
Goodwill and intangible assets   1,367,629     1,254,537
  Total assets $ 3,053,947   $ 2,774,514
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 417,551   $ 398,313
Other current liabilities   206,831     153,866
Operating lease liabilities - current   49,952     49,145
Long-term debt - current   36,727     35,665
  Current liabilities 711,061     636,989
Long-term debt - non-current   783,219     698,798
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   175,989     168,557
Other liabilities   77,299     78,178
Deferred income tax   65,653     51,097
Redeemable non-controlling interests   252,340     233,429
Shareholders' equity   988,386     907,466
  Total liabilities and equity $ 3,053,947   $ 2,774,514
             
             
Supplemental balance sheet information          
Total debt $ 819,946   $ 734,463
Total debt, net of cash   665,293     598,244



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows                    
(in thousands of US dollars)
        Three months ended     Six months ended
        June 30
     June 30
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
                                   
Cash provided by (used in)                                
                                   
Operating activities                                
Net earnings   $ 54,713     $ 40,506     $ 77,380     $ 59,327  
Items not affecting cash:                                
  Depreciation and amortization 29,034       26,912       60,916       52,822  
  Deferred income tax   (419 )     (581 )     (691 )     (1,204 )
  Other     1,995       4,703       10,998       11,476  
        85,323       71,540       148,603       122,421  
                                   
Changes in non-cash working capital                                
  Accounts receivable   (73,765 )     (3,100 )     (122,353 )     21,734  
  Payables and accruals   41,398       4,500       10,992       (35,450 )
  Other     33,296       (11,141 )     48,707       (45,405 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     86,252       61,799       85,949       63,300  
                                   
Investing activities                                
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (11,099 )     -       (93,450 )     -  
Purchases of fixed assets     (22,723 )     (19,795 )     (44,204     (36,378 )
Other investing activities     6,560       (7,855 )     1,256       (13,969 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (27,262 )     (27,650 )     (136,398 )     (50,347 )
                                   
Financing activities                                
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net     (18,855 )     (24,181 )     85,045       5,729  
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net     (891 )     (13,415 )     (3,610 )     (19,179 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders     (10,024 )     (8,949 )     (18,980 )     (16,981 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests     (4,114 )     (2,602 )     (4,472     (2,602 )
Other financing activities     1,664       (930 )     17,144       6,609  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (32,220 )     (50,077 )     75,127       (26,424 )
                                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (591 )     503       (604 )     369  
                                   
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     26,179       (15,425 )     24,074       (13,102 )
                                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     157,243       196,594       159,348       194,271  
                                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 183,422     $ 181,169     $ 183,422     $ 181,169  



Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                       
    FirstService   FirstService        
  Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                           
Three months ended June 30                        
                           
2023                        
  Revenues $ 517,134   $ 602,600   $ -     $ 1,119,734
  Adjusted EBITDA 55,738     65,799     (3,184 )     118,353
                           
  Operating earnings 49,195     41,770     (8,644 )     82,321
                           
2022                        
  Revenues $ 457,489   $ 473,218   $ -     $ 930,707
  Adjusted EBITDA 50,468     43,932     (3,054 )     91,346
                           
  Operating earnings 43,256     23,669     (7,112 )     59,813
                           
                           
                       
    FirstService   FirstService        
    Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                           
Six months ended June 30                        
                           
2023                        
  Revenues $ 962,714   $ 1,175,465   $ -     $ 2,138,179
  Adjusted EBITDA 87,706     120,592     (7,849 )     200,449
                           
  Operating earnings 71,907     71,930     (20,566 )     123,271
                           
2022                        
  Revenues $ 851,572   $ 913,707   $ -     $ 1,765,279
  Adjusted EBITDA 80,878     80,014     (7,208 )     153,684
                           
  Operating earnings 66,653     39,420     (17,214 )     88,859
                         

 

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566


